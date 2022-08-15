« previous next »
Golf - how bad are you?

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Went to the range a couple of times this weekend after barely picking up my clubs all summer. For once, my driving was on point but the obvious flip side was that I may have used a Pringles tube instead of any irons I tried to hit.

Stupid game.
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
79 today. Excitement got better of me and I dropped 3 shots on last two. That's my first under 80 and not bad all with my 199 yards driving avarage. Driving HPC 13, Approach 3, Short game +5 and putting 13.
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Started the year with an index of 20.1 and down to 14.6 now so happy with that after only starting to play regularly again last summer. Think the best thing over winter will be to go get lessons now to try get more consistent and bring the handicap down a bit further. Once the wind is against me I struggle due to the spin I put on the ball. So lots to work on.

Played some decent courses as part of a society this year but the highlight was getting a last minute invite to play Royal Portrush a few weeks ago. Absolutely incredible course even though the golf was a struggle at times!!
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
oh Lovely

good work

unfortunately just had one game this year, might get another before xmas.

My annual leave goes til 31/3/23 and has been already decimated
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Hi all

After a bit of advice- I played off 12 when I was a kid but haven't played for years. Thinking of getting back into it with a set of second hand clubs, what sort of price should I be looking at for a set that will see me through playing once or twice a month for the next year or so? Don't want to overdo it and then end up hardly playing, but at the same time I don't want to buy a set that feel like shit and I end up having to buy a better set quickly anyway.

I should add I'm based in Spain. I've been looking on wallapop at second hand sets. There was a full set of Titleist DCIs plus a bag and woods for 200 euro, but the irons look about 30 years old, anyone heard of them? ;D

Seen some Callaway x18 irons for 160 but that's just the irons 4-pw, no bag etc. Thinking that might be about the best price I get for anything half decent. Amazon are selling a set of Strata clubs with a bag as well for 200 euros but again I'd be worried about getting a total starter set in case they're impossible to play with ;D

Any advice greatly appreciated. Would be a lot easier if I was home and could just borrow clubs!
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
You should definitely get some that were made in the last decade, you'll love the forgiveness on them. No idea where your best bet would be for used, other than ebay, but maybe try a few golf courses and see if the pro's shops have anything? That way you could have a feel and try them out, it would at least give you some frame of reference when shopping online

I've never managed a 12hc so I think you have a higher ceiling than me, but would still recommend a game-improvement iron.  I'm considering some new irons this year and am looking at srixon zx5, or Mizuno jpx 21 hot metal

Here's a set of mizunos in the UK for you:

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/266128435622?hash=item3df67da9a6:g:-mMAAOSwOxJj6RrG

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Golf bidder is a great website for 2nd hand clubs.
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Thanks to you both! I'll let you know how I get on with it. That 12 handicap was about 16 years ago now so I definitely think the more forgiving the better ;D
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Heres what I have now and theyre actually great, I should stop shopping  ::)

https://www.golfbidder.co.uk/cobra-bio-cell-iron-set


