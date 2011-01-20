« previous next »
Roy Evans  (Read 24445 times)

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
Was Ruddock always so atrociously unprofessional, even under Souness?

Yes he was

Quote
When I signed Neil Ruddock to play alongside Mark Wright I was confident I had the combination which would serve the club well over a long period of time. Razor was big and not afraid to use his strength. He had the physique to frighten forwards, an accurate left foot, and he was strong in the air.

He was a bouncy character, always game for a laugh, but perhaps that was his undoing. When I signed him he was exactly what I was looking for but when he looks back on his career I suspect he will realise he did not fulfill his potential.

Not everything in his life was right. He had problems controlling his weight  maybe he liked a night out too much  and there were other factors which contributed to him not achieving as much as he should have.
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/05/neil-ruddock-a-sign-of-where-it-all-went-wrong-for-liverpool-in-the-1990s/

Ruddock like Dicks was signed because we lacked "toughness" in defence and needed some hardmen. The mad thing is he played for us more than any other club he was at.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:41:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:22:32 pm
Souness turned down Cantona before he went to Leeds.

I was in the Upper Centenary Kop end when he made his debut v Sheff Wed, had a great view as he hit the ball and the swerve into the far corner.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns</a>
He scored an identical curler against Blackburn a few weeks later too. I loved watching that team, particularly in the seasons when we had the last Adidas kit with the huge v collar and the first Reebok. We scored so many goals over those two seasons, particularly at home. Blackburn 3, Newcastle 4 twice, Leeds 5, Chelsea 5, Villa 3, Forest 4, Arsenal 3, City 6, Boro 5 just off the top of my head. Those seasons were similar in a way to Rodgers in 13/14, outscoring opponents whenever possible but lacking the cunning and discipline to eek out dirty wins.
As others have alluded to, the defence left a lot to be desired, very unorganised. One goal that always comes to mind is the third Newcastle in the first 4-3 (Asprilla or Ginola.) Scales appealing for offside with Ruddock, I think it was, 20 yards behind him. Unfortunately incidents like that werent rare under Roy.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
Was Ruddock always so atrociously unprofessional, even under Souness?

About 2010 Ruddock was at some sort of footie event at an hotel beside Boltons ground.  I was staying at same hotel for work.  Ruddock spent the evening in the hotel bar sinking shorts like it was last orders, and getting louder as the evening wore on.  Was well leathered with a few others drinking with him. Not sure if he still hits the booze that hard, but he was fond of it during his playing days too.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
Yes he was

Ruddock like Dicks was signed because we lacked "toughness" in defence and needed some hardmen. The mad thing is he played for us more than any other club he was at.

All the stuff I've heard were from the Spice Boys days. Was Ruddock like that during Souness's time though? I understand the rationale of his signing, and I knew little enough about football to agree with it at the time (heck, I was excited about James). He didn't turn out that way. But was he taking the piss even under Souness, or did he start doing so under Evans?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
About 2010 Ruddock was at some sort of footie event at an hotel beside Boltons ground.  I was staying at same hotel for work.  Ruddock spent the evening in the hotel bar sinking shorts like it was last orders, and getting louder as the evening wore on.  Was well leathered with a few others drinking with him. Not sure if he still hits the booze that hard, but he was fond of it during his playing days too.

The stories I've heard and how the abundant talent we've had was wasted due to that atmosphere makes him my most hated former Liverpool player.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm »
Ruddock and Ince...the pound coin game...eugh, dark days
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:26:22 pm
All the stuff I've heard were from the Spice Boys days. Was Ruddock like that during Souness's time though? I understand the rationale of his signing, and I knew little enough about football to agree with it at the time (heck, I was excited about James). He didn't turn out that way. But was he taking the piss even under Souness, or did he start doing so under Evans?

