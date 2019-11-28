Yeah BigAl, same here. Meant to be playing on Saturday but will see how it goes, fingers crossed.



Had a lesson yesterday and learnt a lot about my swing that I never realised. Got a great drill to practice... but deffo don't take it onto the course. I managed to take on board what the pro was saying quite quickly and after a fair few goes managed to get a grip of what I need to be doing, and eventually executing it without concentrating solely on it.



He let me have a few goes at what he would be working on after I progress enough with this, and the couple I managed to do correctly, what a difference to the actual feel of the strike, and the ball flight.



Have promised that I'll do the drill for at least 15 mins a night, 4 times a week and he hopes to move on earlier than normal. I have a Skytrak and JNPG setup in my garage so it's time to practice instead of just hit balls.



Have to change my club path from -9 degrees to neutral. Although I apparently have a natural ability to square the clubface up (ish)