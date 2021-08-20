« previous next »
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 20, 2021, 02:57:53 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on August 20, 2021, 11:01:09 am
last time i left the driver in the bag. I am a notorious slicer and that morning i went out to the range, bucket of 50 balls, only the driver used. at least 30 terrible shots so that was that.

Unfortunately another visit to the range hasnt sorted but i dont want to permanently not use the driver. I have used a few videos on youtube so i am going to change a couple of things.

I am due out next friday and this time next month my society has a 3 day golf trip planned.

One par 4 on that course (Roe Park) is driveable, there is another par 5 that I have almost got to a green in two from so hopefully I can work something out but unfortunately the slice has been killing my game for over 20 years.



You sound like me.

I took up the game late, in my early 40s and have been playing for 15 years or so. I abandoned the driver several years ago.

Part of the problem, I suppose, is that I play irregularly but intensively. That's to say I play solidly every day for a week a year with nothing much in between. But it's more than just that clearly. My slice on the driver is ineradicable. The reason I finally gave it up altogether is that I can actually hit a pretty good 3-iron - both off the tee or from the fairway. I pick that iron up and I know it will go long and straight. On the rare occasions I went straight with the driver I was holding so much back that, in reality, it was hardly surpassing what I could do with a 3-iron. Life is too short....

It's a shame though. I'd have loved to have been handy with a driver, just to feel what it's like to hit one true and long with confidence. Won't happen.
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 20, 2021, 03:05:24 pm
Yeah I often saw with Henrik Stenson for instance his 3 wood was probably second to none for a while, he could hit that brilliant. Not much point in risking a driver for the sake of 30 yards more if he isnt comfortable with it.

I didnt play too much but I got new clubs in 2010, about end of 2014 i got a lesson, told the guy I wasnt even bringing my driver out anymore, at that point not even bringing it to the range. I wouldnt say it had been used 5 times on the course at that point in a round. First thing of course he said was "right get that club out now".

2 rounds later I reckon it was used on about 10 holes. I still have a video of that lesson.

I am sure slicing can be fixed with something simple but that shows you how frustrating the game is, something simple like closing a club face feels impossible at times no matter what
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 20, 2021, 07:16:20 pm
Its a stupid game but I love it

Ive always been a really good long iron player; which helps enormously with errant tee shots. However recently not really the case.

Im hitting my woods better than Ive ever done, hitting fairway after fairway. Thinking this is easy. Then whatever iron I get out of the bag, fat.
FFS

Not a clue. Went for a 30min lesson, bobbing my head causing me to stand up on shot and hit it fat
Lesson went well, brilliant. Back on track with a couple of tips

On the course. Middle of fairway. Oh for fucks sake. Not again you dickhead

Arggh.
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 20, 2021, 07:32:57 pm
Its always a pleasure to pull the clubs out for a round ....quickly followed by why the hell did I go out today :p I have never had a lesson but know a couple of tweaks would save me a few strokes but do not want an instructor to change everything as surely most issues are probably caused by inconsistent stance / alignment etc.

In regards to driving better when fairways are tight is probably all down to focus. no matter how wide a fairway or green is we should pick a spot to aim at and hope the swing follows suit. Commit to the shot and go for it. Right off to double bogey the first ;)
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 20, 2021, 09:56:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 20, 2021, 02:57:53 pm
You sound like me.

I took up the game late, in my early 40s and have been playing for 15 years or so. I abandoned the driver several years ago.

Part of the problem, I suppose, is that I play irregularly but intensively. That's to say I play solidly every day for a week a year with nothing much in between. But it's more than just that clearly. My slice on the driver is ineradicable. The reason I finally gave it up altogether is that I can actually hit a pretty good 3-iron - both off the tee or from the fairway. I pick that iron up and I know it will go long and straight. On the rare occasions I went straight with the driver I was holding so much back that, in reality, it was hardly surpassing what I could do with a 3-iron. Life is too short....

It's a shame though. I'd have loved to have been handy with a driver, just to feel what it's like to hit one true and long with confidence. Won't happen.

I would seriously advise you to book a couple of lessons to sort out your slice with the driver.

I had the same issue and the pro sorted it for me. All about the position of the back swing for me and the lack of a committed follow through. And turning the hands over on impact with the ball.

If I remember all the things he taught me I do not slice the ball and it goes a fair wack down the middle (mostly). Only trouble is my brain goes awol sometimes and I forget a part of the routine and it goes tits up. But generally it's the best thing I ever did.
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 20, 2021, 10:31:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 20, 2021, 02:57:53 pm
You sound like me.

