Nice to see the Jack Witham conversation continuing in here.



I randomly mention him from time to time because for some reason I remember his signing particularly well, though I'd only have been eleven at the time. His signing and that of Tony Hateley and Alun Evans were all during that late 60s period, but amongst friends and fellow Reds, it's Jack that seems to have slipped from most memories, whilst the other two can be recalled with ease (I suppose that hat trick against Bayern Munich helps in the case of Evans)



In Witham's case it was a succession of injuries that saw his career stall at LFC. As we know Shanks wasn't the most patient with those who found themselves on the treatment table and Jack had a season ticket for his. There was a story, relayed by Ian St John, that Shanks would send Jack to train away from the rest of the team for fear of 'contaminating' the squad. On his own up beside the pig stys at Melwood apparently (pig stys at Melwood - who knew?)



Thanks to idontknow for posting the youtube links. Interestingly, in the Derby game, when Stevie Heighway cuts that ball back from the bye line for Witham to score, it seems to go through the legs of Terry Hennessey. He of the comb-over hairstyle, which has been entertainingly discussed recently, over in the Spurs thread.