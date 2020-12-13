« previous next »
Author Topic: Golf - how bad are you?  (Read 228535 times)

Offline fowlermagic

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3720 on: December 13, 2020, 11:00:22 am »
Quote from: campioni on November 24, 2020, 11:46:36 pm
Played links golf today and got battered by a 40-50mph wind the whole way round. It was a bit of a grind but its always good craic playing links trying to hit different types of shots and keep the ball lower out of the wind.

On one 420 yard par 4 into the wind I hit driver, 5 iron and 7 iron to the front edge of the green. On the following 190 yard par 3 downwind I landed a 7 iron pin high. Greens were in excellent condition for this time of year.

Would you think its good craic if you had to do that every weekend over the winter as a member ;) Would frustrate the crap out of me but you can see how your game would improve as have to learn to hit different shots. The only courses that may be dry this time of year as my local parkland is like a bog in parts but overall playable...just. Played yesterday in the weekly Christmas comp and had a good one considering there is about one inch of run out there, if lucky :) Putting was tricky as greens were running slow as shyte so struggled for speed but a run of five pars in a row gave me some confidence and kept the scratches to one. Just good to get out.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3721 on: December 17, 2020, 04:00:59 pm »
Anybody here ever dealt with golfer's elbow before? Played the game all my life but haven't played much over the last 5 years. That changed this year with the pandemic as golf courses remained open throughout it all in the area, given you were outside and could play relatively separate from other humans.

Long story short, I've played more golf than I have in a long time (still only averaging a round or two/month + a driving range session) and I've been experiencing elbow pain on my right elbow for a couple months now, on the inside of it (I'm a right handed golfer). I've self-diagnosed it as golfer's elbow based on a bit of research. Have tried doing some at home PT work recently but I have no idea if it's working or not. It was real bad in October, I played some tennis a few days after my latest round of golf and my forearm actually started swelling up. Took it easy for a month and things gradually started getting better but the pain and discomfort is certainly still there.

Anyone have any tips or advice? I know staying away from the course and not swinging a club is nearly universally recommended but that's quite hard to do to be honest! Anything to speed up the process so I can swing again without having any or much pain would be wonderful.
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3722 on: December 19, 2020, 11:44:24 pm »
78 today
37 41

Coulda shoulda woulda
Multiple 3 putts when putting for a birdie. No doubles which helped massively and no lost ball 👍
Back to shit tomorrow probably 😂
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3723 on: December 27, 2020, 07:47:21 pm »
Just when it was all coming back
Swung today and heard a snap. Had to walk off, back fucked again

Cnuts
Offline Schmidt

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3724 on: March 28, 2021, 04:33:04 pm »
Am I right in thinking a lot of ranges and courses should be open again tomorrow? I started getting lessons at the range and was starting to get the hang of things just before the second lockdown hit, been looking forward to getting back in there and seeing how much I've regressed.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3725 on: March 30, 2021, 07:42:08 pm »
Turns out they are open, managed to squeeze in a visit at the range today, was just starting to get the hang of hitting it semi straight before lockdown and now I'm back to shanking it right most of the time. I think it's a flexibility thing as I was really trying to exaggerate the turn/swing which is what I was doing previously, pretty sure last time it took me 2-300 balls across 3-4 visits to get flexible enough to hit it kind of right.

The course I've been going to is currently only allowing members to play on the actual course though, even though I've only had a couple of lessons I'm tempted to sign up and play, not sure sticking purely to the range is a good idea for learning purposes and it seems like a decent workout.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3726 on: April 1, 2021, 10:17:26 am »
Lucky bastards if back golfing this week ;) Will be the end of April in Ireland so will be about 5 months since I have hit a shot by then so god help us. Not sure I will pay my member subs this year  as still asking for full fees and if work picks up this summer then might only get out once a week if lucky. Then again I could  be out there every day in May and the subs will look cheap by then lol
Offline Schmidt

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3727 on: April 1, 2021, 12:09:17 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April  1, 2021, 10:17:26 am
Lucky bastards if back golfing this week ;) Will be the end of April in Ireland so will be about 5 months since I have hit a shot by then so god help us. Not sure I will pay my member subs this year  as still asking for full fees and if work picks up this summer then might only get out once a week if lucky. Then again I could  be out there every day in May and the subs will look cheap by then lol

I was just trying to decide whether to become a member, the range I've been going to requires membership to use the course because there's apparently a big demand for golf right now since all the gym's are closed and people are trying to squeeze games in while they can. I'm still new to golf but I figured it's probably best to play a mix of the range and the course no matter how bad you are.

