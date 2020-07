Great golf indeed which is nice after such a layoff but of course now the clubs are open the weather is shite. A sense of humour helps when the man above does not want us to play muchGetting a little more solid the last two times I have gone out and playing to my hcp of 15, with room for improvement as putting is still only average. Around the green Im scrambling like Seve (in my mind anyway lol) but even the playing partners are impressed but personally I need to just tweak a few things as should not be relying on my 58" wedge all the time for tap in pars / bogeys.FYI - Heres a deal for anyone living in Ireland right now as you can play Ballybunion Old & Cashen plus Tralee for 430E and stay 2 nights in Ballybunion. Tralee is just a 45 min drive from the 19th Lodge which overlooks Ballybunion golf course. Trying to get a couple of mates on this and book it but considering the green fees alone for the golf is usually 500E I think its a brilliant offer. https://ballybuniongolflodge.com/ Two classic links plus the Cashen which I have heard is the toughest of the three to play