It's not a bug, Nick's hiding in your wardrobe.
Have you got a bug in my house?Ive just started reading Le Carres Secret Pilgrim and nobody else knows this.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Get some rest Pam. You look tired.
Amir, can you make sure any of the other usual suspects know that too.
I'm thinking about the spate of ITKs who used to be on here atm, ShanksLegend (fuck it it's Gomis), Durango and Bamba (never got to the bottom of who that one was).Where'd they all go?
Maybe they got a life?
Take him off ignore you bellend
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
That Gomis itk was Jay Spearings birds mate. Paul Thommo or something. Not the same Paul thommo who posted on here as one of the 2 could he playsSo he was basically jay spearings mouthpiece
Well there's something I wasn't expecting to read today
Oh yeah? . Ill fucking find you Nick. That Jez Quigley shits not goin away anytime soon
I guess I look at it like this. This place is what we make. Engage with the stuff you find interesting, the people you want to talk to, dont bother with the other stuff too much. There are still plenty of good posters around, things that make me laugh or learn or that I enjoy reading. Focus on the good stuff and try and contribute (as you do now) to making your interactions on here positive
I only come on now to see what Capon, Chopper and Big Dick Crosby Nick are spouting. And also Rob but he seems pissed off and i can't do with the negative energy In all seriousness i tend to just hit Media and Boozer pages nowadaysAny road this is for Capon
The Halifax Flava Flav. Yeahhhhh Booooiiiii
The only way this is even mildly tolerable is if you're a lollipop lady.
Another fucking Corrie reference Poor fucker cant help himself
Ziltoid and Capon at the last official RAWK meet up.
Get him on this<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hlU0US-wH8o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hlU0US-wH8o</a>
He was always posting selfies with jay spearings girl at her house or jays house. Was a right knob him. Chin on him like Bruce Forsthy With mumpsGrown fellas acting self important like theyre LFC royalty tweeting transfer nonsense. What I love the most is how serious its all taken. Fucking clowns
Ha ha fucking hell, was this on Twitter?!
One of them platforms, yeah. Mustve been. Knew people who used to follow him an that so youd see shite. And when i say shite, i mean proper shite. Theres loads of those divis. Especially our fanbase. Dont know if its the same for other clubs ?? know man utd and arsenal have their fair share like.
One of them platforms, yeah. Mustve been. Knew people who used to follow him an that so youd see shite. And when i say shite, i mean proper shite. Theres loads of those divis. Especially our fanbase. Dont know if its the same for other clubs ?? know man utd and arsenal have their fair share like. Only person worth their salt is Ivan Schwakoff. Now thats a guy who knows what side of the bed his onions are cooked
Lawnmowerman not been on for a year or so.
Hes been very busy sorting Sarges jungle out.
Lman like the others was getting fed up of the dickheads on the main board. But even then in the past few years he's taken time off from here on a more regular basis.