I took up the game late, in my early 40s and have been playing for 15 years or so. I abandoned the driver several years ago.

Part of the problem, I suppose, is that I play irregularly but intensively. That's to say I play solidly every day for a week a year with nothing much in between. But it's more than just that clearly. My slice on the driver is ineradicable. The reason I finally gave it up altogether is that I can actually hit a pretty good 3-iron - both off the tee or from the fairway. I pick that iron up and I know it will go long and straight. On the rare occasions I went straight with the driver I was holding so much back that, in reality, it was hardly surpassing what I could do with a 3-iron. Life is too short....

It's a shame though. I'd have loved to have been handy with a driver, just to feel what it's like to hit one true and long with confidence. Won't happen.

I drive with a 3 iron too Yorky. Love the feeling of catching one flush.

Played a few 9 holes this summer. First time in about 5 years. Incredibly rusty with the odd good hole  or even nice drive or chip that makes it all feel worthwhile. One par 4 Ive parred twice in four rounds. Just the other 8 on the course I need to get to grips with!
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 20, 2021, 11:36:21 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 20, 2021, 10:31:48 pm
I drive with a 3 iron too Yorky. Love the feeling of catching one flush.

Played a few 9 holes this summer. First time in about 5 years. Incredibly rusty with the odd good hole  or even nice drive or chip that makes it all feel worthwhile. One par 4 Ive parred twice in four rounds. Just the other 8 on the course I need to get to grips with!

I grew up in the north west playing with no woods, just used a 1,2,3 iron. Always straight. That's why I'm so confused with my current iron game.
I'm hitting a driver so well. The irons are killing me. Soul destroying - but I've been out for 7months with surgery etc so cant expect miracles.

However the first couple of rounds back were in the 70's - and now no fucking idea
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 29, 2021, 10:16:47 am
Played Friday. Took me a good 6 holes to get going but then began to hit some great drives and shots so have tweaked something with driver. Disappointed with 26 points though

Last hole was a bitter one. Hit a monstrous drive leaving 65 to pin on par 4. Ended with a 7. Shite approach into bunker. First shot needed just one more yard to get up a mound but stopped and fell back. Took 3 to get out

Have at least three rounds next month and can't wait.


I'd recommend some videos padraig Harrington does. They show up on the Facebook Ryder cup page a lot. Really great advice
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 30, 2021, 12:04:26 am
Stupid game

9 over in the first 4 holes - then next 14 one under for an 80
knobhead lol
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 03:00:24 pm
I moved over to Portugal & have been working with an osteopath & gym instructor all summer to help fix my back and finally, which has been slow, but really positive progress. I feel my back is about 60% of where it needs to be, but that's much better than earlier in the year when i was hobbling around the house like an ol' man.

But now that I am on the mend, I'm able to get on the golf courses again!

So last thursday I played 9 holes at Boavista golf club, my first outing in 4 months.
Then on Sunday i played my first 18 holes in +2 years at Palmares (Lagos)
This coming weekened, I will play Dom Pedro Victoria in Vilamoura as it opens up again post Covid.
Then in 3 weeks time I'll travel to Lisbon & will get to play Troia & Oitavos Dunes

https://www.top100golfcourses.com/golf-courses/continental-europe/portugal


Palmares:



Victoria:



Troia:



Oitavos Dunes:






Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 04:12:03 pm
good stuff conman, some fantastic looking courses there, serious amount and size to some bunkers
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 04:49:15 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on August 31, 2021, 04:12:03 pm
good stuff conman, some fantastic looking courses there, serious amount and size to some bunkers
Yea, it's going to be fun getting out of them (me and the ball).

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 07:46:39 pm
Get well, dont rush it
I had back surgery and took longer than I needed to hit again just in case
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 08:41:30 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on August 31, 2021, 07:46:39 pm
Get well, dont rush it
I had back surgery and took longer than I needed to hit again just in case
Yea, i rushed it earlier in the year, but im resting plenty now and doing my best to build my strength. Too damn exicted to play though :D
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 08:49:27 pm
Playing a round with mates on Saturday, might just take my 7 iron cos its still the only club I can hit the ball with since my lesson :D

Last time I played this course I hit 138, its a par 70 ;D lets see if I can beat that haha
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 09:04:29 pm
13fucking8????

