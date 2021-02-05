« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1067 1068 1069 1070 1071 [1072]   Go Down

Author Topic: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread  (Read 3278020 times)

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,769
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
jw3
« Reply #42840 on: February 5, 2021, 02:32:40 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on February  5, 2021, 04:35:36 am
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Whitham

At the end of that says he's a well-known singer/songwriter on the Yorkshire acoustic scene.
So, a quick look on YouTube and I presume this is him:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R5iDt_mX2DM

And for completeness, a hat-trick against Derby County.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aWZpHziLrCg&t=182s

So that's a name I never thought I'd look up  :)

Bloodyhell - he was there for FOUR years!! Good grief. Seemed like 4 weeks. Memory huh? Like you BJ. Shanks must have hidden him away in the fuckin attic.

 ;D

Thanks for links IDONTKNOW

 :)
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,884
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42841 on: February 6, 2021, 07:54:44 am »
I spoke to my 81 year old mate who I use to work with years ago, he remembers Jack and that we bought him from Sheff Wed :)
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42842 on: February 6, 2021, 08:44:29 am »
I remember Jack Whitman , well if Im remembering correctly he was a ginger and the reason I can certainly remember the name as an 8 / 9 year old living off Anfield road was seeing him play in the reserves most weeks.
Us kids lending neighbours and family members season ticket to go and see the reserves every other week free of charge was the norm ,I  must have seen all of Brian Kettles red career 😀
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42843 on: February 6, 2021, 01:57:32 pm »
Nice to see the Jack Witham conversation continuing in here.

I randomly mention him from time to time because for some reason I remember his signing particularly well, though I'd only have been eleven at the time. His signing and that of Tony Hateley and Alun Evans were all during that late 60s period, but amongst friends and fellow Reds, it's Jack that seems to have slipped from most memories, whilst the other two can be recalled with ease (I suppose that hat trick against Bayern Munich helps in the case of Evans)

In Witham's case it was a succession of injuries that saw his career stall at LFC. As we know Shanks wasn't the most patient with those who found themselves on the treatment table and Jack had a season ticket for his. There was a story, relayed by Ian St John, that Shanks would send Jack to train away from the rest of the team for fear of 'contaminating' the squad. On his own up beside the pig stys at Melwood apparently (pig stys at Melwood - who knew?)

Thanks to idontknow for posting the youtube links. Interestingly, in the Derby game, when Stevie Heighway cuts that ball back from the bye line for Witham to score, it seems to go through the legs of Terry Hennessey. He of the comb-over hairstyle, which has been entertainingly discussed recently, over in the Spurs thread.
Logged

Offline Manila Vanilla

  • aka Spud Balls!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Baile Family Website
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42844 on: February 6, 2021, 05:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on February  6, 2021, 01:57:32 pm
His signing and that of Tony Hateley and Alun Evans were all during that late 60s period,
There was any number of Roger Hunt replacements back then. I thought that Jack Witham was the one. Not only for the hat-trick against Derby, but I saw him score a couple at Highfield Rd against Coventry  and he even looked a bit like Sir Roger...

Alun Evans started brilliantly, scoring on his debut in a 4-0 defeat of Leicester, then two in a 6-0 victory at Wolves (his former club). After a quiet period he seemed to be coming good again, until he got hit so hard at The Dell by John McGrath that his legs somersaulted over his head and his thighs started twitching as he regained consciousness. His confidence really crashed when he got glassed while having a quiet drink.

Tony Hateley alternated between brilliant and carthorse. I saw his first two games: dreadful against Arsenal, hat-trick against Newcastle, then an own goal at Highbury. Many years later I ended up working alongside him at the Everton Development Association at Goodison Park! I had to do projects there and Tony was an employee.

