I can see why its difficult yes. After a comment made by John in our other decision, Ill say that we are lucky to have this community and the mods give up their time for free and that has to be appreciated

I cant speak on Jasons behalf, but I got the impression the decision to ban the discussion on Gaza was

not why he left. That decision came quite a while before he left. I think he left as a result of the statement you released. Without that statement I think he would still be here.



think I said it elsewhere, but much as I appreciated Jason and hope he comes back, his decision to leave and to aim to stick the boot in on RAWK moderators came across utterly bizarrely. think some people have understandably brought in some of the emotion of the news from outside of the site to their posts, but in doing so lost track of themselves and where they are and what this site is a bit.leaving because of a dissatisfaction with the exact wording of a well-written team statement (which presumably had to be carefully drafted and signed off by all) not being exactly to his pleasing seems a strange and dramatic leap to me. would also emphasise that it personally came across as written in good faith and that absolutely none of it was bad/partisan/offensive/ill-considered.holding the volunteer moderators of our favourite football forum to the standards of international diplomats/negotiators - whose every word must be perfect in order to satisfy - is just bizarre. for me i felt like there should have been an appreciation just for the fact that they'd put together a statement and a position - because that in itself is above and beyond. let alone appreciating where they're coming from with the difficulties with the topic and empathising with why they took the decision.i wouldn't expect or demand my local pub landlord to set out a statement of their exact position on selected current world events. nor woul I then appraise that statement (and denounce him publicly and repeatedly, if he didn't say every single thing I expected him to). same goes here. i get the mostly well intended desire behind Jason's statement i think, and certainly the emotion, i just think i struggle to relate to the expectations and demands that he holds of those volunteering to provide this forum for us.