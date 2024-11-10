« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 659896 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7400 on: November 10, 2024, 01:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on November  6, 2024, 11:34:01 am
Andy@ hasn't posted in a while, hope he's doing ok.
still no sign of him....
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,210
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7401 on: November 10, 2024, 01:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 10, 2024, 01:11:16 pm
still no sign of him....

I had a few PMs off him a few months ago and he was ready for a break then - he's likely just had enough of the site
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7402 on: November 10, 2024, 01:18:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2024, 01:17:06 pm
I had a few PMs off him a few months ago and he was ready for a break then - he's likely just had enough of the site
yeah I know he was getting frustrated with some of the political posts in the News section
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,210
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7403 on: November 10, 2024, 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 10, 2024, 01:18:08 pm
yeah I know he was getting frustrated with some of the political posts in the News section

For his own sanity he's likely stepped away for a bit - he'll be back at some point I reckon
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7404 on: November 10, 2024, 01:22:27 pm »
He wears his heart on his sleeve does our Andy
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,092
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7405 on: November 10, 2024, 02:14:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2024, 01:19:23 pm
For his own sanity he's likely stepped away for a bit - he'll be back at some point I reckon

Appolling that he felt it necessary to step away...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,528
  • Scrubbers
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7406 on: November 11, 2024, 10:18:40 am »
I reckon he's re-visiting the film Lost in Translation
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7407 on: November 16, 2024, 04:44:25 pm »
Surprised he hasn't posted after the Coote allegations, they do kind of back up what he's been saying all these years
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7408 on: November 16, 2024, 04:54:24 pm »
I messaged him, but no response
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,835
  • The first five yards........
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7409 on: November 16, 2024, 05:31:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2024, 01:17:06 pm
I had a few PMs off him a few months ago and he was ready for a break then - he's likely just had enough of the site

But he was 90 per cent of the site, no?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7410 on: Today at 12:03:14 pm »
Chakan has not logged in since March  :(
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,092
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7411 on: Today at 01:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:03:14 pm
Chakan has not logged in since March  :(

Had a PM from him, end of February, had had enough of the negativity on RAWK. Didn't sound like he'd be coming back...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7412 on: Today at 01:38:49 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:35:42 pm
Had a PM from him, end of February, had had enough of the negativity on RAWK. Didn't sound like he'd be coming back...

Thanks Tuks, at least hes alive n well
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,868
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7413 on: Today at 01:44:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:35:42 pm
Had a PM from him, end of February, had had enough of the negativity on RAWK. Didn't sound like he'd be coming back...

Hope he's ok, Chakan was one of the good ones.

I do think that RAWK is slowly turning into a site full of old people moaning about stuff, though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,092
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7414 on: Today at 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:44:45 pm
Hope he's ok, Chakan was one of the good ones.

I do think that RAWK is slowly turning into a site full of old people moaning about stuff, though.

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,835
  • The first five yards........
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7415 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:44:45 pm
I do think that RAWK is slowly turning into a site full of old people moaning about stuff, though.

Whaddya mean? Are you saying the midfield is ok and we DON'T need Zubimendi?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,210
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7416 on: Today at 02:22:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:44:45 pm
Hope he's ok, Chakan was one of the good ones.

I do think that RAWK is slowly turning into a site full of old people moaning about stuff, though.

The old ones are fed up with it getting turned into a forum version of twitter/TikTok/YouTube  ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,513
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7417 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm »
Rawk yells at cloud ;)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,542
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7418 on: Today at 02:25:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:44:45 pm
Hope he's ok, Chakan was one of the good ones.

I do think that RAWK is slowly turning into a site full of old people moaning about stuff, though.

Hey, keep it down in here, can't hear myself think, ffs.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,343
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7419 on: Today at 02:30:16 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:35:42 pm
Had a PM from him, end of February, had had enough of the negativity on RAWK. Didn't sound like he'd be coming back...

Not surprising. It's littered with utter wankers. Long term posters too, not new ones.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,609
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7420 on: Today at 02:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:30:16 pm
Not surprising. It's littered with utter wankers. Long term posters too, not new ones.
Well, I haven't come on here to be insulted like this.  :sad
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,609
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7421 on: Today at 03:00:04 pm »
Still no sign of Andy? Hopefully he's doing ok and just taking a break.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,326
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7422 on: Today at 03:02:00 pm »
He was really into his films, Andy. I hope he's seen some good ones and will be back soon.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 