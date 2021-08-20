« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: Golf - how bad are you?  (Read 231275 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,077
  • The first five yards........
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3760 on: August 20, 2021, 02:57:53 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 20, 2021, 11:01:09 am
last time i left the driver in the bag. I am a notorious slicer and that morning i went out to the range, bucket of 50 balls, only the driver used. at least 30 terrible shots so that was that.

Unfortunately another visit to the range hasnt sorted but i dont want to permanently not use the driver. I have used a few videos on youtube so i am going to change a couple of things.

I am due out next friday and this time next month my society has a 3 day golf trip planned.

One par 4 on that course (Roe Park) is driveable, there is another par 5 that I have almost got to a green in two from so hopefully I can work something out but unfortunately the slice has been killing my game for over 20 years.



You sound like me.

I took up the game late, in my early 40s and have been playing for 15 years or so. I abandoned the driver several years ago.

Part of the problem, I suppose, is that I play irregularly but intensively. That's to say I play solidly every day for a week a year with nothing much in between. But it's more than just that clearly. My slice on the driver is ineradicable. The reason I finally gave it up altogether is that I can actually hit a pretty good 3-iron - both off the tee or from the fairway. I pick that iron up and I know it will go long and straight. On the rare occasions I went straight with the driver I was holding so much back that, in reality, it was hardly surpassing what I could do with a 3-iron. Life is too short....

It's a shame though. I'd have loved to have been handy with a driver, just to feel what it's like to hit one true and long with confidence. Won't happen.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,840
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3761 on: August 20, 2021, 03:05:24 pm »
Yeah I often saw with Henrik Stenson for instance his 3 wood was probably second to none for a while, he could hit that brilliant. Not much point in risking a driver for the sake of 30 yards more if he isnt comfortable with it.

I didnt play too much but I got new clubs in 2010, about end of 2014 i got a lesson, told the guy I wasnt even bringing my driver out anymore, at that point not even bringing it to the range. I wouldnt say it had been used 5 times on the course at that point in a round. First thing of course he said was "right get that club out now".

2 rounds later I reckon it was used on about 10 holes. I still have a video of that lesson.

I am sure slicing can be fixed with something simple but that shows you how frustrating the game is, something simple like closing a club face feels impossible at times no matter what
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3762 on: August 20, 2021, 07:16:20 pm »
Its a stupid game but I love it

Ive always been a really good long iron player; which helps enormously with errant tee shots. However recently not really the case.

Im hitting my woods better than Ive ever done, hitting fairway after fairway. Thinking this is easy. Then whatever iron I get out of the bag, fat.
FFS

Not a clue. Went for a 30min lesson, bobbing my head causing me to stand up on shot and hit it fat
Lesson went well, brilliant. Back on track with a couple of tips

On the course. Middle of fairway. Oh for fucks sake. Not again you dickhead

Arggh.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,506
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3763 on: August 20, 2021, 07:32:57 pm »
Its always a pleasure to pull the clubs out for a round ....quickly followed by why the hell did I go out today :p I have never had a lesson but know a couple of tweaks would save me a few strokes but do not want an instructor to change everything as surely most issues are probably caused by inconsistent stance / alignment etc.

In regards to driving better when fairways are tight is probably all down to focus. no matter how wide a fairway or green is we should pick a spot to aim at and hope the swing follows suit. Commit to the shot and go for it. Right off to double bogey the first ;)
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3764 on: August 20, 2021, 09:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 20, 2021, 02:57:53 pm
You sound like me.

I took up the game late, in my early 40s and have been playing for 15 years or so. I abandoned the driver several years ago.

Part of the problem, I suppose, is that I play irregularly but intensively. That's to say I play solidly every day for a week a year with nothing much in between. But it's more than just that clearly. My slice on the driver is ineradicable. The reason I finally gave it up altogether is that I can actually hit a pretty good 3-iron - both off the tee or from the fairway. I pick that iron up and I know it will go long and straight. On the rare occasions I went straight with the driver I was holding so much back that, in reality, it was hardly surpassing what I could do with a 3-iron. Life is too short....

It's a shame though. I'd have loved to have been handy with a driver, just to feel what it's like to hit one true and long with confidence. Won't happen.

I would seriously advise you to book a couple of lessons to sort out your slice with the driver.

I had the same issue and the pro sorted it for me. All about the position of the back swing for me and the lack of a committed follow through. And turning the hands over on impact with the ball.

If I remember all the things he taught me I do not slice the ball and it goes a fair wack down the middle (mostly). Only trouble is my brain goes awol sometimes and I forget a part of the routine and it goes tits up. But generally it's the best thing I ever did.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,051
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3765 on: August 20, 2021, 10:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 20, 2021, 02:57:53 pm
You sound like me.

I took up the game late, in my early 40s and have been playing for 15 years or so. I abandoned the driver several years ago.

