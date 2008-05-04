We had a visit from some of wifey's friends from the USA. He's an architect and is part of a team working on some massive projects in Abu Dabai. Guess what, they're building a Gugenheim (ie jewish owned Art Gallery(?!) and so close to Iran too) and predictably it's sounding pretty spectacular.



I believe the current design consists of three massive cones and three massive cubes all tilted against each other at crazy angles! The main man wants to build one of the cones out of alabaster but everyone is trying to talk him out of it as it will look shite after the sand has had a go at it.



Don't know if any of this is common knowledge but I just thought some of you architecture junkies may find it interesting.