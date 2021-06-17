« previous next »
Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread

Red_Mist

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 17, 2021, 10:57:33 pm
Quote from: BSBW on June 17, 2021, 02:16:06 am
Alright mate, sorry don't know him. For my own sanity, I stopped going to the ale houses that show the matches a few years ago, I found myself getting wound up with the amount of "die hard" reds. The final straw was when the main so called Liverpool ale house here in the city had a"Let's all dress as Scousers night", this consisted of them all turning up as Harry Enfield 'Scousers' - it was all too much for me and I would have ended up in trouble, so I fucked the night and all future association with them off - right fuckin' Victor Meldrew me now! :)   
Kinell, I dont blame you. Thats a shocker. I doubt hed have got on with that either.

Brilliant stories with the mancs btw, enjoyed reading that ;D
JohnnoWhite

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 18, 2021, 01:00:15 am
Great stories there mate!! Yeah my Nin (Keelan) came from Ancoats - I knew the district well (well I did back then in the 50's anyroad!) Big % Irish descent there as was she. She had 5 uncles and 4 Aunties and her dad, James Patrick was the eldest of the 10. There's Keelan relatives all over Manchester (and beyond) now but many of 'em today don't know where they all started from. Funny coincidence though years and years later. Me and my missis moved to Macclesfield in April 1967 - no chance of a council house in Manchester but Macc was wanting to attract people in so I rang their council and said we'd love a re-let. Struck lucky and we and our 6 month old daughter Joanne (who's now 55!) moved into our first home on Kent Walk. So the following year our son Anthony arrived almost exactly 2 years after Joanne.
Anyway, to the point, both our kids went to St Alban's Catholic school which very handily was 200 yards from our house! He palled up with 3 or 4 lads (Dave Payne, Andy White(no relation!), Chris Burgess and Neil Griffin whose family were Scousers!) They all played footie for the school - cracking football team they were too - won everything going. 12 months later when they all got to big school, all bar one of St Alban's junior team became All Hallows footie team. In that 1st year, they STILL shouted to their team-mates "Come on St. Alban's"!!

So coming up 11 and it's confirmation time before they all shortly leave the primary school to go to All Hallows. Now the above-mentioned Dave Payne lived across the close from us We knew his mam and dad Isobel and George who were older than we were and Dave was their final baby and their only boy. Isobel reminded me of someone but I couldn't place who.

The confirmation day arrived and Isobel's brother came to be Dave's sponsor when the Bishop came to bless 'em all. Her brother also reminded me of someone too and still I couldn't place who!! Anyway, later that day we were having a drink or three at the Payne residence with her brother there too - and we got talking of origins and where we were from. And waddya know - Isobel and her brother were bloody Keelans and we were related 2nd or 3rd cousins removed!! But like I said earlier, the Keelan clan was a big one. The story goes that ALL the Keelans in the Manchester phone directory are all related - yet some of 'em these 120 years later haven't a clue that they are!!

The very nicest bit of the story is that my lad Ant (who's now 53) is STILL best mates with Dave, Andy and Chris! Neil emigrated to Oz some years back and another little snippet about him, ****once upon a time, he was Gary Lineker's brother-in-law. Lineker married his really beautiful younger sister who's name escapes me but God she was gorgeous. But sadly, their marriage didn't last too long. **** Anyway there you go lad  - a veritable chronicle in miniature!! Take care OK?

EDIT: Just re-checked my recollections of  the Lineker marriage see above **** - and I'd got it a tad arse-uppards!! Neil Griffin's SISTER was best mates WITH Michelle Lineker!! Eehh warra cock-up eh?
« Last Edit: June 18, 2021, 01:53:06 pm by JohnnoWhite »
Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Manila Vanilla

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 18, 2021, 08:40:04 am
A lot of us here will have Irish backgrounds, Johnno. Mine are very similar to yours.

