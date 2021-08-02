« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1069 1070 1071 1072 1073 [1074]   Go Down

Author Topic: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread  (Read 3378035 times)

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42920 on: August 2, 2021, 08:12:39 pm »
I associate that Seekers song with Everton, for some reason. Think it was a Goodison favourite. I think we stole We shall not be moved from them, too.

The Black & White minstrels, gaaah, my Dad loved them, Sing Something Simple on a Sunday night after the religious shows and before Sunday night at the Palladium! Yes?  Never get away with it, nowadays. The religious shows, I mean. 😉
« Last Edit: August 2, 2021, 08:18:41 pm by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,418
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42921 on: August 2, 2021, 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on August  2, 2021, 08:12:39 pm
I associate that Seekers song with Everton, for some reason. Think it was a Goodison favourite. I think we stole We shall not be moved from them, too.

The Black & White minstrels, gaaah, my Dad loved them, Sing Something Simple on a Sunday night after the religious shows and before Sunday night at the Palladium! Yes?  Never get away with it, nowadays. The religious shows, I mean. 😉

The only good thing on Sundays was 'Pick of Pops' just to hear 'Fluff Freeman' announce how many Merseybeat groups were in the Top Twenty.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,588
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42922 on: Yesterday at 06:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August  2, 2021, 06:08:07 pm
Im sure there was one called Sit Down You're Rockin the Boat. Sounded like the Black and White Minstrels!?

I think it is from Guys and Dolls i seem to recall Stubby Kaye belting it out in the film:
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,588
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42923 on: Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  2, 2021, 10:07:29 pm
The only good thing on Sundays was 'Pick of Pops' just to hear 'Fluff Freeman' announce how many Merseybeat groups were in the Top Twenty.

Before that though The Clithero Kid, The Navy Lark were pretty good and Round the Horn, or Beyond our Ken
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,418
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42924 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm
Before that though The Clithero Kid, The Navy Lark were pretty good and Round the Horn, or Beyond our Ken

There was also a programme on earlier in the day for the forces overseas - people sending their best wishes to our Kevin, based in Akrotiri or at BFPO93 or the British Army on the Rhine.
Logged

Offline BSBW

  • Will take anyone one on to maintain the integrity and traditions of the 70's and 80's Road End
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,377
  • Born Scouse Born Wild
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42925 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on August  2, 2021, 08:12:39 pm
The Black & White minstrels, gaaah, my Dad loved them, Sing Something Simple on a Sunday night

One of my old favourites from the seventies that as we would sing to away fans when they'd sing a crap song "Sing something simple - You simple twats!"
Logged
G'Day Lid - Official Scouse rep of the OCB Down Under.

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42926 on: Today at 06:35:02 am »
Back in the late sixties there weren't many black players in the first division. You had Albert Johanasson at Leeds, Clyde Best at West Ham and I can't think of any others. There was a night game at Anfield, I can't remember the opposition, now, when a black lad was warming up on the touchline and a buzz went around the crowd, as he had bleach blonde hair. Unusual back then. Anyway, the ref calls him on as sub and as he takes the field, the Kop comes out with 'One pint of Guinness, there's only one pint of Guinness...'.

You had to be there, I suppose.

I hope I haven't offended anyone and if I have, I apologize. Just recalling a memory. It was of the times.

Another one was Mike Summerbee. The City fans used to sing the Al Johnson 'Mammy' tune, 'I'd walk a million miles for one of your goals, Oh, Summerbee'. The Kop spun that into 'I'd walk a million miles to the end of your nose....'.

Then there was the Tommy Docherty one, as news came out of his affair with the physio's wife, a Mary Brown. haha, that became a spin of 'Knees up Mary Brown', I'll leave to your imagination if you can't recall.

Cruel wit, but quick wit.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:39:07 am by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....
Pages: 1 ... 1069 1070 1071 1072 1073 [1074]   Go Up
« previous next »
 