Fifty years later, I'm still wondering but I think a lot of it is down to a lack of REAL educational and a continuous "Divide and Conquer" policy by that small minority that hold the vast portion of the wealth.



Rick, I believe that paragraph is the crux of everything. The dumbing down of society via reality tv, lack of investment in schools, video games and corrupt media is a potent cocktail that makes it a lot easier to persuade much of the population that the person next door is your enemy because they may follow a different faith, are unemployed, of other ethnicity or colour or whatever other reason that small minority can find to divide us, or worse still, turn us against each other. We no longer function as any sort of cohesive society, there is division everywhere.I believe we are only a true democracy if we have proportional representation, so that all supported views are represented, this would require a well educated and informed society making mature decisions.I spoke to two women today who explained to me that their new contract with a major store (sacked if they didnt accept it) punishes them by deducting some of their wages if they stay behind a bit longer to help a workmate, the contract was about ways of reducing costs by also reducing income, for that, one is just over £6 a month better off.Jonno pulls no punches and Im with him every step of the way in his assessment of the total fuckin vermin trying to destroy the aspirations of the working class. The coming election could produce the most openly corrupt, dishonourable, lying, racist and cheating chancer of a PM this country has ever had yet he retains serious backing from nearly all of the media. Its tragic and demoralising.