Its great to be back for the past two weeks and have gone out 4 or 5 times to play the local 12 hole course. Was able to pay most of my annual dues on Day 1 so they were happy with that. The golf game is all over the shop as the rust sure settles quickly on my swing as getting off the tee is my main gripe as puts me into areas you can only scramble from. It will come as should get out twice a week from here on.

Hot an iron off the tee, hopefully youll be on the fairway
I go in for another epidural today to ease the pain

Tried playing the other week after the first one.
Played really well on the Saturday,
Our twosome came in 5th of a betterball. Played 2 days later and shot 54 for 9 holes. Was in agony and walked off. My index is 5.3 and my playing partners said walk off you cant swing  ;D
Got out again today. 31 points. Not as good as Monday but was very windy and many of the tees seemed to be back off the whites

Finished with a birdie which is always nice and must be my first for six rounds!
Strange old game as the brother asked me to go out with him last night and played a wee bit better. I had a couple of pars, a few bogeys and three scratches for 12 holes. In between two of those scratches I hit an ok wedge just right of a 150 yard downhill par 3, it kicked left and bounced a couple of times before the brother shouted "That went into the hole I think". I saw the first bounce but blind as a bat so when the brother shouted what he saw I told him feck off. By the time we got half ways to the green we could not see the ball on it and I then saw it peeping halfways out of the hole. 35 years of messing about eventually led me to hitting the not so perfect shot but the perfect bounce or two and BINGO, my first hole in one. I should scuff my wedge more often :)
Congrats mate, still awaiting my first.
The holy grail!

Congratulations

Like Flash, Im still waiting and not gone close if truth be told
Cheers lads as to be honest I thought I be leaping about after a hole in one but because I did not see it go in it was a semi leap ;) A week ago I was just saying to my playing partner this is the hole that most likely will bless us with a hole in one as everything runs towards the green if you land on the right side. Low and behold two rounds later she paid out big time. The likes of Nicklaus only has 3 or 4 competitive hole in ones but he & Tiger have amassed 20 each including practice rounds. Some guy in the States has 51 official hole in ones while another has claimed for 59 but they must be just playing Par 3s all day & all night as hard to believe.
Great job
Never had one and probably never will. Lots of eagles, but closet ive been is about 6inches. To a woman probably 3

Well done FM  :wellin

closest Ive been is about 4 inches which is probably one of the cleanest shots Ive ever hit. Past the hole and spun back. I wish I could put spin on it like that at will. Just looks like you know what your doing... even if you don't  :)

Been out a few times now and scored 42 twice, 40, a 39 and a 38 today. Two blobs today as well.

Mid irons were poor today but my edge of green scrambling was spot on - which is just as well as my puttings back to the one good, one shite system. i'd much rather be chipping a 7 iron from the fringe than putting from the same distance just on. Driving was good too for me. So much steadier after the Sim work and changing from a Stiff to a reg shaft on it.

Speaking of which, I really really really want a TM SIM driver. I just love the look of them. It's not logical I know. I think I might see if our Pro has one he'll let me test out for a round.


Or just submit to my lockdown inspired urge of online buying. :P :P

First hit out in about 8 months today. Might as well have held the clubs upside down.
Scored 40 today with a blob and a bit f a fuckit attitude around 10 to 12 before I bucked up.

I've been after a TM SIM Driver but my local Pro doesn't stock them but will price match. Anyway he asked me to have a go with a Mavrik demo club for a round (got 2 rounds out of him) and I must say I'm pretty impressed with it compared to my M2. Much better launch angle and flight for me, looks a better shot, and sounds great, more solid. He set it up to draw a little as my error is mainly a power fade, and in 2 rounds I haven't hit one fade with most shots being completely straight. I hit my best drive of the season (ever) on the 18th today, 260 yards (I am NOT a big hitter) a beautiful flight and lovely tiny draw.  The bonus was the 4 ball on the 11th tee, and a fourball transitioning to the 14th both stopped and saw it. I usually shit meself when anyone watches but creamed it. Felt great ha.

Wish the ranges would open up.

Sounds like me Blert....then I wake up lol good golf indeed as anytime you shoot 40 points you have played well. My game is gone to pot as was nursing a wee hamstring tweak the past two months and its my excuse (of many) why I can about hit the ball out of my way. One week the driver stays in the bag, the next I am stripping it 250 plus but the wedges/irons which Im handy with are hitting everything but the green. Fun times as I think I just realised im setting the ball up too far in my stance which means by the time I hit it I am aimed left no matter what I do. Fingers crossed as #1 hole at the home course is 150 yard green protected by water on the front and left, has a bunker on the right which has a fine view of said water when you hit from it. O Connor jr could have given me an easier hole to start my round with.
Getting out again tomorrow but in what I think is the toughest course local to me. Ive only played to handicap one round out of ten I expect

Be delighted to get 30+ points and avoid getting rained on!
Just ordered one of these. I think clubs should be issuing them to everyone and having them handed back in for discinfection and reissue after a round. Bunkers are a mess at the moment so have basically been playing preferred lies in them.

