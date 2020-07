My Grandfather was a senior officer in the Royal Artillery. He served in Crete when the Germans attacked. He led his men to the beaches where they were to be evacuated. A launch came from one of the Royal Navy ships to collect him as he was also a training officer and they wanted him off the beach. He initially refused to go because he wanted to stay with his men. He was eventually ordered to evacuate. He left a picture of my uncle and his watch with his men to show that he wouldn`t leave them and promised they would be evacuated. They didn`t get chance and some of them were captured. He lived with the guilt for many years and it upset him greatly - he felt as though he had been tricked



When I was very young I was on holiday in Scotland and went for a walk to a little local village with my Dad and Grandfather. This was essentially in the middle of nowhere. I remember vividly walking down this road. On the other side of the road a man suddenly stopped and saluted bolt upright. My Grandfather suddenly let go of my hand and walked over the road and then started to hug this man (and he wasn`t one for hugging). My Dad and and I walked over the road and my Grandfather had tears in his eyes, again something my Dad have never seen him do. It transpired that the man who had saluted served under him and had been one of the men on the beach. He had told my Grandfather that all his men knew that it wasn`t his fault and that he didn`t have a choice.



One final coincidence about him and the same events was a few years later. My Dad took him to play golf with his best friend and his Dad. They arranged to play a round and then take their father's for a meal afterwards. As men of that era sometimes will, they got around to talking about what they did during the war. It transpired that my Dad's friends father was 2nd in command on the Royal Navy ship that my Grandfather was evacuated to.



(Sorry if I am going on.....but one final story that isn`t a coincidence but makes me smile. Towards the end of the war he was the commanding officer of a Royal Artillery training base. It was to be visited by Churchill and Eisenhower. They got all the field artillery into neat rows ready for the parade/inspection. As Churchill was speaking to him during the inspection, one of the guns started to drop and Churchill said to him "Ah, must be one of the older pieces" and grinned)