Part of the problem, I suppose, is that I play irregularly but intensively. That's to say I play solidly every day for a week a year with nothing much in between. But it's more than just that clearly. My slice on the driver is ineradicable. The reason I finally gave it up altogether is that I can actually hit a pretty good 3-iron - both off the tee or from the fairway. I pick that iron up and I know it will go long and straight. On the rare occasions I went straight with the driver I was holding so much back that, in reality, it was hardly surpassing what I could do with a 3-iron. Life is too short....

It's a shame though. I'd have loved to have been handy with a driver, just to feel what it's like to hit one true and long with confidence. Won't happen.

I drive with a 3 iron too Yorky. Love the feeling of catching one flush.

Played a few 9 holes this summer. First time in about 5 years. Incredibly rusty with the odd good hole  or even nice drive or chip that makes it all feel worthwhile. One par 4 Ive parred twice in four rounds. Just the other 8 on the course I need to get to grips with!
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3766 on: August 20, 2021, 11:36:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 20, 2021, 10:31:48 pm
I drive with a 3 iron too Yorky. Love the feeling of catching one flush.

Played a few 9 holes this summer. First time in about 5 years. Incredibly rusty with the odd good hole  or even nice drive or chip that makes it all feel worthwhile. One par 4 Ive parred twice in four rounds. Just the other 8 on the course I need to get to grips with!

I grew up in the north west playing with no woods, just used a 1,2,3 iron. Always straight. That's why I'm so confused with my current iron game.
I'm hitting a driver so well. The irons are killing me. Soul destroying - but I've been out for 7months with surgery etc so cant expect miracles.

However the first couple of rounds back were in the 70's - and now no fucking idea
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,840
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3767 on: August 29, 2021, 10:16:47 am »
Played Friday. Took me a good 6 holes to get going but then began to hit some great drives and shots so have tweaked something with driver. Disappointed with 26 points though

Last hole was a bitter one. Hit a monstrous drive leaving 65 to pin on par 4. Ended with a 7. Shite approach into bunker. First shot needed just one more yard to get up a mound but stopped and fell back. Took 3 to get out

Have at least three rounds next month and can't wait.


I'd recommend some videos padraig Harrington does. They show up on the Facebook Ryder cup page a lot. Really great advice
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 12:04:26 am »
Stupid game

9 over in the first 4 holes - then next 14 one under for an 80
knobhead lol
Logged

Offline conman

  • Ohh aaaah just a little bit, Ooh aahh, a little bit more. Aerial stalker perv. Not cool enough to get the lolz.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,479
    • Cocopoppyhead
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 03:00:24 pm »
I moved over to Portugal & have been working with an osteopath & gym instructor all summer to help fix my back and finally, which has been slow, but really positive progress. I feel my back is about 60% of where it needs to be, but that's much better than earlier in the year when i was hobbling around the house like an ol' man.

But now that I am on the mend, I'm able to get on the golf courses again!

So last thursday I played 9 holes at Boavista golf club, my first outing in 4 months.
Then on Sunday i played my first 18 holes in +2 years at Palmares (Lagos)
This coming weekened, I will play Dom Pedro Victoria in Vilamoura as it opens up again post Covid.
Then in 3 weeks time I'll travel to Lisbon & will get to play Troia & Oitavos Dunes

https://www.top100golfcourses.com/golf-courses/continental-europe/portugal


Palmares:



Victoria:



Troia:



Oitavos Dunes:






Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,840
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 04:12:03 pm »
good stuff conman, some fantastic looking courses there, serious amount and size to some bunkers
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline conman

  • Ohh aaaah just a little bit, Ooh aahh, a little bit more. Aerial stalker perv. Not cool enough to get the lolz.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,479
    • Cocopoppyhead
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 04:49:15 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:12:03 pm
good stuff conman, some fantastic looking courses there, serious amount and size to some bunkers
Yea, it's going to be fun getting out of them (me and the ball).

Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 07:46:39 pm »
Get well, dont rush it
I had back surgery and took longer than I needed to hit again just in case
Logged

Offline conman

  • Ohh aaaah just a little bit, Ooh aahh, a little bit more. Aerial stalker perv. Not cool enough to get the lolz.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,479
    • Cocopoppyhead
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 08:41:30 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 07:46:39 pm
Get well, dont rush it
I had back surgery and took longer than I needed to hit again just in case
Yea, i rushed it earlier in the year, but im resting plenty now and doing my best to build my strength. Too damn exicted to play though :D
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,937
  • JFT96
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 08:49:27 pm »
Playing a round with mates on Saturday, might just take my 7 iron cos its still the only club I can hit the ball with since my lesson :D

Last time I played this course I hit 138, its a par 70 ;D lets see if I can beat that haha
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,840
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 09:04:29 pm »
13fucking8????

Was the only club you brought a Hurley?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,937
  • JFT96
Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 09:06:46 pm »
I've only been playing 2 months!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 