My great-great grandfather was from Carlow but was living next to Manchester Victoria when he got married to an Irish girl at the Catholic church, the Hidden Gem. They moved close to what is now Mancunian Way, not far from London Road Station (now Manchester Piccadilly).

He was a waiter and moved his family to Liverpool. He was also fond of the horses and the women and left his wife. She had no option but to take in lodgers. One of them married her daughter and became my great-grandfather...
JohnnoWhite

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 18, 2021, 02:00:32 pm
The proverbial "Little Ireland" quarter off Oxford Road then mate. Aye long ago hard times for the Irish crammed into slums without toilets etc.  Some of course survived to stay the course whilst others had terrible times.

For the Ancoats Irish, there was a close affinity with their fellow Catholic Italians also in Ancoats "Little Italy" and St Michael's parish just off Gt. Ancoats Street.
Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

JohnnoWhite

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 20, 2021, 08:14:12 am
Quote from: Manila Vanilla on June 18, 2021, 08:40:04 am
A lot of us here will have Irish backgrounds, Johnno. Mine are very similar to yours.

My great-great grandfather was from Carlow but was living next to Manchester Victoria when he got married to an Irish girl at the Catholic church, the Hidden Gem. They moved close to what is now Mancunian Way, not far from London Road Station (now Manchester Piccadilly).

He was a waiter and moved his family to Liverpool. He was also fond of the horses and the women and left his wife. She had no option but to take in lodgers. One of them married her daughter and became my great-grandfather...

The Hidden Gem - St. Mary's Mulberry Street off Albert Square. It's well-named mate - a very beautiful oasis of peace in the midst of a crazy world. My great-great Grandad Corporal James Patrick Keelan of the 2nd Manchester Regiment was killed on the 1st July 1916 - day one of the battle of the Somme. I was working in Northern Belgium in the early 2000's in Flanders and the deal was we were working a 9 day fortnight so there through one weekend (saving them flight costs of course!) This particular weekend, 4 of us drove down through Luxembourg and into Northern France to visit the monument to the dead on the Somme at Thiepval close to the battlefield.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thiepval_Memorial
The massive memorial carries the names of the over 72,000 who were killed in action but whose bodies were never found. GG J P Keelan was one of them. Beautiful countryside and the sun was shining on that so sad place and I was very moved but proud to have gone there and signed the book of Remembrance for him. Eerily no birds were singing and this was in the middle of Summer.
« Last Edit: June 20, 2021, 08:16:25 am by JohnnoWhite »
Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Manila Vanilla

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 20, 2021, 10:06:40 am
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on June 20, 2021, 08:14:12 am
The Hidden Gem - St. Mary's Mulberry Street off Albert Square. It's well-named mate - a very beautiful oasis of peace in the midst of a crazy world.
It is a beautiful little church and not what youd expect right in the middle of Manchester. I went in to have a look a few years ago.

I also discovered that my grandmothers eldest brother had been killed at Passchendaele. I found the battalion diary for the last day of his life: Still raining heavily. Battalion in same position, which by this time was damnable. Men in a deplorable condition, many of them up to their knees and waists in water and mud, and quite unable to move about. Intermittent shelling by enemy. Casualties for the day: Killed Lieut C.W. Castle + 14 other ranks.

The lower ranks, including her brother, were never named individually. His photo did appear in uniform in the local newspaper, the St Helens Newspaper and Advertiser. Each day they ran front page photos with the headline Our Heroes. His body wasnt found either and hes commemorated at the Menin Gate Memorial. If the pandemic is the worst thing we experience then well have done a lot better that the generations who preceded us...
JohnnoWhite

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 20, 2021, 12:15:55 pm
The experience of Thiepval sort of triggered a second battlefield trip by our team this next time to Ypres. What a beautiful Flemish city that is!!  There's history all around Ypres and I actually found the grave of one of my Nin's uncles (her youngest uncle Michael Ryan who was just 18) at Tyne Cott I think it was. The poignancy of that visit was amplified by finding at the back corner of the graves a small section of about 10 German dead marked with the German Iron Cross on each gravestone. Just made me reflect on how tragically futile the whole sad and bloody business was.

