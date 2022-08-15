Hi allAfter a bit of advice- I played off 12 when I was a kid but haven't played for years. Thinking of getting back into it with a set of second hand clubs, what sort of price should I be looking at for a set that will see me through playing once or twice a month for the next year or so? Don't want to overdo it and then end up hardly playing, but at the same time I don't want to buy a set that feel like shit and I end up having to buy a better set quickly anyway.I should add I'm based in Spain. I've been looking on wallapop at second hand sets. There was a full set of Titleist DCIs plus a bag and woods for 200 euro, but the irons look about 30 years old, anyone heard of them?Seen some Callaway x18 irons for 160 but that's just the irons 4-pw, no bag etc. Thinking that might be about the best price I get for anything half decent. Amazon are selling a set of Strata clubs with a bag as well for 200 euros but again I'd be worried about getting a total starter set in case they're impossible to play withAny advice greatly appreciated. Would be a lot easier if I was home and could just borrow clubs!