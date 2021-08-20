last time i left the driver in the bag. I am a notorious slicer and that morning i went out to the range, bucket of 50 balls, only the driver used. at least 30 terrible shots so that was that.



Unfortunately another visit to the range hasnt sorted but i dont want to permanently not use the driver. I have used a few videos on youtube so i am going to change a couple of things.



I am due out next friday and this time next month my society has a 3 day golf trip planned.



One par 4 on that course (Roe Park) is driveable, there is another par 5 that I have almost got to a green in two from so hopefully I can work something out but unfortunately the slice has been killing my game for over 20 years.







You sound like me.I took up the game late, in my early 40s and have been playing for 15 years or so. I abandoned the driver several years ago.Part of the problem, I suppose, is that I play irregularly but intensively. That's to say I play solidly every day for a week a year with nothing much in between. But it's more than just that clearly. My slice on the driver is ineradicable. The reason I finally gave it up altogether is that I can actually hit a pretty good 3-iron - both off the tee or from the fairway. I pick that iron up and I know it will go long and straight. On the rare occasions I went straight with the driver I was holding so much back that, in reality, it was hardly surpassing what I could do with a 3-iron. Life is too short....It's a shame though. I'd have loved to have been handy with a driver, just to feel what it's like to hit one true and long with confidence. Won't happen.