« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Punk Rock appreciation thread.......,  (Read 20360 times)

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Punk Rock appreciation thread.......,
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 09:35:30 am »
Only watched the first episode so far. Was alright and will watch the rest. Some artistic license to get over some of the inaccuracies I felt, but thats ok cause its not a document.  Thought the overall feel/look of the period was better than a lot of other film/tv Ive seen trying to capture that time. Wasnt black and white exactly but wasnt clean technicolour either. Slightly drab and dirty as I remember the mid 70s to be!  Liked the use of actual footage of the time   Bowie, unemployed, streets full of rubbish etc, and that really helps set the scene.  Acting is not at all bad either.  Will definitely watch the rest
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The Punk Rock appreciation thread.......,
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 09:35:30 am
Only watched the first episode so far. Was alright and will watch the rest. Some artistic license to get over some of the inaccuracies I felt, but thats ok cause its not a document.  Thought the overall feel/look of the period was better than a lot of other film/tv Ive seen trying to capture that time. Wasnt black and white exactly but wasnt clean technicolour either. Slightly drab and dirty as I remember the mid 70s to be!  Liked the use of actual footage of the time   Bowie, unemployed, streets full of rubbish etc, and that really helps set the scene.  Acting is not at all bad either.  Will definitely watch the rest

It really picked up for me in the last 2 episodes. The acting is superb I thought, right down to wanting to punch Malcoms character every time he speaks
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Punk Rock appreciation thread.......,
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:16:06 pm »
I watched the first three episodes last night.It was better than i expected, a bit artsy fartsy and cliched in places.Chrissie Hynde was a bit of a goer!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:41 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 