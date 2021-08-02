Back in the late sixties there weren't many black players in the first division. You had Albert Johanasson at Leeds, Clyde Best at West Ham and I can't think of any others. There was a night game at Anfield, I can't remember the opposition, now, when a black lad was warming up on the touchline and a buzz went around the crowd, as he had bleach blonde hair. Unusual back then. Anyway, the ref calls him on as sub and as he takes the field, the Kop comes out with 'One pint of Guinness, there's only one pint of Guinness...'.



You had to be there, I suppose.



I hope I haven't offended anyone and if I have, I apologize. Just recalling a memory. It was of the times.



Another one was Mike Summerbee. The City fans used to sing the Al Johnson 'Mammy' tune, 'I'd walk a million miles for one of your goals, Oh, Summerbee'. The Kop spun that into 'I'd walk a million miles to the end of your nose....'.



Then there was the Tommy Docherty one, as news came out of his affair with the physio's wife, a Mary Brown. haha, that became a spin of 'Knees up Mary Brown', I'll leave to your imagination if you can't recall.



Cruel wit, but quick wit.