In the mean time my arm and back are fucked from hitting a meagre 50 balls yesterday, I really need to learn to stretch properly beforehand and do some golf related exercises.
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3728 on: April 2, 2021, 12:28:51 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April  1, 2021, 10:17:26 am
Lucky bastards if back golfing this week ;) Will be the end of April in Ireland so will be about 5 months since I have hit a shot by then so god help us. Not sure I will pay my member subs this year  as still asking for full fees and if work picks up this summer then might only get out once a week if lucky. Then again I could  be out there every day in May and the subs will look cheap by then lol

I'm out for the foreseeable future. Had surgery to remove the herniated disc a couple of weeks ago
No stretching bending exercise anything for at least 6weeks
Can't sit for longer than 30mins without getting up and walking about

Only exercise is walking, at least 3-6months before I can swing a club for fears of it herniating again.

Fucked off but never want that sciatic pain again
 
Offline Schmidt

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3729 on: April 3, 2021, 06:38:03 pm »
Hit another 100 balls yesterday at the range, I was pretty consistent, unfortunately by that I mean I was consistently shanking them right into some nearby trees. I think I just don't have the strength and flexibility to hit the ball right, I started getting lessons before the second lockdown and was starting to get it roughly right after 5-600 balls, but I'm back where I started now. Once some of the soreness has gone away I think I need to start looking into golf stretches/exercises.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3730 on: April 3, 2021, 10:17:21 pm »
Mate of mine usually gets two rounds a week in. Plays off about 11

Went out this week for first time in ages. Standard par 4 to begin he's played 1000 times. I've parred it easy myself before

He said after so long he buried two shots straight in the ground and shanked/sliced his third tee shot. Ended up with a ten.

I can't wait to wreck my back.and delight myself with an odd par
Offline Schmidt

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3731 on: April 4, 2021, 04:54:49 pm »
Yeah that all sounds familiar, apart from the bit about being good beforehand.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3732 on: April 5, 2021, 11:08:05 am »
Struggling with my shoulder at the moment but might work to my favour as just need to swing easier and club up one. No ranges open here so will just go out the back and chip a little and swing a few times to get a little rhythm back. Teetimes will be at a premium when they do open up as can see every day chock a block but the course should be in decent nick. I am sure they will be hounding me for my dues so will throw a couple of hundred at the bill which will keep them happy.
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3733 on: April 5, 2021, 04:37:30 pm »
Really cant understand that golf wasnt allowed
Courses have been open and socially distanced since the pandemic over here in Texas
You are outside and can do contactless check in. I get that its a bastard of a virus but Im nowhere near my playing partners anyway as we are all over the gaff 😂
Offline Roady

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3734 on: April 26, 2021, 01:21:48 pm »
https://www.loromerogolf.com/?lang=en

Playing here tomorrow. Cannot wait. Bit rusty mind.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3735 on: April 27, 2021, 08:05:38 pm »
Great to be back as great weather yesterday and course was in good nick although greens were slow. Doing a lot of work on the course as was only 9 holes two years ago, now 12 and the new owner is doing an excellent job as on the way to completing 6 more holes by 2023. Bogey golf with a couple of doubles thrown in and finished with 3 pars and 2 bogeys. Never seen so many smiles on a golf course ;)
Offline blert596

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3736 on: April 27, 2021, 11:39:29 pm »
Been playing quite a bit lately.

My driving distance has improved a lot (simulator practice) and Ive become known amongst our usual crowd as "the fairway finder". Usually was Ok but getting an extra 20/30 yards on the drive is a gamechanger, big time.

I'd say up until Sunday I'd missed fairways only twice in my last 2 rounds, and even then not by much.

Until yesterday!! When I had a knockout match and lost on the 20th hole. And I didn't hit a single fairway. Not a single one, in 20 holes. And it wasn't pressure either (as far as I could tell) as was playing against a lad I know well who most people expected me to beat comfortably. Ever just theink the golfing gods are in the mood to take the piss?

And I know it sounds bitter but you ever have them days when you're a bit offline and seem to be blocked out all the time? Lip out a couple of times? Take a 5 wood to lay up on the bunkers as he's just drove into the woods, and watch as it lands and then trundles fucking miles just to drop in and leave you on the downslope? He hits a provisional and ends up going on the opposite side of the fairway to his original drive. Walks down the right not even looking for his first ball. I'm walking up towards the bunker and spot his ball for him that has bounced out from the middle of the Black fucking Forest. FFS!!, he's got a line forward.

