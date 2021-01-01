Only watched the first episode so far. Was alright and will watch the rest. Some artistic license to get over some of the inaccuracies I felt, but thats ok cause its not a document. Thought the overall feel/look of the period was better than a lot of other film/tv Ive seen trying to capture that time. Wasnt black and white exactly but wasnt clean technicolour either. Slightly drab and dirty as I remember the mid 70s to be! Liked the use of actual footage of the time Bowie, unemployed, streets full of rubbish etc, and that really helps set the scene. Acting is not at all bad either. Will definitely watch the rest