Just posting some love for Wire. They quickly went into art rock / post punk territory but their debut album Pink Flag is a punk landmark IMO







I want to be a field day for the Sundays so they can fuck up my life

Embarrass my wife, and leave a bad taste

That striped toothpaste can't remove on Monday mornings



I want to be a target for the dailies so they can show

Pictures of me with a nude on page three, so lacking in taste

Touched up near the waist, looking as limp as Monday morning