There's a special museum in the centre of Ypres called "In Flanders Fields" which as far as possible recreates the conditions the troops faced back then - beautifully done too. Loved that Ypres day visit.
Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Mutton Geoff

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 22, 2021, 09:54:20 pm
well been a long haul but I am back and fighting fit, hope you are all well
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 22, 2021, 10:48:38 pm
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on June 20, 2021, 12:15:55 pm
The experience of Thiepval sort of triggered a second battlefield trip by our team this next time to Ypres. What a beautiful Flemish city that is!!  There's history all around Ypres and I actually found the grave of one of my Nin's uncles (her youngest uncle Michael Ryan who was just 18) at Tyne Cott I think it was. The poignancy of that visit was amplified by finding at the back corner of the graves a small section of about 10 German dead marked with the German Iron Cross on each gravestone. Just made me reflect on how tragically futile the whole sad and bloody business was.

There's a special museum in the centre of Ypres called "In Flanders Fields" which as far as possible recreates the conditions the troops faced back then - beautifully done too. Loved that Ypres day visit.

When my mum and dad had their first Continental they went to Sorrento. They took the opportunity to visit the Commonwealth Cemetery close to the site of the Salerno landings. My mum took a photo of my dad standing between the grave stones of his two 19 year old shipmates who had died when their ship was bombed during the landings. My 18 year old dad survived after swimming through diesel (fortunately he had plenty of experience of swimming in the Mersey!) but, in the confusion, was recorded as drowned leading to his mum receiving a dreaded telegram. 
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
June 22, 2021, 10:49:02 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on June 22, 2021, 09:54:20 pm
well been a long haul but I am back and fighting fit, hope you are all well

Welcome back.
JohnnoWhite

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
Yesterday at 06:35:48 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 22, 2021, 10:48:38 pm
When my mum and dad had their first Continental they went to Sorrento. They took the opportunity to visit the Commonwealth Cemetery close to the site of the Salerno landings. My mum took a photo of my dad standing between the grave stones of his two 19 year old shipmates who had died when their ship was bombed during the landings. My 18 year old dad survived after swimming through diesel (fortunately he had plenty of experience of swimming in the Mersey!) but, in the confusion, was recorded as drowned leading to his mum receiving a dreaded telegram. 

Bloody hell, not very nice for your granny eh?
Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

kopite.keith

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
Yesterday at 11:22:00 am
Very poignant and well written stories of those brave men who fell doing their duty, while the futility of it all beggars belief.
Around 1985 I was going on a holiday to Malta, I mentioned this to a lad who used to drink with us in the pub, he then asked if I could do him a favour. He told me his wife had lost her brother during the war (I think his ship was sunk off Malta) and if I could find out where his grave was as she had never been able to visit. When there, we called the relevant authorities and I was delighted to be told that their records held the location of his grave. We made the trip to where he was buried and took photos which we gave to her on our return home. She was delighted she could now picture his final place of rest and personally I still to this day feel good about the fact that in some small way it hopefully brought a sense of closure for her.
My uncle is buried in a cemetery in St Valois in France, shot down during the war. My mother never got to visit her brothers grave so as soon as this whole Covid mess is over with I plan to make that journey in her memory.
JohnnoWhite

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
Today at 06:04:22 am
Long time no speak mate. Hope you and yours are well and retaining some semblance of sanity in the midst of this double shitfest scourge of Covid and even worse, the ongoing global embarrassment of this incompetent, incoherent, bullshitting, offensive, lying Tory mob.

Think your intended trip would indeed be a beautiful tribute both to your uncle's and to his sister's memories Keith . . . and be assured, they'll both know.
Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994
