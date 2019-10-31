« previous next »
Author Topic: Learning a new language.  (Read 18140 times)

Re: Learning a new language
« Reply #280 on: October 31, 2019, 02:52:08 PM »
Always told Duolingo was a great app to learn on. Free as well
Re: Learning a new language
« Reply #281 on: October 31, 2019, 03:47:34 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 31, 2019, 02:52:08 PM
Always told Duolingo was a great app to learn on. Free as well
Yup, it helps with basic vocabulary at the very least, there's grammar work in there as well
Re: Learning a new language
« Reply #282 on: October 31, 2019, 03:52:27 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 31, 2019, 02:52:08 PM
Always told Duolingo was a great app to learn on. Free as well

Yep, I'm using duolingo to learn Spanish
Re: Learning a new language
« Reply #283 on: October 31, 2019, 10:50:51 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 31, 2019, 03:52:27 PM
Yep, I'm using duolingo to learn Spanish

I used it so I could coach some players who didn't speak much English. Great app, although my Spanish is very functional to the game, and the grammar is all over the place. But as long as I'm understood, I'm okay with that.

Although I do have to ask people to slow down when they talk to me. Spanish is a very fast language!
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #284 on: October 31, 2019, 11:34:45 PM »
I've read here people writing that a language is very fast but, in fact I believe it is just because the brain can't process it fast enough. I'm sure people learning english have the same problem.
I moved to Germany in 1992 with relatively little knowledge of German. Going to the pub helped!!!!! I live in the south, the dialect is Schwäbisch and I now find that to be 'normal'. People from other parts of Germany can be more difficult to understand, you have to concentrate. That said, they can't understand what the people here say!! A bit like asking a foreigner to learn english in Newcastle.
My aim this winter is to learn Spanish. I hope by the end of winter to be able to read well and to be able to watch and understand TV. Then in summer on my hols to speak as well.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #285 on: November 1, 2019, 12:00:17 AM »
Quote from: Willi on October 31, 2019, 11:34:45 PM
I've read here people writing that a language is very fast but, in fact I believe it is just because the brain can't process it fast enough. I'm sure people learning english have the same problem.
I moved to Germany in 1992 with relatively little knowledge of German. Going to the pub helped!!!!! I live in the south, the dialect is Schwäbisch and I now find that to be 'normal'. People from other parts of Germany can be more difficult to understand, you have to concentrate. That said, they can't understand what the people here say!! A bit like asking a foreigner to learn english in Newcastle.
My aim this winter is to learn Spanish. I hope by the end of winter to be able to read well and to be able to watch and understand TV. Then in summer on my hols to speak as well.

I feel like when the German language was in its inception, they purposely made the grammar rules illogical just to have a laugh. Fucking hell, it's torture :D

Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #286 on: November 1, 2019, 08:33:10 AM »
Quote from: Willi on October 31, 2019, 11:34:45 PM
I've read here people writing that a language is very fast but, in fact I believe it is just because the brain can't process it fast enough. I'm sure people learning english have the same problem.
I moved to Germany in 1992 with relatively little knowledge of German. Going to the pub helped!!!!! I live in the south, the dialect is Schwäbisch and I now find that to be 'normal'. People from other parts of Germany can be more difficult to understand, you have to concentrate. That said, they can't understand what the people here say!! A bit like asking a foreigner to learn english in Newcastle.
My aim this winter is to learn Spanish. I hope by the end of winter to be able to read well and to be able to watch and understand TV. Then in summer on my hols to speak as well.


I used to know a woman who was from Devon and spent a lot of time as a kid living in Spain, so she was fluent and also spoke with a Spanish accent. She found that when she spoke Spanish, they treated her as if she was Spanish and she couldn't cope with the speed and asked them to slow down. I suppose it is the same as us, when I'm speaking to a fellow scouser we tend speed up and I know other people cannot keep up with the speed.

Quote from: deFacto on November  1, 2019, 12:00:17 AM
I feel like when the German language was in its inception, they purposely made the grammar rules illogical just to have a laugh. Fucking hell, it's torture :D



I jibbed German off in school as it was wrecking my head.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #287 on: November 1, 2019, 09:08:15 AM »
I've lived in Berlin for nearly 5 years now and wouldn't consider myself a proficient German speaker. I can understand most things in most contexts, and can make myself understood, but often find it difficult to express myself.

People are often surprised that I am not completely fluent yet, but moving to Germany means little when you work in English and spend most of your free time with your English speaking girlfriend.

I only make real progression when attending German lessons, and my German rapidly deteriorates when I am not enrolled in a course - because I just don't use it enough. I can order a Döner but I don't have lengthy conversations with German speakers. How often do you have deep conversations with strangers? How difficult is it to make friends as an adult? Never mind when you can't even express yourself properly.

And most people can speak English better than I can German. It's hard to keep up using German when you have the option to switch. Of course I don't let on that I can speak English during short interactions, but as soon as a conversation develops / somebody gets to know you, it often becomes apparent that it is easier to switch to English.

I've taken up golf, playing weekly with a German-only speaker, and expect my German will improve faster than my swing.