Was the only club you brought a Hurley?
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 09:06:46 pm
I've only been playing 2 months!
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 09:17:06 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 31, 2021, 08:49:27 pm
Playing a round with mates on Saturday, might just take my 7 iron cos its still the only club I can hit the ball with since my lesson :D

Last time I played this course I hit 138, its a par 70 ;D lets see if I can beat that haha

Did you putt with the 7 iron too?
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
August 31, 2021, 09:54:22 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 31, 2021, 09:06:46 pm
I've only been playing 2 months!

That was the time it took to go round, right?
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 1, 2021, 08:42:39 am
haha

ah look we will leave it there

just keep at it welsh

hit the range, get lessons if you want, the score will eventually come down
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 1, 2021, 09:01:47 am
Quote from: paulrazor on August 31, 2021, 09:04:29 pm
13fucking8????

Was the only club you brought a Hurley?
I thought this was the darts thread for a second or two
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 1, 2021, 07:52:00 pm
ha, now Quinta Do Lago South has just opened after a massive refurb!

 :scarf
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 5, 2021, 06:02:18 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 31, 2021, 08:49:27 pm
Playing a round with mates on Saturday, might just take my 7 iron cos its still the only club I can hit the ball with since my lesson :D

Last time I played this course I hit 138, its a par 70 ;D lets see if I can beat that haha

For those interested/want to take the piss I hit 113 and surprisingly won the 4 ball I was with ;D Was well on for a score under 100 but tired significantly towards the end and just had no energy left on the back 9. Golf is really super hard physically but still that was 2nd ever 18 hole round :)
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 5, 2021, 08:56:27 pm
Quote from: Welshred on September  5, 2021, 06:02:18 pm
For those interested/want to take the piss I hit 113 and surprisingly won the 4 ball I was with ;D Was well on for a score under 100 but tired significantly towards the end and just had no energy left on the back 9. Golf is really super hard physically but still that was 2nd ever 18 hole round :)

I would love to be able to improve my best ever round by 25 shots mate!

Thats good progress, keep it going. Where did you save all those shots? Much better chipping and putting, or did you just cut down on the air shots?!
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 12, 2021, 08:38:34 pm
Been playing pretty poorly recently. Well shit really

First game today where I saw light at the end of the tunnel

75. A 39, 36

At one point on the back 9 I was -2 but ended level par for the back 9
No digging. Someone videoed me and light bulb. New then where all my McFat shots were emanating from

46 points from my 10 handicap
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 12, 2021, 08:39:48 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September  5, 2021, 08:56:27 pm
I would love to be able to improve my best ever round by 25 shots mate!

Thats good progress, keep it going. Where did you save all those shots? Much better chipping and putting, or did you just cut down on the air shots?!

Sorry mate, missed this. I've only ever played two full rounds, both at the same course, I think its just the result of a few months of practice at the driving range between the two rounds and getting more consistent hitting the ball.
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 20, 2021, 05:14:24 pm
Quote from: Lad on August 20, 2021, 09:56:26 pm
Only trouble is my brain goes awol sometimes and I forget a part of the routine and it goes tits up.


That's my issue.

When I do everything according to 'the routine', I'm OK. When I go on autopilot, I go to shit because I subconsciously go back to the rubbish elements of my 'natural' swing.

WRT slicing the driver, I never really slice, but I have a tendency to sway my hips forward on the downswing, which pulls my hands through ahead of the club head so I sort of get inside the swing. This send the ball arrowing off the tee at an angle of about 5-past o'clock, which gives the same result is slicing it.

The place we went on holiday in Scotland last month had a 9-hole (par 62 for 18, and the par 3's were good lengths) so took a few clubs up. First time I'd played since 2019. Was a bit hit and miss at first then realised I'd gone back to standing too close to the ball. Made the change to get my swing more upright again, and played as well as I can. On the back nine had 4 pars, 4 bogies and a fucking triple when everything went to pot for a hole.

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 20, 2021, 08:52:30 pm
Just got back from Portugal after a week in which we played 6 rounds.

great week but quite surprising how poor the condition of some of the courses were to be honest. Very little "first cut" and rough quite high and spongy. Areas around the bunkers were generally unkempt (Im a big believer that the bunker is the punishment, not the area around it 6ft from the green). Greens were very different in speed and condition throughout each course.

Overall though was a great week, but definitely a lot less people playing which was great.  My golf was pretty average really which didnt really matter as we had a good laugh and it was just great to get away.

Pinhal:
Played this twice as it was were we stayed. Meant to have a rest day but walked over and got on straight away. Fairways quite thick with little to no run at all, and although there was a first cut, it seemed like it was being allowed too much time between cuts. Really liked the layout of it though. Big difference playing it the second time and knowing where to miss though.