Just ordered one of these. I think clubs should be issuing them to everyone and having them handed back in for discinfection and reissue after a round. Bunkers are a mess at the moment so have basically been playing preferred lies in them.



I dont see much point asking the club to invest in something that will probably be gone in the next couple of months. If full contact sports like rugby and boxing are back soon I think we can start using the same rakes again. For now my foot will do as its the best wedge in my bag ;)
First time i've played since I last posted.

Shot a 79 with 9 putts missed inside 8 feet included a 6foot putt for an eagle. Wasn't even close, missed the hole to the right by at least 8inches  ;D

Happy with that, struck the ball really well, wedge game was good, off the tee good - putting shite, didn't lose a ball so happy.

So going back to a conversation in the golf thread - i'd take all of those putts over anything. Multiple 3 putts, lost all shots around and on the green
I am knackered. Really took it out of my legs today!

31 points off 14. Blobbed two par 3s do Im disappointed

Hit some great shots though

Roll on the next round
People seem to be playing well overall since the return then which is good.

Played matchplay yesterday and never made a putt from anywhere over 3 feet. Was 4 up with 7 to play and in the end didn't even bother lining puts up as I just had no idea and couldn't putt on line anyway. Must have missed 6 putts from around 4/5 feet, which is a nightmare in matchplay. Mate say my putting is "fucking atrocious" - which is nice.

Shot a 79 today and putting was boss (for me). Never 3 putted all day and actually nailed a few 5 footers. Just concentrated on keeping my putter square through impact. Ive been setting up and then aligning my putter from there, which is an old habit I thought I'd got out of. Managed to concentrate on setting up and then not focusing on every aspect of the stroke from then on.



 
Great golf indeed which is nice after such a layoff but of course now the clubs are open the weather is shite. A sense of humour helps when the man above does not want us to play much ;)

Getting a little more solid the last two times I have gone out and playing to my hcp of 15, with room for improvement as putting is still only average. Around the green Im scrambling like Seve (in my mind anyway lol) but even the playing partners are impressed but personally I need to just tweak a few things as should not be relying on my 58" wedge all the time for tap in pars / bogeys.

FYI - Heres a deal for anyone living in Ireland right now as you can play Ballybunion Old & Cashen plus Tralee for 430E and stay 2 nights in Ballybunion. Tralee is just a 45 min drive from the 19th Lodge which overlooks Ballybunion golf course. Trying to get a couple of mates on this and book it but considering the green fees alone for the golf is usually 500E I think its a brilliant offer. https://ballybuniongolflodge.com/ Two classic links plus the Cashen which I have heard is the toughest of the three to play
Shot 40 going out today. Doubled the SI2 9th after going  about 5 feet into the trees trying to fade one round the dogleg. 1st shot out moved about one inch. FFS.

Back 9: Shot 32 coming to the last which is a straightforward par 5 that I usually par, almost always have a birdie putt at it. Cracking drive to start. 210 left to the flag. Go for it, or play for my lowest score? Sooo, took out my 19 deg wood and pulled it 50 yards into a fairway bunker. Started to fewm. Took a 7 iron in, (yeah the one I should have used for my second shot) realised I wouldn't get it over the lip but hit it anyway because I was so pissed at being in there. Clipped the top and went 30 yards forward. Red mist had descended by now, thinned a simple 110 shot through the green into a bunker at the back. Picked up because I was so so angry.

On the plus side I still have all my clubs.
What are the chances of two brothers having a hole in one on the same Par 3 in the same month? Well the brother would say a hair breath's chance as he left his ball hanging on the edge yesterday. A quarter more roll out and he have been celebrating. Crazy old game.
Back is starting to ease off, sciatic nerve has calmed the fuck down
Played today and shot 80 with 3 doubles. Weird. Scoring clubs let me down a bit. Terrible chipping around the greens

Putted really well apart from a 3putt from 8foot. Wow just fucking wow 🤩
I was shit yesterday - have another go today!
35 points off 14 today

Better but Im exhausted haha

Two birdies. Never had a round with three so was disappointed to miss a couple of chances

