Just got back from Portugal after a week in which we played 6 rounds.



great week but quite surprising how poor the condition of some of the courses were to be honest. Very little "first cut" and rough quite high and spongy. Areas around the bunkers were generally unkempt (Im a big believer that the bunker is the punishment, not the area around it 6ft from the green). Greens were very different in speed and condition throughout each course.



Overall though was a great week, but definitely a lot less people playing which was great. My golf was pretty average really which didnt really matter as we had a good laugh and it was just great to get away.



Pinhal:

Played this twice as it was were we stayed. Meant to have a rest day but walked over and got on straight away. Fairways quite thick with little to no run at all, and although there was a first cut, it seemed like it was being allowed too much time between cuts. Really liked the layout of it though. Big difference playing it the second time and knowing where to miss though.



Penina:

Worse course of them all we played. Looked like it had missed a lot of care. Fairways were patchy, and the greens were atrocious to the point of having to move the ball regularly as there was no line to the pin due to serious scarring. Whole course was unkempt. Single woman in the pro shop acted like she couldnt care less.



Gramacho:

Only a few minutes from the poor show at Penina and so so much better, from arriving there to leaving. Course was much better condition and the greens were a different breed to the ones on Penina. Was speaking to the one of the waitresses and she was saying they were going to be taken over by the owners of Penina. She didnt seem too happy about it either.



Vale de Pinta:

Nice layout but got caught behind 2 men and women who were using trolleys and plain refused to let us through. Even when we were at the tee and they still hadnt finished teeing off - with no-one in front of them. Apparently they were having a match between husband and wife. 4hrs 20 min for a 3 ball in trolleys was painful. Course was in OK condition with some trick holes. Started birdie birdie par and then lost my way when we were waiting around. Drove to 68 yards on a par 4 and took a 7. Whoosh whoosh whoosh whooooooshh....



Millenium:

Best course and condition we played by far. Have played it before and liked it then. Was only opened 2 weeks before we arrived. Difference between this and the other courses was immense. Pity my driving went AWOL for the first 8 holes as thats the tightest part of the course but had a good back 9. Probably not as well presented as previous but to be expected I think.



Laguna:

Didnt play this but its being completely overhauled at the moment. Went for a look and the scale of the work looked massive. Been at it for a year and expecting it to take another 18 months to opening. Apparently theyre removing some bunkers but adding in more water hazards. I liked La Laguna the most when weve played it previously, so looking forward to seeing it when its finished.



I think I may have been too harsh in my judgement as we normally play the main tourist courses which are usually beautifully presented, and expected a bit too much. But saying that apart from Millenium and Gramacho the rest were in far worse condition than ones Ive played over here in the last year.



