Golf - how bad are you?

Online dudleyred

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
November 28, 2019, 10:12:53 AM
All closed locally today. Gutted as was booked to play
Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
November 28, 2019, 10:51:20 AM
know that feeling. was due to play near comber one day. was just 5 mins away when i got a call (early sunday morning) saying course closed

between me and another fella we rang a few courses, I rang 4 myself, 2 didnt answer, the other 2 closed. At that stage it was like "were just not meant to get out today" so left it
Offline campioni

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
November 28, 2019, 12:04:45 PM
Our course has been closed a lot of days recently. The rain has been fairly constant and isn't giving the course a chance to dry up into a half decent playable condition. Looking at the forecast there is to be a lot less rain but colder weather over the next week or so. I'll hopefully get out this weekend.

Earlier this year our club installed 3 indoor Trackman bays and two simulator bays. I had a go on the Trackman for the first time last weekend when the course was closed. Its a great bit of kit. You can use it as like a driving range and get all the numbers or you can play famous courses. We played 9 holes of Royal Portrush. Good craic.
Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
November 28, 2019, 12:45:13 PM
id do that for a bit of craic alright

worst thing about this time of year is winter tee boxes, i hate them

was one par 3 i played once, i couldnt get the damn tee into the ground so much so i had to tee it as if i was using a driver and i was only using a 5 iron
Offline campioni

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
November 28, 2019, 01:31:47 PM
The indoor bays are open to members and non members, you just need to phone and book in advance.

I bought a big bag of these small tees last winter for using in winter mats. If they dont go into the mat I just hit it off the deck. https://www.americangolf.co.uk/balls-accessories/tees/masters-golf-graduated-plastic-tees-254548.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvq2hzYGN5gIVA7TtCh0vNgtvEAQYAiABEgLg4vD_BwE
Online dudleyred

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
November 28, 2019, 05:53:20 PM
Couple of those rubber driving range tees are good for winter

Cut them to size and never lose them!
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
November 28, 2019, 08:03:10 PM
78 on thanksgiving morning. Jesus, it was cold and raining.
Didn't hit the ball that well, but scrambled like a demon.

75/78 last 2 rounds

Back is a bit fucked  ;D
Online dudleyred

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
December 8, 2019, 05:05:09 PM
First round in December that I can remember in the UK

Shot 87 which was delighted with given the windy conditions
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
December 8, 2019, 11:04:56 PM
Another one in the 70s - 77

Was looking at a 74 but went double bogey, bogey on last 2 holes
Had a triple and a double for a 77 with3 birdies. Driving not great but irons spot on
Offline BigAl24

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
December 17, 2019, 12:01:44 PM
Not played in a couple of months, weather is absolutely shit for it. Going to have to go down driving range soon I think.
Offline blert596

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
December 18, 2019, 10:30:59 PM
Yeah BigAl, same here. Meant to be playing on Saturday but will see how it goes, fingers crossed.

Had a lesson yesterday and learnt a lot about my swing that I never realised. Got a great drill to practice... but deffo don't take it onto the course.  I managed to take on board what the pro was saying quite quickly and after a fair few goes managed to get a grip of what I need to be doing, and eventually executing it without concentrating solely on it.

He let me have a few goes at what he would be working on after I progress enough with this, and the couple I managed to do correctly, what a difference to the actual feel of the strike, and the ball flight.

Have promised that I'll do the drill for at least 15 mins a night, 4 times a week and he hopes to move on earlier than normal. I have a Skytrak and JNPG setup in my garage so it's time to practice instead of just hit balls.

Have to change my club path from -9 degrees to neutral. Although I apparently have a natural ability to square the clubface up (ish)
Offline nuts100

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Yesterday at 01:37:55 AM
Might not play again all year

Shot a gross 3 under 69 today
5 birdies and 2 bogeys. Apart from the 2 bogeys had a birdie putt on every hole and 3 eagle putts
Cant play any better, time to give up 😂
Online dudleyred

Re: Golf - how bad are you?
Today at 07:21:55 PM
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 01:37:55 AM
Might not play again all year

Shot a gross 3 under 69 today
5 birdies and 2 bogeys. Apart from the 2 bogeys had a birdie putt on every hole and 3 eagle putts
Cant play any better, time to give up 😂

Great effort

I can only dream of that!
