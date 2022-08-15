Ended up with a set of Taylormade RAC irons off of Wallapop- paid 150 euros for them which I think is pretty decent. Pitching wedge to 3 iron. They're in good nick too even if they are a few years old. Got a bag for 30 euros from the same app, a 20 euro Inesis putter from Decathlon and then treated myself to a Taylormade m4 3 wood. Will add a couple of wedges and a driver in time but good enough to get going!



Played a couple of rounds so far and it's safe to say I've got the bug again. Shot 92 first time out which to be honest I was chuffed with considering how long it's been since I last played. Started with a triple bogey and a double bogey but by the back nine I was going at about a bogey a hole with a few pars chucked in. Second round was at a much harder course but so much fun.



Theres a driving range up the road from me which I went to a couple of nights back, it's a great set up. It has one of the top tracer screens where you can choose a course to virtually play, and tells you the targets around the range that you need to hit. Really good fun and a good bit of practise. The trouble over here is that memberships are bloody expensive so I'll have to stick to playing a couple of times a month just paying the green fees.