It's very much a long journey (at least for me), but also must consider that it is all relative. I have taken massive strides to get to where I am, and anyone beginning to learn would be hugely envious of my level. But with this level comes the realisation of a lifetime of learning to express myself as I do in my native tongue.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #288 on: November 1, 2019, 10:15:02 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on October 31, 2019, 02:19:47 PM
:)

Anyone currently doing so, and if so any tips/suggestions you'd recommend?

Netflix has been helpful for me, listening and then reading with the proper captions in the same language

I've been learning using Netflix as well and a good tip I've had is to make another account and set the language to the one that you are learning. Helps group all those shows together and you can get more dubbed and subtitled shows. Learning Spanish the two main options for shows are cocaine or telenovela, so dubbed shows help mix it up. I now need to take the plunge and turn off subtitles.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #289 on: November 1, 2019, 12:32:32 PM »
Quote from: Kuytinho on November  1, 2019, 09:08:15 AM
I've lived in Berlin for nearly 5 years now and wouldn't consider myself a proficient German speaker. I can understand most things in most contexts, and can make myself understood, but often find it difficult to express myself.

People are often surprised that I am not completely fluent yet, but moving to Germany means little when you work in English and spend most of your free time with your English speaking girlfriend.

I only make real progression when attending German lessons, and my German rapidly deteriorates when I am not enrolled in a course - because I just don't use it enough. I can order a Döner but I don't have lengthy conversations with German speakers. How often do you have deep conversations with strangers? How difficult is it to make friends as an adult? Never mind when you can't even express yourself properly.

And most people can speak English better than I can German. It's hard to keep up using German when you have the option to switch. Of course I don't let on that I can speak English during short interactions, but as soon as a conversation develops / somebody gets to know you, it often becomes apparent that it is easier to switch to English.

I've taken up golf, playing weekly with a German-only speaker, and expect my German will improve faster than my swing.

It's very much a long journey (at least for me), but also must consider that it is all relative. I have taken massive strides to get to where I am, and anyone beginning to learn would be hugely envious of my level. But with this level comes the realisation of a lifetime of learning to express myself as I do in my native tongue.

Music to my hears, as I'm having some plans to moving to Berlin at some point and it's one of the reasons why I'm learning German [but I've also listened to German music for about a decade so it's not completely foreign to me and I know 2 languages already so some things come easier].

A question slightly off topic, how difficult/easy was it for you to find work in Berlin, particularly in environment where you can speak English and how is life there in general?  :)
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #290 on: November 1, 2019, 12:33:07 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  1, 2019, 08:33:10 AM
I used to know a woman who was from Devon and spent a lot of time as a kid living in Spain, so she was fluent and also spoke with a Spanish accent. She found that when she spoke Spanish, they treated her as if she was Spanish and she couldn't cope with the speed and asked them to slow down. I suppose it is the same as us, when I'm speaking to a fellow scouser we tend speed up and I know other people cannot keep up with the speed.

I jibbed German off in school as it was wrecking my head.

I don't blame you, the witting of the numbers backwards is driving me mad  ;D
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #291 on: November 1, 2019, 03:59:57 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on November  1, 2019, 12:32:32 PM
A question slightly off topic, how difficult/easy was it for you to find work in Berlin, particularly in environment where you can speak English and how is life there in general?  :)
There's a big start-up scene here, with loads of these companies insisting on English as their working language. I started in a customer care job serving the UK market, and now work in a different company in a sort of PM role - also with no German required. Equally, I know people who have worked in bars and retail with zero knowledge of German.

Moving here was the best decision I ever made. Much better working environment, interesting people from different backgrounds, great transport links, better beer. Can live happily here, even without knowing the language. But I do miss Greggs, Hobnobs, like-minded football fans and me ma.

One note of caution: finding a flat is an absolute nightmare. Overcome that and you're set, but you need to overcome 50+ other applicants for every cupboard under the stairs.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #292 on: November 1, 2019, 06:49:39 PM »
Quote from: Kuytinho on November  1, 2019, 03:59:57 PM
There's a big start-up scene here, with loads of these companies insisting on English as their working language. I started in a customer care job serving the UK market, and now work in a different company in a sort of PM role - also with no German required. Equally, I know people who have worked in bars and retail with zero knowledge of German.

Moving here was the best decision I ever made. Much better working environment, interesting people from different backgrounds, great transport links, better beer. Can live happily here, even without knowing the language. But I do miss Greggs, Hobnobs, like-minded football fans and me ma.

One note of caution: finding a flat is an absolute nightmare. Overcome that and you're set, but you need to overcome 50+ other applicants for every cupboard under the stairs.

Cheers for all the info, greatly appreciated!  :wave
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #293 on: November 1, 2019, 06:58:57 PM »
Another point, don't be afraid to take your kids abroad to live. Mine were age 7 and 10 when we came here, they were put in the local school, not speaking any German. After a year they were speaking the local dialect like they were born here.
I speak German very well but I started aged 35, after 27 years you can tell I'm a foreigner. They say it is much easier to learn a language before puberty.