Seriously. I know we all exaggerate a bit about bad luck and never seem to notice our good luck. But fuck me. this just felt on another level. On about a dozen holes. To be fair he did play a few well.

The best bit that had me shaking my head was he carried a great 7 iron about 160 and hit the top of the greenside bunker and rolled back in, and he just said "no luck today". I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.  :'(

To top it off. The 19ths a par 5. Im 82 yards out (after a cracking 5 wood from the first cut) and he's about 110ish. he thins a wedge just clearing the first bunker, then runs up the entry lip of the second to leap over that one, catches a bit of  thick fringe and rolls to the edge of the green. I pitch on to 10ftish.  He then rams. and I mean rams a 25 yard putt in, that probably left a dent in the fucking flagstick.

To be honest I'd pretty much given up on the match then  :lmao :lmao :lmao 

Still, better than work.



Offline blert596

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3737 on: April 27, 2021, 11:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Roady on April 26, 2021, 01:21:48 pm
https://www.loromerogolf.com/?lang=en

Playing here tomorrow. Cannot wait. Bit rusty mind.

Looks nice mate. That 18th looks like a 3 shotter to the green for me :-)
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3738 on: May 13, 2021, 01:13:55 pm »
Had a couple of rounds in the past week, first one my driving was (always has been slicey) erratic to say the least, but my short game was really top notch. Second one Id worked on my driving and found pretty much every fairway, but my short game went to pot. Ive got a good score in me somewhere but can just never put it all together at the same time. So frustrating.
Offline Col

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3739 on: May 19, 2021, 02:46:41 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 13, 2021, 01:13:55 pm
Had a couple of rounds in the past week, first one my driving was (always has been slicey) erratic to say the least, but my short game was really top notch. Second one Id worked on my driving and found pretty much every fairway, but my short game went to pot. Ive got a good score in me somewhere but can just never put it all together at the same time. So frustrating.
That's why we keep going back...
Offline Schmidt

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3740 on: June 2, 2021, 05:21:23 pm »
Played "properly" for the first time a couple of weeks ago, I'd played a few times when I was younger but never with any practice and usually with a few beers. It was a pretty sobering experience, in the end I was just aiming for double bogeys and even that was tough!

Been to the range a couple of times since and I feel like I'm over an initial learning hump, I can hit it straight with pretty much every club now and then, but irons are much more consistent as I've had more practice with those. Distance is terrible, all 100-150 yards, but it's gone up slightly and it's not really my focus until I can get it straight more often.

I was planning to only use borrowed clubs until I really outgrow them but already feeling the spending itch, I think I'll just persevere with what I have though, maybe set a milestone of finishing 18 holes in 100 shots or something before I start spending.
Offline frag

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3741 on: June 5, 2021, 12:00:50 am »
New irons arrived this week, first round 83 and then 79 today. Play at a relatively tough course so majorly pleased. Back 9 of first round and front 9 of this round totalled 76, so confident there is a really low round in there over the summer. Ive still got my new driver to arrive next couple of weeks.

Upgrading my irons over 10 year old set has lived up to expectations, nearly 3 clubs longer in some cases with stronger lofts, better shafts and hotter faces.

Most importantly fantastic weather to be out there enjoying a round, and great to see the bar full & lively coming off the 18th.
Offline campioni

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3742 on: June 7, 2021, 10:23:30 am »
Quote from: frag on June  5, 2021, 12:00:50 am
New irons arrived this week, first round 83 and then 79 today. Play at a relatively tough course so majorly pleased. Back 9 of first round and front 9 of this round totalled 76, so confident there is a really low round in there over the summer. Ive still got my new driver to arrive next couple of weeks.

Upgrading my irons over 10 year old set has lived up to expectations, nearly 3 clubs longer in some cases with stronger lofts, better shafts and hotter faces.

Most importantly fantastic weather to be out there enjoying a round, and great to see the bar full & lively coming off the 18th.

