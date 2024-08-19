He still pops in. Hes got another account now .long story.Hes on twitter from time to time too hes a bit too pro Wrexham now though

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W