And nobody's even mentioned Alan Waddle. Scored the winner against Everton then disappeared without trace...
Logged

Online Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42845 on: February 8, 2021, 03:46:26 pm »
That hat trick against Derby I was standing at the front of the Road End against that wall/fence combo thing. I was about 12 and remember thinking Jack was a sensation and would go on to be a legend.
Didn't work out but still...good memories.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,505
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42846 on: February 8, 2021, 05:21:12 pm »
Think it was my first away game at Huddersfield when I first saw Jack, I'd be 13, just checked because in my head, he scored but it was 0-0 so that's bollocks. Proper ginger. I stood in the cow shed as it was called at Leeds road. Think me arl fellah took me.I did go to some of the aways on me own but the following year I think. Anyway, there was another forgotten player -  scouse lad -  in the team that day, John McLaughlin. He was only a kid, 18/19 but played a lot the season after this, silky midfield player. Shanks raved about him. Then, all of a sudden he was out and never got back, no injuries or nothing. I remember him bagging a couple against the aforementioned, Huddersfield at Anfield. Completely forgot about him till I saw the team sheet. Just read he went to Portsmouth when the Saint was there, then the States but retired at 24 with a knee injury. Good player, John was.
« Last Edit: February 8, 2021, 05:24:38 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • The first five yards........
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42847 on: February 8, 2021, 11:03:38 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February  8, 2021, 05:21:12 pm
Think it was my first away game at Huddersfield when I first saw Jack, I'd be 13, just checked because in my head, he scored but it was 0-0 so that's bollocks. Proper ginger. I stood in the cow shed as it was called at Leeds road. Think me arl fellah took me.I did go to some of the aways on me own but the following year I think. Anyway, there was another forgotten player -  scouse lad -  in the team that day, John McLaughlin. He was only a kid, 18/19 but played a lot the season after this, silky midfield player. Shanks raved about him. Then, all of a sudden he was out and never got back, no injuries or nothing. I remember him bagging a couple against the aforementioned, Huddersfield at Anfield. Completely forgot about him till I saw the team sheet. Just read he went to Portsmouth when the Saint was there, then the States but retired at 24 with a knee injury. Good player, John was.

Bloody hell! That's the first time I ever saw Liverpool. I was eight or nine and on the Terrace with my dad. The few things I recall are Clemence wearing a cap, Shankly waving at the home supporters who were clapping him, and the travelling Kop singing YNWA before the game began. Plus our usual crush barrier being somewhere in the middle of the Liverpool contingent. It was the first time I'd ever heard a scouse accent - someone asked me why I was wearing an Everton scarf and his voice was like a song.

I remember McLaughlin too. Not particularly from that match, but from the return at Anfield where I think he scored a brace. Keegan ended his career didn't he? He could do everything that McLaughlin could do, except at twice the speed!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,505
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42848 on: February 8, 2021, 11:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  8, 2021, 11:03:38 pm
Bloody hell! That's the first time I ever saw Liverpool. I was eight or nine and on the Terrace with my dad. The few things I recall are Clemence wearing a cap, Shankly waving at the home supporters who were clapping him, and the travelling Kop singing YNWA before the game began. Plus our usual crush barrier being somewhere in the middle of the Liverpool contingent. It was the first time I'd ever heard a scouse accent - someone asked me why I was wearing an Everton scarf and his voice was like a song.

I remember McLaughlin too. Not particularly from that match, but from the return at Anfield where I think he scored a brace. Keegan ended his career didn't he? He could do everything that McLaughlin could do, except at twice the speed!

Small world Yorky, mate. Think John was done before KK. Had one big season 70/71 then barely played. Were you wearing a terriors scarf or was it a genuine Everton one? John Mac did score a brace against them at Anfield, might have been the season after so we were both there for that one too?

Fooking hell, just dawned that was over 50 years ago...
« Last Edit: February 8, 2021, 11:26:53 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Stubbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42849 on: February 9, 2021, 07:52:32 am »
Quote from: Manila Vanilla on February  6, 2021, 05:07:02 pm

And nobody's even mentioned Alan Waddle. Scored the winner against Everton then disappeared without trace...


Not forgotten in our household. Posted this recently in another thread when he was randomly name checked.

Alan Waddle is my wife's half cousin. Good old Geordie Wallsend folk. Mind you, she hasn't seen him since they were both kids and would you believe it, Alan wasn't too fussed about distant family visiting on a Sunday. He just wanted to be out in the street kicking a football around.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • The first five yards........
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42850 on: February 9, 2021, 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February  8, 2021, 11:23:35 pm
Small world Yorky, mate. Think John was done before KK. Had one big season 70/71 then barely played. Were you wearing a terriors scarf or was it a genuine Everton one? John Mac did score a brace against them at Anfield, might have been the season after so we were both there for that one too?

