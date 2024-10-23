« previous next »
Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 657306 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,647
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7360 on: October 23, 2024, 01:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 23, 2024, 01:39:27 pm
It's not a bug, Nick's hiding in your wardrobe.
Nick is a bug.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,599
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7361 on: October 23, 2024, 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 23, 2024, 01:33:46 pm
Have you got a bug in my house?

Ive just started reading Le Carres Secret Pilgrim and nobody else knows this. ???

Get some rest Pam. You look tired.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,241
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7362 on: October 23, 2024, 02:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 23, 2024, 01:54:39 pm
Get some rest Pam. You look tired.

Whos Pam?

Are you sure your bug is in the right house?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,887
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7363 on: October 23, 2024, 02:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 23, 2024, 01:17:41 pm
Amir, can you make sure any of the other usual suspects know that too.

Sure honey buns.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7364 on: October 23, 2024, 02:21:54 pm »
I'm thinking about the spate of ITKs who used to be on here atm, ShanksLegend (fuck it it's Gomis), Durango and Bamba (never got to the bottom of who that one was).

Where'd they all go?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,647
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7365 on: October 23, 2024, 02:24:41 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 23, 2024, 02:21:54 pm
I'm thinking about the spate of ITKs who used to be on here atm, ShanksLegend (fuck it it's Gomis), Durango and Bamba (never got to the bottom of who that one was).

Where'd they all go?
Maybe they got a life?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7366 on: October 23, 2024, 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 23, 2024, 02:24:41 pm
Maybe they got a life?

:D Very possible. IIRC Bamba disappeared after Kenny Huang was exposed as a spaffer, only turning up later to stick the knife in Rafa.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7367 on: October 23, 2024, 02:33:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 23, 2024, 12:46:16 pm
Take him off ignore you bellend
Yeah give me a second series, ya shit ;D
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7368 on: October 23, 2024, 02:43:30 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 23, 2024, 02:21:54 pm
I'm thinking about the spate of ITKs who used to be on here atm, ShanksLegend (fuck it it's Gomis), Durango and Bamba (never got to the bottom of who that one was).

Where'd they all go?
Christ the bamba and huang posts

forgot all about them
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7369 on: October 23, 2024, 02:46:43 pm »
That Gomis itk was Jay Spearings birds mate. Paul Thommo or something. Not the same Paul thommo who posted on here as one of the 2 could he plays

So he was basically jay spearings mouthpiece
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7370 on: October 23, 2024, 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 02:46:43 pm
That Gomis itk was Jay Spearings birds mate. Paul Thommo or something. Not the same Paul thommo who posted on here as one of the 2 could he plays

So he was basically jay spearings mouthpiece

Well there's something I wasn't expecting to read today :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7371 on: October 23, 2024, 03:05:12 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 23, 2024, 02:50:43 pm
Well there's something I wasn't expecting to read today :D
He was always posting selfies with jay spearings girl at her house or jays house. Was a right knob him. Chin on him like Bruce Forsthy With mumps

Grown fellas acting self important like theyre LFC royalty tweeting transfer nonsense. What I love the most is how serious its all taken. Fucking clowns :lmao
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,505
  • Scrubbers
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7372 on: October 23, 2024, 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 11:16:07 am
Oh yeah? . Ill fucking find you Nick.

That Jez Quigley shits not goin away anytime soon

Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 23, 2024, 11:57:11 am
I guess I look at it like this. This place is what we make. Engage with the stuff you find interesting, the people you want to talk to, dont bother with the other stuff too much. There are still plenty of good posters around, things that make me laugh or learn or that I enjoy reading. Focus on the good stuff and try and contribute (as you do now) to making your interactions on here positive

I only come on now to see what Capon, Chopper and Big Dick Crosby Nick are spouting.  And also Rob but he seems pissed off and i can't do with the negative energy  ;)

In all seriousness i tend to just hit Media and Boozer pages nowadays

Any road this is for Capon

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7373 on: October 23, 2024, 03:42:59 pm »
Are you on CBeebies or something mate?

Reckon you flounce around in dungarees like rod Jane and Freddy with a big Timmy mallet hammer. Fuckin wacka day everyday in your house :lmao
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7374 on: October 23, 2024, 03:43:51 pm »
The Halifax Flava Flav. Yeahhhhh Booooiiiii :lmao
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,750
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7375 on: October 23, 2024, 03:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on October 23, 2024, 03:35:50 pm
I only come on now to see what Capon, Chopper and Big Dick Crosby Nick are spouting.  And also Rob but he seems pissed off and i can't do with the negative energy  ;)

In all seriousness i tend to just hit Media and Boozer pages nowadays

Any road this is for Capon



Fucking hell Jake, BBC treating you to new trainees for the next series of Tweenies?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,505
  • Scrubbers
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7376 on: October 23, 2024, 03:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 03:43:51 pm
The Halifax Flava Flav. Yeahhhhh Booooiiiii :lmao

 ;D

More Wu-Tang

Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,887
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7377 on: October 23, 2024, 04:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on October 23, 2024, 03:35:50 pm


The only way this is even mildly tolerable is if you're a lollipop lady.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,189
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7378 on: October 23, 2024, 04:33:50 pm »
Definite S Club vibes

Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,599
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7379 on: October 23, 2024, 04:36:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on October 23, 2024, 04:02:02 pm
The only way this is even mildly tolerable is if you're a lollipop lady.

