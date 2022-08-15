« previous next »
Author Topic: Golf - how bad are you?  (Read 303661 times)

Offline Col

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3800 on: August 15, 2022, 11:58:05 pm »
Went to the range a couple of times this weekend after barely picking up my clubs all summer. For once, my driving was on point but the obvious flip side was that I may have used a Pringles tube instead of any irons I tried to hit.

Stupid game.
Offline stara

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3801 on: August 16, 2022, 03:26:56 pm »
79 today. Excitement got better of me and I dropped 3 shots on last two. That's my first under 80 and not bad all with my 199 yards driving avarage. Driving HPC 13, Approach 3, Short game +5 and putting 13.
Offline AshbourneRed

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3802 on: September 28, 2022, 11:46:28 am »
Started the year with an index of 20.1 and down to 14.6 now so happy with that after only starting to play regularly again last summer. Think the best thing over winter will be to go get lessons now to try get more consistent and bring the handicap down a bit further. Once the wind is against me I struggle due to the spin I put on the ball. So lots to work on.

Played some decent courses as part of a society this year but the highlight was getting a last minute invite to play Royal Portrush a few weeks ago. Absolutely incredible course even though the golf was a struggle at times!!
Offline paulrazor

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3803 on: September 28, 2022, 11:47:58 am »
oh Lovely

good work

unfortunately just had one game this year, might get another before xmas.

My annual leave goes til 31/3/23 and has been already decimated
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3804 on: February 13, 2023, 07:29:43 pm »
Hi all

After a bit of advice- I played off 12 when I was a kid but haven't played for years. Thinking of getting back into it with a set of second hand clubs, what sort of price should I be looking at for a set that will see me through playing once or twice a month for the next year or so? Don't want to overdo it and then end up hardly playing, but at the same time I don't want to buy a set that feel like shit and I end up having to buy a better set quickly anyway.

I should add I'm based in Spain. I've been looking on wallapop at second hand sets. There was a full set of Titleist DCIs plus a bag and woods for 200 euro, but the irons look about 30 years old, anyone heard of them? ;D

Seen some Callaway x18 irons for 160 but that's just the irons 4-pw, no bag etc. Thinking that might be about the best price I get for anything half decent. Amazon are selling a set of Strata clubs with a bag as well for 200 euros but again I'd be worried about getting a total starter set in case they're impossible to play with ;D

Any advice greatly appreciated. Would be a lot easier if I was home and could just borrow clubs!
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3805 on: February 14, 2023, 05:54:57 pm »
You should definitely get some that were made in the last decade, you'll love the forgiveness on them. No idea where your best bet would be for used, other than ebay, but maybe try a few golf courses and see if the pro's shops have anything? That way you could have a feel and try them out, it would at least give you some frame of reference when shopping online

I've never managed a 12hc so I think you have a higher ceiling than me, but would still recommend a game-improvement iron.  I'm considering some new irons this year and am looking at srixon zx5, or Mizuno jpx 21 hot metal

Here's a set of mizunos in the UK for you:

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/266128435622?hash=item3df67da9a6:g:-mMAAOSwOxJj6RrG

Offline FlashGordon

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3806 on: February 14, 2023, 07:31:33 pm »
Golf bidder is a great website for 2nd hand clubs.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3807 on: February 14, 2023, 09:24:07 pm »
Thanks to you both! I'll let you know how I get on with it. That 12 handicap was about 16 years ago now so I definitely think the more forgiving the better ;D
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3808 on: February 16, 2023, 05:21:00 am »
Heres what I have now and theyre actually great, I should stop shopping  ::)

https://www.golfbidder.co.uk/cobra-bio-cell-iron-set


Online frag

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3809 on: March 2, 2023, 11:28:57 am »
Lofts are stronger these days as well, so when I upgraded I was getting 11 yards more per Iron which is obviously massive in the grand scheme of things.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3810 on: March 7, 2023, 01:11:03 pm »
So true about the loft as clubs today go longer as manufacturers have hoodwinked us in thinking that. Basically my old 8 iron had the same loft as the current 9 iron. I would go with golf bidder as they verify clubs are not fakes. God knows what you find on ebay unless seller is local n you had some comeback.

Getting out a lot lately as found something in the old swing. Broke 80 the last two rounds with the mates but know i will shot a 90 in the next comp I play. You got to love the game that drives you bonkers
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3811 on: March 26, 2023, 10:42:27 am »
Ended up with a set of Taylormade RAC irons off of Wallapop- paid 150 euros for them which I think is pretty decent.  Pitching wedge to 3 iron. They're in good nick too even if they are a few years old. Got a bag for 30 euros from the same app, a 20 euro Inesis putter from Decathlon and then treated myself to a Taylormade m4 3 wood. Will add a couple of wedges and a driver in time but good enough to get going!

Played a couple of rounds so far and it's safe to say I've got the bug again. Shot 92 first time out which to be honest I was chuffed with considering how long it's been since I last played. Started with a triple bogey and a double bogey but by the back nine I was going at about a bogey a hole with a few pars chucked in. Second round was at a much harder course but so much fun.

