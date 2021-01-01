« previous next »
Which inactive poster...

Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm
The Bill Hicks Appreciation Society .

What a gem he was .
I still have contact with Dave via Facebook
kesey

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 01:31:48 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm
I still have contact with Dave via Facebook

He was sound him mate. We spoke about a few things with the same passion. Vipassana meditation , DMT and how the system / world from economics , agriculture to the pharmaceutical industry are run by a gang of shady fuckers. A rare breed on here . I would have loved him to have been around when all that ' covid ' bollocks was pushed around. Iam still banned from the News and thingy section on here because of my views on face masks. I must thank the mods for that one actually .