What are your new irons and what did you upgrade from?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3743 on: June 7, 2021, 12:37:40 pm »
Ive not played a round in about 5 years but am heading to Northern Ireland for a few weeks in the summer and hoping to play a bit where the in-laws are. Taking the clubs I got for my 18th birthday. :D Will I be laughed out of town?
Offline campioni

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3744 on: June 7, 2021, 02:54:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  7, 2021, 12:37:40 pm
Ive not played a round in about 5 years but am heading to Northern Ireland for a few weeks in the summer and hoping to play a bit where the in-laws are. Taking the clubs I got for my 18th birthday. :D Will I be laughed out of town?

Maybe not laughed at, but with Northern Irish in-laws I'm sure you're already aware of our dry, sarky wit. Expect loads of that  ;D

Where will you be playing golf?
Offline Schmidt

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3745 on: June 9, 2021, 07:19:19 pm »
Played 18 holes properly for the first time at Wirral Golf club, it's quite a short course with a good mix of par 4's and 3's which I really like. Played well by my own standards, and by that I mean I was shite! Good fun though, aside from all the grannies moaning about the rules at every opportunity.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3746 on: June 25, 2021, 10:45:54 pm »
First game since sept. One driving range visit since

Parred first. Putted very well. Greens were so fast. One hole cost me an unfair point. I putted and you can't take out flag. If you could it was in. Flag stick knocked it out

17 points after 8 holes. Should have been 18. Then went and hit 4 dings in 6 holes. 29 points.
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3747 on: June 26, 2021, 04:40:06 pm »
Been given the go ahead to hit wedges to 7 iron this weekend. Just over 3 months since back surgery
Still getting a little sciatic pain in left glute but I can move and have strength

Looking forward to slowly getting back into it
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3748 on: July 11, 2021, 06:02:59 pm »
3rd game back in 6 months after back surgery
Swinging at about 80%

Shot a 79. Happy with that
Offline Spezialo

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3749 on: July 23, 2021, 10:22:08 am »
Lat time I played on a course was Bootle about 17 years ago. Shot my best ever which was 82.

Uni then work put an end to it. Want to get back into it again.
Offline Kuytinho

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3750 on: July 23, 2021, 04:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on July 23, 2021, 10:22:08 am
Lat time I played on a course was Bootle about 17 years ago. Shot my best ever which was 82.

Uni then work put an end to it. Want to get back into it again.
Can't imagine playing to that standard and then dropping the sport completely. I've only ever played very casually and don't think I've ever broken 100, but I've never gone more than a year or two without playing. Do you think you'll be able to pick up where you left off? It seems like some people never lose it, whereas I go to pieces after a few weeks away.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3751 on: July 24, 2021, 02:14:24 pm »
I only ever played casually anyway with mates. Mostly at Bootle. Played once at West Derby, Arrow Park and Hurlston Hall. Never had a handicap or anything. Before that 82 round I was hitting in the 90's. The lad I played with that day was good and hit 80. Guess I upped my game that day ha.

Hopefully I will get back into it. Finding the time as I want to start and have a good run at it every week.
Offline Col

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3752 on: July 25, 2021, 01:37:24 am »
First time picking up my clubs in about 8 months today - a bucket at the range before a quick 9 tomorrow morning.

I'll be fine as long as there aren't any holes longer than about 95 yards.
Offline Welshred

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3753 on: July 27, 2021, 12:17:12 pm »
I've not long started playing and my word this is hard! I've noticed an improvement just from spending time at the driving range regularly hitting the ball but going to start some lessons locally to improve more. I'm just happy if I don't double the par score for the course right now ;D
Offline paulrazor

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3754 on: July 27, 2021, 12:20:30 pm »
with the range try to pick something to aim at

its no use hitting it a good bit right to get over 200. Think would it be in play on a standard course?

Usually aim for a flag or something. Weird thing last time out, some driveways were way open and id still get it wrong, then the two holes with the narrowest fairway i hit it perfect down the middle.

Out on Friday in Carnalea, hoping to get the range in at least once before then

Id say the course is bone hard today as there hasnt been rain for weeks, but it is due pretty much every day until then.

I know 100 miles away in Dublin its pissing so itll make its way up here.
Online Lad

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
« Reply #3755 on: Today at 07:29:23 am »
It's a weird game to inflict on yourself isn't it. I play about twice a month. I can par several holes in a round and even an occasional birdie but can quite as easily card three or four 7's or 8's in the same round.

My chipping around the green has gone to pot at the moment. Much more confident hitting it from 100 yards than 10.

Drives me mad. But keep on turning up hoping for the one round where everything is spot on and you walk off the 18th beaming.
We can all dream.