Theres a driving range up the road from me which I went to a couple of nights back, it's a great set up. It has one of the top tracer screens where you can choose a course to virtually play, and tells you the targets around the range that you need to hit. Really good fun and a good bit of practise. The trouble over here is that memberships are bloody expensive so I'll have to stick to playing a couple of times a month just paying the green fees.
Offline stara

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3812 on: April 3, 2023, 07:33:08 pm »
I have not touched clubs since september. First training session went suprisingly well apart blisters. Seasons first tee time next week. I cannot wait.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3813 on: April 16, 2023, 10:21:00 am »
How did you get on in the end?
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3814 on: April 16, 2023, 04:59:34 pm »
I was in the exact same shoes as you. Stopped playing when my father passed on two decades ago, but had a single digit handicap when I was a youth player. Decided to pick it up again as Im starting to think about things I want to do post retirement. Went back to the range recently and found out I have a slice after borrowing a set of clubs from a friend. Then went to the course and promptly hit a 126 because I couldnt hit anything straight.

Turns out a visit to the store sorted me out, as I was playing some regular flex carbon shafts, and the sales guy said my swing speed was way too fast for R flex. Bought a set of second hand Ping G400s with steel shafts, went to the range, and hit everything decently straight again.

It just seems like with modern clubs now there are clubs made for almost everyone out there. But the problem is you really need to find a set that fits yourself.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3815 on: July 28, 2023, 10:58:22 pm »
Played Bangor today. Wind was a major issue but played utter shite. 21 points.

Very frustrating. Got very pissed off as 3 out of 4 holes i hit great tee shots only to end up fluffing everything on the fairway.

After it happened again I lost my head and smashed my 4 wood against my trolley.

Embarrassing I know
Offline Smudge

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3816 on: July 31, 2023, 01:17:20 pm »
Who do we rate as the best of the youtubers for lessons etc?
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3817 on: July 31, 2023, 01:37:07 pm »
Danny Maude is good and he sometimes records full lessons which is interesting to watch. I do find though that you can watch too much online and end up massively overthinking it, or even diagnosing yourself with faults you don't have in the first place ;D good if you have a specific problem that you know you need fixing though
Offline Smudge

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3818 on: August 1, 2023, 10:36:31 am »
I agree. Leaves me more confused than ever. Danny Maude is my favourite too. He keeps it simple.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3819 on: November 30, 2023, 02:58:34 pm »
Hank Haney
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3820 on: December 8, 2023, 04:08:08 pm »
Last three rounds 10, 11 and 12 over. Feel like I'm playing good, solid golf and starting to get somewhere. The goal is to get down to single figures. I added a driver to the bag over summer and after being erratic for the first few rounds I've been hitting it pretty consistent which has made a massive difference.

Big problem for me last time was my putting. Three putted six times, maddeningly. Bogeyed the first and then hit the next 6 greens in regulation and yet was still 5 over! 4 three putts in a row. It's judging the weight for longer putts that seems to be my trouble, one rolls 10 feet past and then my next one ends up 10 feet short. Any tips, other than hitting my approaches closer to the hole? ;D

I suppose it's the perils of only playing a couple of times a month. Goal for the new year is to get up and practise on the putting green once a week.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3821 on: April 18, 2024, 07:04:18 pm »
Does anyone have a problem with their new-fangled, 'performance sweat-wicking' golf shirts retaining a concentrated B.O. smell? It's like they let the moisture evaporate way better than a cotton polo but manage to filter and retain all the smell particles. Which then reactivate when you next wear it. Even after being washed.

I will add that my personal hygiene is beyond reproach.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3822 on: April 22, 2024, 02:47:40 pm »
Not sure if this is allowed, but I've been given a £100 gift card for American Golf through work, who haven't realised that I've not played for 4 years!

I can sell it online for £80 but would rather not let those shitty companies make a profit from it.. if anyone wants to take if from me for a similar amount let me know :)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3823 on: April 22, 2024, 03:10:12 pm »
:D What a question!

Done have any golf attire as sadly barely play these days. But have those type of running t shirts and I think youre definitely right. They lock the sweat on somehow, Ill wash them and they seem ok but whenever Im back from a run my loving family tell me I stink! Ive no doubt Ive worked up a decent sweat, but should t be stinking with it! Think its definitely the t shirts that Ive had longer than I should causing the damage!

Hoping to play some golf this summer, but far too shite to think about racking up any kind of decent scores sadly.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3824 on: April 23, 2024, 04:41:30 pm »
Done have any golf attire as sadly barely play these days. But have those type of running t shirts and I think youre definitely right. They lock the sweat on somehow, Ill wash them and they seem ok but whenever Im back from a run my loving family tell me I stink! Ive no doubt Ive worked up a decent sweat, but should t be stinking with it! Think its definitely the t shirts that Ive had longer than I should causing the damage!

Hoping to play some golf this summer, but far too shite to think about racking up any kind of decent scores sadly.

 ;D  It's a problem we all face, I'm just brave enough to speak my truth.

I read that soaking the shirts in vinegar kills it so I tried that and it seems to have worked, only now I have a faint vinegar scent to me.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3825 on: April 28, 2024, 04:07:14 pm »
If youre talking about those dri-fit type shirts, just make sure you dont use any fabric softener when washing those, or the microfiber will clog up. Incidentally, if that happens, they also cannot be cleaned properly either.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 10:04:27 am »
Down to single figures for the first time! I'm only playing once or twice a month so improvement is not that easy, I've been cowardly going to the range a day or two before I play though so I'm not totally cold on the first tee.

I've got a bag full of shit old clubs other than treating myself to a Paradym driver last summer. Guess which is the only club in the bag I can't hit straight for love nor money?  ;D I'm being plagued by a nasty, low hook off the tee unfortunately. Last time I played I was 7 over playing the 18th, no doubles on the card, just solid golf. Hooked the drive, lost the ball, walked off with triple bogey. Maddening.

