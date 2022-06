Only watched the first episode so far. Was alright and will watch the rest. Some artistic license to get over some of the inaccuracies I felt, but thatís ok Ďcause itís not a document. Thought the overall feel/look of the period was better than a lot of other film/tv Iíve seen trying to capture that time. Wasnít black and white exactly but wasnít clean technicolour either. Slightly drab and dirty as I remember the mid 70s to be! Liked the use of actual footage of the time Ö Bowie, unemployed, streets full of rubbish etc, and that really helps set the scene. Acting is not at all bad either. Will definitely watch the rest