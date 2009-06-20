This is a bit of a long shot but does anyone remember a bloke that used to stand on the Kop towards the front, right behind the goal, he was always there first no matter how early you turned up, used to belt out all the songs louder than all of us but got the words all wrong ? He was always there on his own, never talked to anyone else or made eye contact, just watched on with a ferocious intensity. It was a bit of a shit spec as you had to keep bobbing up and down to see the action above or below the crossbar. Prob the 74/75 season but he might have stood there long before that and long afterThe only one I can remember, just for it's sheer randomness was when the opposition used to pretend they had no fear of Anfield by doing their pre-match warm up/kickabout in front of the Kop ( which usually got all of us, players and fans alike so annoyed they'd get an absolute battering). We'd all sing 'get down the other end' but this bloke would sing 'they're Derby on the rent'.He was a scary looking arl arse ( thinking back now prob only in his late 20's) - looked hard as nails, possibly an ex boxer, so nobody was brave enough to put him right. I wish I could remember the other mad stuff he used to sing. I suspect he might have been hard of hearing. He was a fckin legend though