I am sure I have pissed off mods before, a post about the 2018 final springs to mind about Karius
Early days on rawk I am sure I had run ins but I cant be bothered looking up 20 year old posts and messages and I was probably a wee bit immature myself
Find them fair, its not a kangeroo court. Jersey, Claire and John mentioned here on this page and they are fair people
I tend to avoid political discussion as
A not that into politics
B rows about it bore, (he said, she said, they did this but you did that, what are you going to do about it, money, corruption etc)