Remember the stages of learning a language 1) Reading 2) Understanding 3) Speaking which is why I wrote above I am hoping to do the first 2 stages for Spanish in the next 6 months. I started at the start of October.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #294 on: November 1, 2019, 07:35:37 PM »
And for anyone living in Germany, I order my teabags and a couple of packets of Jelly Babies for my daughter (now aged 37) from
https://www.greatbritishfood.de/
 :)
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #295 on: November 1, 2019, 07:37:52 PM »
Cheers for the info Willi, which city do you live in btw? :)
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #296 on: November 1, 2019, 07:48:44 PM »
Quote from: Willi on November  1, 2019, 06:58:57 PM
I speak German very well but I started aged 35, after 27 years you can tell I'm a foreigner. They say it is much easier to learn a language before puberty.
Id say if you havent done it by 5 then its pretty much the same level of difficulty for all.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #297 on: November 1, 2019, 08:09:35 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on November  1, 2019, 07:37:52 PM
Cheers for the info Willi, which city do you live in btw? :)
I live in Altenstadt a. d. Iller which is a very small town between Ulm and Memmingen, about halfway between Stuttgart and Munich.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #298 on: November 1, 2019, 08:13:35 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on November  1, 2019, 07:48:44 PM
Id say if you havent done it by 5 then its pretty much the same level of difficulty for all.
Our kids managed very well as no English (apart from English lessons) was spoken in school.
I remember my son came home after about 6 months and said, the teacher said he was the best in the class at reading German out loud. Mind, he said, he didn't understand it all.

And the kids saying they got a grade 1 in English  :) I should bloody think so.
They complained that the english teacher's pronunciation wasn't very good !!!
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #299 on: November 1, 2019, 08:15:14 PM »
Quote from: Willi on November  1, 2019, 08:13:35 PM
Our kids managed very well as no English (apart from English lessons) was spoken in school.
I remember my son came home after about 6 months and said, the teacher said he was the best in the class at reading German out loud. Mind, he said, he didn't understand it all.
Yeah thats the key. Wish wed put our oldest in a local school but he went to the International school instead.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #300 on: November 1, 2019, 08:31:46 PM »
Quote from: Willi on November  1, 2019, 08:09:35 PM
I live in Altenstadt a. d. Iller which is a very small town between Ulm and Memmingen, about halfway between Stuttgart and Munich.

Ever been to Vorarlberg? Our German is the best... ;)
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #301 on: November 1, 2019, 09:03:20 PM »
I tend to go to Lermoos, Ehrwald in Tiroler Zugspitz Arena for skiing or Mayrhofen, Zillertal. German is indeed an experience. They are used to tourists though.
Where in Vorarlberg?
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #302 on: November 1, 2019, 10:39:48 PM »
Dornbirn. And the crazy thing is, that you can go a couple of kilometres from here and it's almost impossible to understand what people are saying because of their dialect. I don't envy anyone who has come here trying to learn German. A friend of mine is from India and he has been here for about five or six years or so and I think it was pretty hard for him to learn the language....
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #303 on: November 2, 2019, 05:57:45 AM »
Dornbirn is south of Bregenz and just over an hour from me.
I live in Bayern but on the border with Baden Württemberg. There's a noticable difference in dialect within 2 kilometers.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #304 on: November 2, 2019, 08:33:10 AM »
For the last 20 years, I've been trying to learn Denial, spoken mainly by blues and my blue mates. And to this day, I just can't seem to get it.
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #305 on: November 2, 2019, 09:28:56 AM »
 You'll never learn that if you are wearing red  ;D
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #306 on: November 2, 2019, 01:19:34 PM »
Quote from: Willi on November  1, 2019, 08:13:35 PM

They complained that the english teacher's pronunciation wasn't very good !!!
Same with mine.He even pulled his teacher up once for the way she pronounced Chile...
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #307 on: November 2, 2019, 01:23:37 PM »
Quote from: Willi on November  1, 2019, 07:35:37 PM
And for anyone living in Germany, I order my teabags and a couple of packets of Jelly Babies for my daughter (now aged 37) from
https://www.greatbritishfood.de/
 :)
There is also http://www.stonemanor.uk.com/shop-online/ they have two shops in Belgium as well as online...
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #308 on: November 4, 2019, 07:23:15 PM »
Someone said ''Life is too short to learn German'' while I was looking for some tutorials, really made me laugh and seriously killed my motivation to learn haha
Re: Learning a new language.
« Reply #309 on: Today at 07:34:11 AM »
A heads up for anybody who uses duolingo free and has had their version update from the 'do as many lessons as you fancy' lingots system to the 'oh dear you ran out of hearts so go get some more before you can do another lesson or maybe just pay for the subscription version' system - if you go to https://schools.duolingo.com and set yourself up as a teacher, then create a classroom, then open up another browser tab and visit the join code link to also make yourself a student of said classroom, then go into the app and click the heart in the top corner - the option for unlimited hearts via pro subscription will now be unlimited via student status so you can carry on using the app exactly as you were :wave
