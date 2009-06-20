On our street, outside the Belvedere, the lads would hang out.



The forelock of long hair, or 'elephant's trunk', was the epitome of cool.



It showed that your Da couldn't stop you from wearing that stupid coil you'd grease around, then practice swinging your head down then up, like a mophead (hence moptops) in front of a mirror to get that sucker to sit atop, yet hang down menacingly between your eyebrows.



Not a fukn job amongst 'em unless it was working in Mum's shop.







Note Jurgen doing a Zelig far left.