James is another one who in hindsight was so frustrating. I remember Ruddock but I never thought of him as all that talented (not that it matters all that much if as above Souness bought him in for a specific reason) but regardless he was a complete waster. James on the other hand genuinely did have talent and I think could have been a top keeper. I mean, he had a good career but could have had a better one.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm
James is another one who in hindsight was so frustrating. I remember Ruddock but I never thought of him as all that talented (not that it matters all that much if as above Souness bought him in for a specific reason) but regardless he was a complete waster. James on the other hand genuinely did have talent and I think could have been a top keeper. I mean, he had a good career but could have had a better one.

When I mentioned talent, I wasn't talking about Ruddock. He, like Dicks, was poor attitude that we interpreted as toughness. Ince too. Rather than a spine to strengthen the rest of the team, we bought poison that toxified the rest of the team. Ruddock the worst of them all.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm
When I mentioned talent, I wasn't talking about Ruddock. He, like Dicks, was poor attitude that we interpreted as toughness. Ince too. Rather than a spine to strengthen the rest of the team, we bought poison that toxified the rest of the team. Ruddock the worst of them all.

Oh yeah I know, I was just comparing him to James who genuinely was talented and did well enough but still could have been so much better. I guess it's not quite Ruddock/Dicks but still symptomatic of that era in some respects.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #329 on: Today at 04:58:45 pm »
Ruddock epitomises the pure stench that was the 1990s Liverpool sides and all that shameful Spice Boys culture.

And sorry to say it, but the buck stops with the management and that was an utter failure of Roy Evans and co. For Houllier to come in and start truly cracking the whip was the kick up the arse the club needed. It would have fallen into complete anarchy and disarray if he hadnt come and put a stop to that culture.

Reading Simon Hughess Men In White Suits, theres a common thread/complaint from those complicit in the Spice Boys culture when they make excuses and say Man Utd players were out clubbing all the time too. Yeah, perhaps they were, but we can be sure that Ferguson wasnt allowing them to piss about in training and matches. Imagine the pound coin scenario under Ferguson? Would never have happened.

Whatever happened on nights out with the Man Utd squad is beside the point - their professionalism during training spilt over into winning matches. The one time in my life I ever agreed with Ferguson was when he spoke on a BBC documentary a few years back and Nick Robinson played him a clip of our lads in white suits. His response basically being that Liverpool are a great club and that was not befitting of the club and that he knew Man Utd would beat them once he witnessed it. And he was spot on, cant argue with it at all.

If some of these talented lads were more professional, and some of them were booted into hell (Ruddock and that shower, even talented but smert and smug players like James), then we would have won more than just a paltry League Cup. It wasnt befitting of the talent that was at the club at the time and wasnt befitting of the club.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #330 on: Today at 05:05:30 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:58:45 pm
Ruddock epitomises the pure stench that was the 1990s Liverpool sides and all that shameful Spice Boys culture.

And sorry to say it, but the buck stops with the management and that was an utter failure of Roy Evans and co. For Houllier to come in and start truly cracking the whip was the kick up the arse the club needed. It would have fallen into complete anarchy and disarray if he hadnt come and put a stop to that culture.

Reading Simon Hughess Men In White Suits, theres a common thread/complaint from those complicit in the Spice Boys culture when they make excuses and say Man Utd players were out clubbing all the time too. Yeah, perhaps they were, but we can be sure that Ferguson wasnt allowing them to piss about in training and matches. Imagine the pound coin scenario under Ferguson? Would never have happened.

Whatever happened on nights out with the Man Utd squad is beside the point - their professionalism during training spilt over into winning matches. The one time in my life I ever agreed with Ferguson was when he spoke on a BBC documentary a few years back and Nick Robinson played him a clip of our lads in white suits. His response basically being that Liverpool are a great club and that was not befitting of the club and that he knew Man Utd would beat them once he witnessed it. And he was spot on, cant argue with it at all.

If some of these talented lads were more professional, and some of them were booted into hell (Ruddock and that shower, even talented but smert and smug players like James), then we would have won more than just a paltry League Cup. It wasnt befitting of the talent that was at the club at the time and wasnt befitting of the club.

