« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roy Evans  (Read 23568 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,130
  • Dutch Class
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #320 on: Today at 10:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:18:25 pm
Was Ruddock always so atrociously unprofessional, even under Souness?

Yes he was

Quote
When I signed Neil Ruddock to play alongside Mark Wright I was confident I had the combination which would serve the club well over a long period of time. Razor was big and not afraid to use his strength. He had the physique to frighten forwards, an accurate left foot, and he was strong in the air.

He was a bouncy character, always game for a laugh, but perhaps that was his undoing. When I signed him he was exactly what I was looking for but when he looks back on his career I suspect he will realise he did not fulfill his potential.

Not everything in his life was right. He had problems controlling his weight  maybe he liked a night out too much  and there were other factors which contributed to him not achieving as much as he should have.
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/05/neil-ruddock-a-sign-of-where-it-all-went-wrong-for-liverpool-in-the-1990s/

Ruddock like Dicks was signed because we lacked "toughness" in defence and needed some hardmen. The mad thing is he played for us more than any other club he was at.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #321 on: Today at 10:41:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:22:32 pm
Souness turned down Cantona before he went to Leeds.

I was in the Upper Centenary Kop end when he made his debut v Sheff Wed, had a great view as he hit the ball and the swerve into the far corner.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns</a>
He scored an identical curler against Blackburn a few weeks later too. I loved watching that team, particularly in the seasons when we had the last Adidas kit with the huge v collar and the first Reebok. We scored so many goals over those two seasons, particularly at home. Blackburn 3, Newcastle 4 twice, Leeds 5, Chelsea 5, Villa 3, Forest 4, Arsenal 3, City 6, Boro 5 just off the top of my head. Those seasons were similar in a way to Rodgers in 13/14, outscoring opponents whenever possible but lacking the cunning and discipline to eek out dirty wins.
As others have alluded to, the defence left a lot to be desired, very unorganised. One goal that always comes to mind is the third Newcastle in the first 4-3 (Asprilla or Ginola.) Scales appealing for offside with Ruddock, I think it was, 20 yards behind him. Unfortunately incidents like that werent rare under Roy.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #322 on: Today at 10:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:18:25 pm
Was Ruddock always so atrociously unprofessional, even under Souness?

About 2010 Ruddock was at some sort of footie event at an hotel beside Boltons ground.  I was staying at same hotel for work.  Ruddock spent the evening in the hotel bar sinking shorts like it was last orders, and getting louder as the evening wore on.  Was well leathered with a few others drinking with him. Not sure if he still hits the booze that hard, but he was fond of it during his playing days too.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #323 on: Today at 11:26:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:32:00 pm
Yes he was

Ruddock like Dicks was signed because we lacked "toughness" in defence and needed some hardmen. The mad thing is he played for us more than any other club he was at.

All the stuff I've heard were from the Spice Boys days. Was Ruddock like that during Souness's time though? I understand the rationale of his signing, and I knew little enough about football to agree with it at the time (heck, I was excited about James). He didn't turn out that way. But was he taking the piss even under Souness, or did he start doing so under Evans?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #324 on: Today at 11:29:12 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:46:15 pm
About 2010 Ruddock was at some sort of footie event at an hotel beside Boltons ground.  I was staying at same hotel for work.  Ruddock spent the evening in the hotel bar sinking shorts like it was last orders, and getting louder as the evening wore on.  Was well leathered with a few others drinking with him. Not sure if he still hits the booze that hard, but he was fond of it during his playing days too.

The stories I've heard and how the abundant talent we've had was wasted due to that atmosphere makes him my most hated former Liverpool player.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #325 on: Today at 11:34:40 pm »
Ruddock and Ince...the pound coin game...eugh, dark days
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,526
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #326 on: Today at 11:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:26:22 pm
All the stuff I've heard were from the Spice Boys days. Was Ruddock like that during Souness's time though? I understand the rationale of his signing, and I knew little enough about football to agree with it at the time (heck, I was excited about James). He didn't turn out that way. But was he taking the piss even under Souness, or did he start doing so under Evans?

James is another one who in hindsight was so frustrating. I remember Ruddock but I never thought of him as all that talented (not that it matters all that much if as above Souness bought him in for a specific reason) but regardless he was a complete waster. James on the other hand genuinely did have talent and I think could have been a top keeper. I mean, he had a good career but could have had a better one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #327 on: Today at 11:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:35:27 pm
James is another one who in hindsight was so frustrating. I remember Ruddock but I never thought of him as all that talented (not that it matters all that much if as above Souness bought him in for a specific reason) but regardless he was a complete waster. James on the other hand genuinely did have talent and I think could have been a top keeper. I mean, he had a good career but could have had a better one.

When I mentioned talent, I wasn't talking about Ruddock. He, like Dicks, was poor attitude that we interpreted as toughness. Ince too. Rather than a spine to strengthen the rest of the team, we bought poison that toxified the rest of the team. Ruddock the worst of them all.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,526
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #328 on: Today at 11:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:42:39 pm
When I mentioned talent, I wasn't talking about Ruddock. He, like Dicks, was poor attitude that we interpreted as toughness. Ince too. Rather than a spine to strengthen the rest of the team, we bought poison that toxified the rest of the team. Ruddock the worst of them all.

Oh yeah I know, I was just comparing him to James who genuinely was talented and did well enough but still could have been so much better. I guess it's not quite Ruddock/Dicks but still symptomatic of that era in some respects.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 