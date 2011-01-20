Ruddock epitomises the pure stench that was the 1990s Liverpool sides and all that shameful Spice Boys culture.



And sorry to say it, but the buck stops with the management and that was an utter failure of Roy Evans and co. For Houllier to come in and start truly cracking the whip was the kick up the arse the club needed. It would have fallen into complete anarchy and disarray if he hadnt come and put a stop to that culture.



Reading Simon Hughess Men In White Suits, theres a common thread/complaint from those complicit in the Spice Boys culture when they make excuses and say Man Utd players were out clubbing all the time too. Yeah, perhaps they were, but we can be sure that Ferguson wasnt allowing them to piss about in training and matches. Imagine the pound coin scenario under Ferguson? Would never have happened.



Whatever happened on nights out with the Man Utd squad is beside the point - their professionalism during training spilt over into winning matches. The one time in my life I ever agreed with Ferguson was when he spoke on a BBC documentary a few years back and Nick Robinson played him a clip of our lads in white suits. His response basically being that Liverpool are a great club and that was not befitting of the club and that he knew Man Utd would beat them once he witnessed it. And he was spot on, cant argue with it at all.



If some of these talented lads were more professional, and some of them were booted into hell (Ruddock and that shower, even talented but smert and smug players like James), then we would have won more than just a paltry League Cup. It wasnt befitting of the talent that was at the club at the time and wasnt befitting of the club.