Ziltoid and Capon at the last official RAWK meet up.

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7380 on: October 23, 2024, 04:38:55 pm »
Another fucking Corrie reference  :lmao

Poor fucker cant help himself ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,750
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7381 on: October 23, 2024, 05:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 04:38:55 pm
Another fucking Corrie reference  :lmao

Poor fucker cant help himself ;D

Get him on this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hlU0US-wH8o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hlU0US-wH8o</a>
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,838
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7382 on: October 23, 2024, 05:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 23, 2024, 04:36:45 pm
Ziltoid and Capon at the last official RAWK meet up.



 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7383 on: October 23, 2024, 05:06:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 23, 2024, 05:01:06 pm
Get him on this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hlU0US-wH8o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hlU0US-wH8o</a>
Go ed Roy :lmao
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,599
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7384 on: October 23, 2024, 06:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 04:38:55 pm
Another fucking Corrie reference  :lmao

Poor fucker cant help himself ;D

:D
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7385 on: October 23, 2024, 06:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 03:05:12 pm
He was always posting selfies with jay spearings girl at her house or jays house. Was a right knob him. Chin on him like Bruce Forsthy With mumps

Grown fellas acting self important like theyre LFC royalty tweeting transfer nonsense. What I love the most is how serious its all taken. Fucking clowns :lmao

Ha ha fucking hell, was this on Twitter?!
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7386 on: October 23, 2024, 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 23, 2024, 06:15:00 pm
Ha ha fucking hell, was this on Twitter?!
One of them platforms, yeah. Mustve been. Knew people who used to follow him an that so youd see shite. And when i say shite, i mean proper shite. Theres loads of those divis. Especially our fanbase. Dont know if its the same for other clubs ?? know man utd and arsenal have their fair share like.

Only person worth their salt is Ivan Schwakoff. Now thats a guy who knows what side of the bed his onions are cooked

Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7387 on: October 23, 2024, 08:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 06:43:23 pm
One of them platforms, yeah. Mustve been. Knew people who used to follow him an that so youd see shite. And when i say shite, i mean proper shite. Theres loads of those divis. Especially our fanbase. Dont know if its the same for other clubs ?? know man utd and arsenal have their fair share like.

One of the last things I remember him 'breaking' is that we'd 'sent the money off' for Conor Wickham, of all people. Like it was a gangland hit.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,092
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7388 on: October 23, 2024, 08:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 06:43:23 pm
One of them platforms, yeah. Mustve been. Knew people who used to follow him an that so youd see shite. And when i say shite, i mean proper shite. Theres loads of those divis. Especially our fanbase. Dont know if its the same for other clubs ?? know man utd and arsenal have their fair share like.

Only person worth their salt is Ivan Schwakoff. Now thats a guy who knows what side of the bed his onions are cooked


:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,189
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7389 on: October 30, 2024, 07:08:15 am »
Feel a bit bad its something Ive only just noticed but Redsnappa hasnt posted since February.

Anyone know him, know if hes ok?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,473
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7390 on: October 30, 2024, 10:25:33 pm »
Lawnmowerman not been on for a year or so.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,599
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7391 on: October 30, 2024, 10:26:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 30, 2024, 10:25:33 pm
Lawnmowerman not been on for a year or so.

Hes been very busy sorting Sarges jungle out.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,473
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7392 on: October 30, 2024, 10:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 30, 2024, 10:26:16 pm
Hes been very busy sorting Sarges jungle out.
;D
You could be right mate.
The scruff.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7393 on: October 30, 2024, 10:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 30, 2024, 10:26:16 pm
Hes been very busy sorting Sarges jungle out.
You not on aboot PyabbMowerMan?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,733
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7394 on: October 31, 2024, 12:37:27 am »
Lman like the others was getting fed up of the dickheads on the main board.  But even then in the past few years he's taken time off from here on a more regular basis.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,211
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7395 on: October 31, 2024, 12:54:29 am »
Reemember when i first started the Ya Arl fella music thread an he was boss in that. Used to go off an find shit an come back like a reliable hound. haha Good lad him
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,006
  • JFT96
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7396 on: October 31, 2024, 02:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 31, 2024, 12:37:27 am
Lman like the others was getting fed up of the dickheads on the main board.  But even then in the past few years he's taken time off from here on a more regular basis.

Until recently I had a line to him via the RAWK league for Soccer Manager Worlds, but he's bowed out of that now too. Think like a few others he's done with RAWK sadly.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7397 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Had a thought when reading Amorim's cringy comments, where did Rossi go?  Did he jack in football when we didn't get Alonso, the most perfect man in the world?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,733
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7398 on: Today at 12:30:28 am »
Rossi wasn;t happy with the Slot choice, he barely accepted Amorim rumour.  ;D
Logged
