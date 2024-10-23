Ha ha fucking hell, was this on Twitter?!



One of them platforms, yeah. Mustve been. Knew people who used to follow him an that so youd see shite. And when i say shite, i mean proper shite. Theres loads of those divis. Especially our fanbase. Dont know if its the same for other clubs ?? know man utd and arsenal have their fair share like.Only person worth their salt is Ivan Schwakoff. Now thats a guy who knows what side of the bed his onions are cooked