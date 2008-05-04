« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantastic Architecture.  (Read 6975 times)

Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #200 on: May 4, 2008, 03:06:39 am »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall on May  4, 2008, 12:38:25 am
One of the three on that block is open i think. Like a lot though, most are still private building, to be fair La Pedrera is mostly private, but gladly it's available for all to see.


Yeah love the roof, very Dali.
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #201 on: May 4, 2008, 03:48:24 am »
Quote from: Cusamano on May  3, 2008, 08:41:34 pm
Akshardham, New Delhi, India





















That's a beautiful building
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #202 on: May 4, 2008, 10:34:41 am »
The new Opera House in Oslo, Norway

Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #203 on: May 4, 2008, 11:16:28 am »
2 International Finance Centre
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #204 on: May 4, 2008, 01:49:48 pm »
Quote from: myrlas on May  4, 2008, 10:34:41 am
The new Opera House in Oslo, Norway



Looks like its slowly sliding in to the water .
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #205 on: May 4, 2008, 06:23:36 pm »
Quote from: rednile on May  4, 2008, 01:49:48 pm
Looks like its slowly sliding in to the water .


Thousands of people visit it every day to walk around on the roof.
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #206 on: May 6, 2008, 10:27:47 pm »
Quote from: El Torres on April 24, 2008, 08:37:47 pm
No idea what it is, could be one for the future



'Zaha Hadid has won a the international competition to design the new Nuragic and Contemporary Art Museum in Cagliari, Italy'
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #207 on: May 6, 2008, 10:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 25, 2008, 11:18:11 am
:wave
except the redeemer and the neuschwanstein castle, all agreed =)
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #208 on: June 23, 2008, 09:53:36 am »
We had a visit from some of wifey's friends from the USA. He's an architect and is part of a team working on some massive projects in Abu Dabai. Guess what, they're building a Gugenheim (ie jewish owned Art Gallery(?!) and so close to Iran too) and predictably it's sounding pretty spectacular.

I believe the current design consists of three massive cones and three massive cubes all tilted against each other at crazy angles! The main man wants to build one of the cones out of alabaster but everyone is trying to talk him out of it as it will look shite after the sand has had a go at it.

Don't know if any of this is common knowledge but I just thought some of you architecture junkies may find it interesting.
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #209 on: June 23, 2008, 11:13:40 am »
Gehry's Abu Dhabi Guggenheim:









Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #210 on: June 23, 2008, 11:18:07 am »
Jesus! I thought it was going to be much simpler than that. It looks like my lad's bedroom floor.
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #211 on: June 23, 2008, 12:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy G on April 24, 2008, 12:59:38 pm
My Dad cried when he saw this building.  Petronas Towers are my modern faves.

Taj Mahal is awesome. Sat there for an hour just gazing at it when i first saw it
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm »
Ricardo Bofill just passed away at 82.

Some truely magical buildings will live on in his honour.





https://www.wallpaper.com/architecture/remembering-ricardo-bofill-1939-2022-obituary
Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #213 on: Today at 01:00:59 am »
Oh this thread bump is right up my street, thank you. I'll always have time for Bofill since I read that he designed the W Hotel on Barcelona seafront, which is about half a mile from the beachside wine bar where I sat reading The Talented Mr. Ripley on the evening of Sunday 2nd June 2019 feeling utterly blissful.

Surprised nobody (at least in my text search) has mentioned Florence in this thread - it's utterly beautiful.

Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #214 on: Today at 01:04:33 am »
Quote from: Sarge on April 23, 2008, 11:15:34 pm
Post pictures of Buildings you could just stand a admire all day. I love the spiral/cone shape building in London.

I liked them when this was posted - moved back up north from London in 2018 - but there's a few too many too clustered together now. Vauxhall is a God-awful mess.

My fiancee's family is originally from SE London though so we have this print on the wall of Greenwich and the Docklands old and new.

Re: Fantastic Architecture.
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:22:46 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:00:59 am
Oh this thread bump is right up my street, thank you. I'll always have time for Bofill since I read that he designed the W Hotel on Barcelona seafront, which is about half a mile from the beachside wine bar where I sat reading The Talented Mr. Ripley on the evening of Sunday 2nd June 2019 feeling utterly blissful.

I was stunned by that Hotel when I was holidaying in Barcelona in 2015. I took this photo when a storm was coming in off the ocean.

https://imgur.com/a/s5fqkTD

The new W Hotel in Sydney has a similar shape to Barcelona.

