Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43000 on: January 29, 2024, 09:55:58 am »
I thought there was something fake about that photo. The lad third from the left has a haircut that belongs to a much later era. So I clicked the link. The caption says they are Teddy "revivalists" from the 1980s. Pity they didn't have a picture of the originals.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43001 on: January 29, 2024, 10:27:08 am »
And thats why Teds, are Teds.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43002 on: January 29, 2024, 01:25:13 pm »
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43003 on: January 29, 2024, 03:13:26 pm »
On our street, outside the Belvedere, the lads would hang out.

The forelock of long hair, or 'elephant's trunk', was the epitome of cool.

It showed that your Da couldn't stop you from wearing that stupid coil you'd grease around, then practice swinging your head down then up, like a mophead (hence moptops) in front of a mirror to get that sucker to sit atop, yet hang down menacingly between your eyebrows.

Not a fukn job amongst 'em unless it was working in Mum's shop.



Note Jurgen doing a Zelig far left.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43004 on: January 31, 2024, 03:31:47 pm »
Got to say lads or lasses  ;) I cant stop laughing at the thought of Howard been Cat-fished by Jambutty all these years  :lmao
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43005 on: February 4, 2024, 10:03:49 pm »
 :fishslap.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43006 on: May 20, 2024, 06:50:23 pm »
I always think of our friend, Fat Scouser (Leo) when I read these stories. I wonder how he's doing? 

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/uk-69025640?src_origin=BBCS_BBC

Quote: 

The PM told the Commons that the government would compensate victims of the infected blood scandal "whatever it cost". He also promised to address the problem of "innocent victims having to fight for decades just to be believed".

Yes, right.

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43007 on: May 20, 2024, 09:02:46 pm »
Same. You cant help but think of FS when this is in the news. Been hoping hes around to see this verdict.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43008 on: May 20, 2024, 10:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on May 20, 2024, 09:02:46 pm
Same. You cant help but think of FS when this is in the news. Been hoping hes around to see this verdict.

Was in the works van today and heared it and thought exactly the same.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43009 on: May 21, 2024, 08:43:05 am »
Came here to see any news on Leo. Hope hes doing well wherever he is.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43010 on: May 21, 2024, 12:23:23 pm »

I can only echo what you fine folks have already said. Hope he's doing well - and finally seeing that verdict brought him a smile and good feelings.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43011 on: May 21, 2024, 01:01:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 21, 2024, 12:23:23 pm
I can only echo what you fine folks have already said. Hope he's doing well - and finally seeing that verdict brought him a smile and good feelings.
A few of us were in constant touch with him via phone calls, emails, etc until a few years ago.
Sadly, no one has had any contact with him for a while now.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43012 on: June 6, 2024, 12:03:46 am »
Hope FS is keeping well. I extend him all my good wishes
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43013 on: Today at 03:39:35 am »