Fooking hell, just dawned that was over 50 years ago...

It was just an old-fashioned blue and white bar scarf and the scouser was gently pulling my leg. I wrote about this match on RAWK yonks ago because it was the reason I became a Liverpool supporter. Still got the old Town scarf though.

I didn't see the McLaughlin brace (my first match at Anfield was the opener v Man City in August 1972). I just remember it because Huddersfield were briefly top of the division when they visited Anfield and got their comeuppance. As for Kevin, he arrived in time for the following season didn't he? In 71-72. Perhaps McLaughlin was out of favour by then. He didn't feature in the '71 Cup Final at any rate.

Well, nice to know you were there Bobby. Odd feeling isn't it? So long ago now.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42851 on: February 9, 2021, 10:29:42 pm »
Talk of Witham and the early 70s reminds me of our first celebrity couple - Phil Boersma and Sharon Maugham.
Logged

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42852 on: February 23, 2021, 06:40:05 am »
Just checking in that all you auld arses are doing OK in the midst of this shitfest. Stay well and behave yourselves - well, as much as you're able to anyroad . . . . ::) ::) ::)
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42853 on: March 2, 2021, 04:55:39 pm »
The Saints gone. Thats me done, now. RIP, Ian.

I cant believe how much this has upset me.
« Last Edit: March 2, 2021, 10:44:45 pm by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Online Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42854 on: March 3, 2021, 05:02:17 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on March  2, 2021, 04:55:39 pm
The Saints gone. Thats me done, now. RIP, Ian.

I cant believe how much this has upset me.

Yeah me too mate. Any arl arse that started going in the 60's will have great memories of the Saint. Only one I got more upset as was Emlyn Hughes. I know he riled a few people during his QOS days but as a player he was an absolute warrior who like St John gave his all in a red shirt.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Rick13

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42855 on: March 5, 2021, 05:37:21 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on February 23, 2021, 06:40:05 am
Just checking in that all you auld arses are doing OK in the midst of this shitfest. Stay well and behave yourselves - well, as much as you're able to anyroad . . . . ::) ::) ::)


All good here, John. Hope all well with you and yours.

Read this piece regarding the passing and personality of Phil Chisnall. His comments about football back in the 60's, compared to more recent times, echos your quote from Matt Busby at the base of your posts. 

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/phil-chisnall-liverpool-man-united-19963529
Logged
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • Yeah right..
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42856 on: March 5, 2021, 05:38:50 pm »
After a little break I couldn't remember where Jack Whitham was discussed, no search engine too.

Finally tracked the fecker here..couple of snippets for the JW club.  :D





Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,884
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42857 on: March 5, 2021, 09:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on March  5, 2021, 05:38:50 pm
After a little break I couldn't remember where Jack Whitham was discussed, no search engine too.

For some reason it started in a post match thread a month or so ago Med, so I cut them in to this thread so the great discussion didn't get lost. They will be here a couple of pages back I suppose :)
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • The first five yards........
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42858 on: March 5, 2021, 09:47:12 pm »
Here are the goals. Liverpool 3-2 Derby. Two brilliantly coached teams. Derby edged us for the Title that year.

https://sw-ke.facebook.com/TheKopLocker/videos/493100014192139/
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • Yeah right..
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42859 on: March 6, 2021, 10:34:38 am »
Quote from: John C on March  5, 2021, 09:31:09 pm
For some reason it started in a post match thread a month or so ago Med, so I cut them in to this thread so the great discussion didn't get lost. They will be here a couple of pages back I suppose :)

Aye John I think that's where I originally saw it, great work mate.  :thumbup
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42860 on: Today at 06:21:26 am »
Quote from: Rick13 on March  5, 2021, 05:37:21 pm

All good here, John. Hope all well with you and yours.

Read this piece regarding the passing and personality of Phil Chisnall. His comments about football back in the 60's, compared to more recent times, echos your quote from Matt Busby at the base of your posts. 

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/phil-chisnall-liverpool-man-united-19963529

Hi Rick - I did see Phil play of course but hand on heart I have to say that for me, he didn't light any special fires back in the early 60's. Bloody hell!! Just realised he was only 3 years older than me!! RIP Phil Chisnall.
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994
Pages: 1 ... 1067 1068 1069 1070 1071 [1072]   Go Up
« previous next »
 