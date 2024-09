Another thing abar Leo is. He must've thought because I was on the road a lot I was running away from something which I wern't as I was enjoying life and travelling from ' alternative fessie ' to the next and it was fucking boss . He said to us once have you got a flat ? Me answer was always yes as I did. Then he'd go have you got furniture in it as I know some sound lads in the second hand shop graft who'll box you off lad. My answer again was yes all sorted Leo mate , don't worry . Then he'd say. What you need is lad is a proper Scouse bird and not one of them ones who wear loads of make up an ' that just a proper one !



Salt of the earth him !