Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 11, 2019, 10:26:44 AM
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 11, 2019, 10:50:06 AM
Quote from: Rick13 on November 11, 2019, 10:26:44 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/nov/09/peter-reid-boris-johnson-everton-howard-kendall-interview


Should've left out the "fat" bit.

Johnson is fat because he is a bloated twat who pigs out on lunches provided by his backers.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 11, 2019, 11:18:18 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 11, 2019, 10:50:06 AM
Johnson is fat because he is a bloated twat who pigs out on lunches provided by his backers.


Yes, but none of us should be judged by our appearance.
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 11, 2019, 11:23:59 AM
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on November 11, 2019, 08:09:27 AM
I wish the very best of outcomes for you Bobby lad.

Some of the youngsters need to come and show their faces in OUR thread because one day, THEY will inherit the history, the funny stories and the social and political history it contains. There are some absolute gems in it both poignant and funny and I commend it to you all.


At least/last  we've finally moved on from the Battle of Hastings page, Johnno !
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 11, 2019, 11:43:19 AM
Quote from: Rick13 on November 11, 2019, 11:23:59 AM

At least/last  we've finally moved on from the Battle of Hastings page, Johnno !


Hahah!! Yep Rick it's a little further down the track than back then!!
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 11, 2019, 01:48:52 PM
Quote from: Rick13 on November 11, 2019, 11:18:18 AM

Yes, but none of us should be judged by our appearance.

Johnson has made a career of out of being a jovial bumbling Bily Bunter type. Gets what he deserves.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 12, 2019, 09:33:47 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 11, 2019, 01:48:52 PM
Johnson has made a career out of being a jovial bumbling Billy Bunter type. Gets what he deserves.

Johnson is no bumbling Billy Bunter mate. He is an exploitative elitist and is merely the front-man working for other far bigger and even shadier hidden elitists. Liars, manipulators and offensive inbred bastards all of his ilk - ever have been loyal only to their "class" and ever will be thus.
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 12, 2019, 04:25:44 PM
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on November 12, 2019, 09:33:47 AM
Johnson is no bumbling Billy Bunter mate. He is an exploitative elitist and is merely the front-man working for other far bigger and even shadier hidden elitists. Liars, manipulators and offensive inbred bastards all of his ilk - ever have been loyal only to their "class" and ever will be thus.

I hate the fat bastard. Drives me nuts that he is pushing for Brexit, his main backer has a £299 million bet on the economy going to shit afterwards and the idiots in this country lap up his crap and refuse to see he is in it for himself and his mates.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 12, 2019, 07:51:05 PM
Johnson should have been arrested years ago for conspiracy to commit a crime, with his conversation on record about beating up somebody, he should also have been arrested because of the missing money over his vanity bridge in London, now he needs to answer questions about his possible conspiracy to enable a valuable contract to fall in the hands of to put it politely an ex mistress!
Then we add his documented hate speech in his articles and his little group of Russian backers.

Its not just because he is a Tory i hate him ( he isnt though they are a vehicle for the BJ party) i hate this man because he allows people to think that liars , conmen and crooked bastards like him can succeed easily in life and how many in the next generation will copy this obnoxious waste of fucking oxygen.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 12, 2019, 08:47:42 PM
It's so depressing. I remember when, as a teenager in the 70s, learning about the different forms of Government. Democracy was surely the best I thought - One Person,One Vote. Then, thinking about it further, I wondered why all First World counties with such a system didn't have left-leaning Governments in place thereby favouring the majority of the electorate.

Fifty years later, I'm still wondering but I think a lot of it is down to a lack of REAL education and a continuous "Divide and Conquer" policy by that small minority that hold the vast portion of the wealth.
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 12, 2019, 11:03:43 PM
Quote from: Rick13 on November 12, 2019, 08:47:42 PM
Fifty years later, I'm still wondering but I think a lot of it is down to a lack of REAL educational and a continuous "Divide and Conquer" policy by that small minority that hold the vast portion of the wealth.

