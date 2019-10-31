I've lived in Berlin for nearly 5 years now and wouldn't consider myself a proficient German speaker. I can understand most things in most contexts, and can make myself understood, but often find it difficult to express myself.



People are often surprised that I am not completely fluent yet, but moving to Germany means little when you work in English and spend most of your free time with your English speaking girlfriend.



I only make real progression when attending German lessons, and my German rapidly deteriorates when I am not enrolled in a course - because I just don't use it enough. I can order a Döner but I don't have lengthy conversations with German speakers. How often do you have deep conversations with strangers? How difficult is it to make friends as an adult? Never mind when you can't even express yourself properly.



And most people can speak English better than I can German. It's hard to keep up using German when you have the option to switch. Of course I don't let on that I can speak English during short interactions, but as soon as a conversation develops / somebody gets to know you, it often becomes apparent that it is easier to switch to English.



I've taken up golf, playing weekly with a German-only speaker, and expect my German will improve faster than my swing.



It's very much a long journey (at least for me), but also must consider that it is all relative. I have taken massive strides to get to where I am, and anyone beginning to learn would be hugely envious of my level. But with this level comes the realisation of a lifetime of learning to express myself as I do in my native tongue.