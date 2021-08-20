Yeah I often saw with Henrik Stenson for instance his 3 wood was probably second to none for a while, he could hit that brilliant. Not much point in risking a driver for the sake of 30 yards more if he isnt comfortable with it.
I didnt play too much but I got new clubs in 2010, about end of 2014 i got a lesson, told the guy I wasnt even bringing my driver out anymore, at that point not even bringing it to the range. I wouldnt say it had been used 5 times on the course at that point in a round. First thing of course he said was "right get that club out now".
2 rounds later I reckon it was used on about 10 holes. I still have a video of that lesson.
I am sure slicing can be fixed with something simple but that shows you how frustrating the game is, something simple like closing a club face feels impossible at times no matter what