Rick, I believe that paragraph is the crux of everything. The dumbing down of society via reality tv, lack of investment in schools, video games and corrupt media is a potent cocktail that makes it a lot easier to persuade much of the population that the person next door is your enemy because they may follow a different faith, are unemployed, of other ethnicity or colour or whatever other reason that small minority can find to divide us, or worse still, turn us against each other. We no longer function as any sort of cohesive society, there is division everywhere.
I believe we are only a true democracy if we have proportional representation, so that all supported views are represented, this would require a well educated and informed society making mature decisions.
I spoke to two women today who explained to me that their new contract with a major store (sacked if they didnt accept it) punishes them by deducting some of their wages if they stay behind a bit longer to help a workmate, the contract was about ways of reducing costs by also reducing income, for that, one is just over £6 a month better off.
Jonno pulls no punches and Im with him every step of the way in his assessment of the total fuckin vermin trying to destroy the aspirations of the working class. The coming election could produce the most openly corrupt, dishonourable, lying, racist and cheating chancer of a PM this country has ever had yet he retains serious backing from nearly all of the media. Its tragic and demoralising.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 12, 2019, 11:09:03 PM
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on November 12, 2019, 07:51:05 PM
Johnson should have been arrested years ago for conspiracy to commit a crime, with his conversation on record about beating up somebody, he should also have been arrested because of the missing money over his vanity bridge in London, now he needs to answer questions about his possible conspiracy to enable a valuable contract to fall in the hands of to put it politely an ex mistress!
Then we add his documented hate speech in his articles and his little group of Russian backers.

Its not just because he is a Tory i hate him ( he isnt though they are a vehicle for the BJ party) i hate this man because he allows people to think that liars , conmen and crooked bastards like him can succeed easily in life and how many in the next generation will copy this obnoxious waste of fucking oxygen.

Great post.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 13, 2019, 06:00:37 PM
Quote from: kopite.keith on November 12, 2019, 11:03:43 PM
Rick, I believe that paragraph is the crux of everything. The dumbing down of society via reality tv, lack of investment in schools, video games and corrupt media is a potent cocktail that makes it a lot easier to persuade much of the population that the person next door is your enemy because they may follow a different faith, are unemployed, of other ethnicity or colour or whatever other reason that small minority can find to divide us, or worse still, turn us against each other. We no longer function as any sort of cohesive society, there is division everywhere.
I believe we are only a true democracy if we have proportional representation, so that all supported views are represented, this would require a well educated and informed society making mature decisions.
I spoke to two women today who explained to me that their new contract with a major store (sacked if they didnt accept it) punishes them by deducting some of their wages if they stay behind a bit longer to help a workmate, the contract was about ways of reducing costs by also reducing income, for that, one is just over £6 a month better off.
Jonno pulls no punches and Im with him every step of the way in his assessment of the total fuckin vermin trying to destroy the aspirations of the working class. The coming election could produce the most openly corrupt, dishonourable, lying, racist and cheating chancer of a PM this country has ever had yet he retains serious backing from nearly all of the media. Its tragic and demoralising.


keith, despite our shared frustration regarding the current sad state of affairs, I have a belief and hope that we will all reap what we sow in whatever (if any) existence awaits us after our time is called.

The only person who can truly judge us is ourselves.
Logged
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 13, 2019, 09:46:11 PM
Hi folks
Turning into a political thread for Auldies.
I have to say I get upset at the state of British politics.
Obviously I am for staying in Europe. I'm staying anyway.
In Britain there's a fat c*nt of a liar  soldiering on with so many people supporting him and then an opposition which self destructs.
There are few politicians who I respect anyway. I've met an MP here a few times and I just think, fucking hell the country is being run by twats like that.
Basically see how the twats are distributed.
It is a disturbing time.
Hope you're all keeping well
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 14, 2019, 10:50:54 AM
As Johnno said in an earlier post, this thread is about social and political history as much as football with some great stories. It's the only thread I look into on the site apart from those concerning Hillsborough Justice and past Liverpool players/staff. Long may it continue. 


 
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 16, 2019, 05:33:22 PM
Just as an aside from watching the fat charlatan on tv i watched 'The Irishman' yesterday and it is well worth a trip to the cinema or if you wait and don't mind the small screen it is on Netflix at the end of the month. De Niro, Pesci and Pacino with an acting masterclass. It is nearly 3 hours long though
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 17, 2019, 06:27:19 PM
After nipping down to London last week to watch the Staged Concert of Les Miserables, which is by far my favourite musical event, i have spent today watching the 10th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall and the 25th Anniversary concert at the O2 on DVD and now playing the concert LP.
dont judge me!
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 17, 2019, 07:32:10 PM
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on November 17, 2019, 06:27:19 PM
After nipping down to London last week to watch the Staged Concert of Les Miserables, which is by far my favourite musical event, i have spent today watching the 10th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall and the 25th Anniversary concert at the O2 on DVD and now playing the concert LP.
dont judge me!
Miserable bastard.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 17, 2019, 10:27:36 PM
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on November 17, 2019, 06:27:19 PM
After nipping down to London last week to watch the Staged Concert of Les Miserables, which is by far my favourite musical event, i have spent today watching the 10th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall and the 25th Anniversary concert at the O2 on DVD and now playing the concert LP.
dont judge me!