Ferguson put up with Mcgrath training and playing pissed for a while before selling him. Maybe Roy would have done the same given time, like he did with Collymore?. Different times, lad culture was part of the game. and Roys sound in my book.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #331 on: Today at 05:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:26:22 pm
All the stuff I've heard were from the Spice Boys days. Was Ruddock like that during Souness's time though? I understand the rationale of his signing, and I knew little enough about football to agree with it at the time (heck, I was excited about James). He didn't turn out that way. But was he taking the piss even under Souness, or did he start doing so under Evans?

 I doubt very much that Ruddock would have taken the piss with Souness - the Bellamy incidents at Newcastle would point to that. Anyway, Souness was only Ruddock's manager for about 6 months.

 I do wonder if the directors at Liverpool also wondered about Roy Evans ability as a manager -after all he was overlooked when Fagan retired and then when Dalglish quit and Moran turned the job down.


Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:42:00 pm »
Can someone expand on the pound coin thing please? I mean I know what it was but was it a regular thing or just a one off that has grown under telling and time?
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #333 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:42:00 pm
Can someone expand on the pound coin thing please? I mean I know what it was but was it a regular thing or just a one off that has grown under telling and time?

As time passed, story became more interesting...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #334 on: Today at 08:42:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:22:32 pm
I was in the Upper Centenary Kop end when he made his debut v Sheff Wed, had a great view as he hit the ball and the swerve into the far corner.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns</a>

Same. The Sheffield Wednesday fans were chanting 'What a waste of money' as he had a quiet debut. The fella behind kept slagging him off. When he banged that in the whole crowd were chanting 'what a waste of money', with everyone around us chanting to the fella behind.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:42:00 pm
Can someone expand on the pound coin thing please? I mean I know what it was but was it a regular thing or just a one off that has grown under telling and time?

According to Neil Ruddock on Soccer AM about 5 years ago, it was during certain premiership games while Evans was manager. So it was not at all games. But it was the early 90s where alcohol was accepted as a part of professional football; however, when Souness was in charge he tried to change this culture into a European football lifestyle - which caused a lot of falling outs with Liverpool players.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:22:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
About 2010 Ruddock was at some sort of footie event at an hotel beside Boltons ground.  I was staying at same hotel for work.  Ruddock spent the evening in the hotel bar sinking shorts like it was last orders, and getting louder as the evening wore on.  Was well leathered with a few others drinking with him. Not sure if he still hits the booze that hard, but he was fond of it during his playing days too.

You only had to watch Ruddock on those Harry's Hero's programmes the last couple of years, that Ruddock still hasn't stopped his boozing like it's the end of the world, Ruddock even had Paul Merson having a go at him over it, Ruddock has had to have a pacemaker fitted, the partying did stop once Ruddock left the show to have the pacemaker fitted.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:59:02 am
In all aspects except one, Collymore was as gifted as the Brazilian Ronaldo. Unfortunately, that one other aspect was the one that mattered most, the head. Give him Kuyt's mental fortitude and he'd have been the best player in the world.

I'm not sure about that mate. He was one of them players that was a freak in terms of what he could do, or had the capability to do. Ronaldo though, he was a ridiculous footballer. No Ronaldinho like in terms of raw talent I don't think, but one my top 10 players of all time.
I often wondered about Collymore though. Was he one of them players that was just never going to do consistently what was in there, or did he never have the right manager to bring that out of him.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #338 on: Today at 10:41:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:22:32 pm
Souness turned down Cantona before he went to Leeds.

I was in the Upper Centenary Kop end when he made his debut v Sheff Wed, had a great view as he hit the ball and the swerve into the far corner.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns</a>


jesus christ thats shocking effort from the sheffield wednesday players near him there. who was that number 8? chris waddle was it?  horrendous stuff. just shows you how different the standard was back then.