Penina:
Worse course of them all we played. Looked like it had missed a lot of care. Fairways were patchy, and the greens were atrocious to the point of having to move the ball regularly as there was no line to the pin due to serious scarring. Whole course was unkempt. Single woman in the pro shop acted like she couldnt care less.

Gramacho:
Only a few minutes from the poor show at Penina and so so much better, from arriving there to leaving. Course was much better condition and the greens were a different breed to the ones on Penina. Was speaking to the one of the waitresses and she was saying they were going to be taken over by the owners of Penina. She didnt seem too happy about it either.

Vale de Pinta:
Nice layout but got caught behind 2 men and women who were using trolleys and plain refused to let us through. Even when we were at the tee and they still hadnt finished teeing off - with no-one in front of them. Apparently they were having a match between husband and wife. 4hrs 20 min for a 3 ball in trolleys was painful. Course was in OK condition with some trick holes. Started birdie birdie par and then lost my way when we were waiting around. Drove to 68 yards on a par 4 and took a 7. Whoosh whoosh whoosh whooooooshh....

Millenium:
Best course and condition we played by far. Have played it before and liked it then. Was only opened 2 weeks before we arrived. Difference between this and the other courses was immense. Pity my driving went AWOL for the first 8 holes as thats the tightest part of the course but had a good back 9. Probably not as well presented as previous but to be expected I think.

Laguna:
Didnt play this but its being completely overhauled at the moment. Went for a look and the scale of the work looked massive. Been at it for a year and expecting it to take another 18 months to opening. Apparently theyre removing some bunkers but adding in more water hazards. I liked La Laguna the most when weve played it previously, so looking forward to seeing it when its finished.

I think I may have been too harsh in my judgement as we normally play the main tourist courses which are usually beautifully presented, and expected a bit too much. But saying that apart from Millenium and Gramacho the rest were in far worse condition than ones Ive played over here in the last year.

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 20, 2021, 09:17:56 pm
Taking a day off of work on Friday, my first since I started my new job in June. Told the wife the only thing I want to do that day is just get a round of golf in, so currently looking at tee times at courses I haven't yet played in the area. Can't wait, weather looks great, love this stupid sport.
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 26, 2021, 07:56:37 pm
Currently in hate the game mode

Played Radisson limavady today. Absolute wash out

Nearly walked off and was hoping someone would come.on course and tell us to pack in
Lost two balls on second hole.

4th hole. Good chance of birdie and the ball literally vanished into thin air. Played second shot to left of the fairway. Excellent angle for a pitch and putt birdie. Ball gone

15th hole. Hit tee shot just to edge of green. Brilliant shot.  Ball again disappeared into thin air. Was a short par 4. Saw it bounce just off green and then nothing.

Got absolutely drowned from second hole.

Brolly got stuck in my bag. Now in a million pieces.

Zip broke on pocket of waterproofs   

Golf shoes in bits

Plus one lad badly injured himself in a fall. Apart from that it's been great
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
September 29, 2021, 02:00:35 am
Big Ryder Cup weekend at the club this weekend
Playing 3 matches - hopefully the back holds

Sat AM = 2 man scramble
Sat PM = Best ball
Sun - Singles

32 playing, piss up Friday night and the drawing of teams

Last 2 rounds 75 / 84 so not expecting anything
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Today at 04:32:55 pm
Got back playing golf again this year having only being playing once or twice a year for the last 18 years. Have caught the bug again so gradually trying to build the equipment each payday.

Playing 3 links courses next week and cannot wait. Enniscrone on Thursday, Co Sligo - Rosses Point on Fri and Strandill on Saturday. The bag is well stocked with balls in preparation of it.






Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Today at 07:35:23 pm
Some amazing courses there

I just had three rounds at roe park. Great course but tough. Light rough doesn't exist. If in rough it's heavy all the way

However I've decided before I play local next Friday I'm only going to short game area. Absolutely no doubt I'm.dropping 20 shots a game.there between shite approaches and chips and putts

A good short game can easily make up a lot

Luckily won a few quid this week invested in new footjoys for £59, lob wedge £12 and two new gloves

Shoes were in a local shop as the ones in sports direct got bad reviews. Hopefully the footjoys are decent. They could have been dearer

Lob wedge is for odd shot for over a bunker. For £12 it's worth a go. I know it's a sports direct slazenger job but a case of giving it a try and seeing how it works.