Did you drop in for a cuppa with Lizzie while you were down there, mate? :)
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 18, 2019, 07:37:39 PM
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on November 17, 2019, 10:27:36 PM
Did you drop in for a cuppa with Lizzie while you were down there, mate? :)

No she is a bit old for me these days!
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 18, 2019, 08:40:20 PM
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on November 18, 2019, 07:37:39 PM
No she is a bit old for me these days!

I only suggested tea, Geoff  ;)
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 19, 2019, 01:52:40 PM
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on November 18, 2019, 08:40:20 PM
I only suggested tea, Geoff  ;)

that would of course be High Tea, Bobby none of your tesco economy stuff.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 20, 2019, 04:40:28 PM
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on November 19, 2019, 01:52:40 PM
that would of course be High Tea, Bobby none of your tesco economy stuff.

I have it on good authority, our Lizzie is breaking ranks - and voting Labour . . . . Well done Geoff lad!!
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 21, 2019, 06:47:23 PM
RIP Fat Harold.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 21, 2019, 06:54:52 PM
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 21, 2019, 07:04:26 PM
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 24, 2019, 06:52:03 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 21, 2019, 07:04:26 PM
Who's fat Harold?

He was a well known local hard man in the Sunday League back in the seventies. If theres such a thing as an after life hell meet up with the legendary John OLeary who was sadly lost earlier this year.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 25, 2019, 02:31:41 PM
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 25, 2019, 09:07:19 PM
Maybe one of the mods can find somewhere more appropriate to put this? A legendary supporter fallen on hard times.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/jaffa-jaffa-give-wave-liverpool-17313813
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 25, 2019, 09:08:59 PM
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
November 26, 2019, 11:13:59 AM
Thanks CHOPPZBOT
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
December 6, 2019, 08:46:58 AM
last two weeks invigilating in my old school during the day and helping as a labour foot soldier in the evenings, i thought  i was meant to slow down when i retired.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
December 6, 2019, 02:02:00 PM
Anyone heard from Leo ?

PM'd last week asking if he was ok but heard nothing.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
December 6, 2019, 09:29:45 PM
Quote from: kesey on December  6, 2019, 02:02:00 PM
Anyone heard from Leo ?

PM'd last week asking if he was ok but heard nothing.
not for a while
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
December 13, 2019, 02:47:24 PM
Fuckin hell 😱
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
December 17, 2019, 01:08:02 AM
Heard nowt from Leo for best part of a year now. Come on matey - gerron here an' tell us UR OK eh?
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
December 17, 2019, 02:31:03 AM
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on December 17, 2019, 01:08:02 AM
Heard nowt from Leo for best part of a year now. Come on matey - gerron here an' tell us UR OK eh?

I had his number but that was about 3 phones ago. I may have it written down in one of my travel books from when I first met him but that was about 11 years ago. He did get back to me on here about a year ago but I never got back until recently. Ah. Infact I may have his number on here from last time I passed through. I'll check and call him .
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
December 17, 2019, 02:33:48 AM
Yep. Got in on here . Its from 2017 though which was the last time I seen him.

I'll bell him tomorrow. I completly forget I had it.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
December 17, 2019, 02:40:52 AM
Fuck it.

Just sent him a text as I'll most probably forget tomorrow.
Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread - Over 1000 Pages of Wisdom For Young Uns!
Today at 07:36:03 AM
To all the auld arses on Shanklyboy's thread (you know who you are!):                                                                                             Wishing you and indeed all Liverpool fans many congratulations on your magnificent achievement in becoming World Club Champions.

Additionally, enjoy a lovely Christmas and all the very best wishes for 2020. 5 further punishing years of Tory rule is what we face and they've already ripped up workers rights to sick pay and holiday pay. It won't be pretty and there will be casualties - sadly, a great many.

But stand firm as ever the cities of Liverpool and Manchester have done against those who would take us back 5 generations and lock our people firmly beneath the Tory yoke. Stay strong against every injustice, keep the faith burning bright and always keep hoping and keep fighting our Tory "masters". Hope and solidarity is all we have left against the fascist Tories whose aim is to happily crush the working class. God bless all!
