Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 469663 times)

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6200 on: June 28, 2022, 12:48:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 28, 2022, 12:14:21 pm
I think he got a bit fed up with the place to be honest.
He's active on whatsapp and is fine mate.

Cool, thanks John
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6201 on: June 28, 2022, 06:14:48 pm »
What happened to Titi Camara, used to sort out all the pre match threads. Seen he was active a few weeks ago so  dropped him a pm to which he hasnt replied to.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6202 on: June 29, 2022, 09:36:56 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on June 28, 2022, 06:14:48 pm
What happened to Titi Camara, used to sort out all the pre match threads. Seen he was active a few weeks ago so  dropped him a pm to which he hasnt replied to.
Oh I liked him, hope he is ok
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6203 on: June 29, 2022, 02:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on June 28, 2022, 06:14:48 pm
What happened to Titi Camara, used to sort out all the pre match threads. Seen he was active a few weeks ago so  dropped him a pm to which he hasnt replied to.

I didn't reply to a PM for about a year because I didn't see it in the corner :D
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6204 on: June 29, 2022, 03:21:43 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 29, 2022, 02:52:50 pm
I didn't reply to a PM for about a year because I didn't see it in the corner :D
Haha, I dont think I ever missed one by long but yeah there have been times I didnt see it for a few days
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6205 on: June 29, 2022, 03:55:13 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 29, 2022, 02:52:50 pm
I didn't reply to a PM for about a year because I didn't see it in the corner :D
Quote from: paulrazor on June 29, 2022, 03:21:43 pm
Haha, I dont think I ever missed one by long but yeah there have been times I didnt see it for a few days
Do you not get an email when you get a PM?

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6206 on: June 29, 2022, 03:59:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 03:55:13 pm
Do you not get an email when you get a PM?


nope
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6207 on: June 29, 2022, 04:12:42 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 29, 2022, 03:59:07 pm
nope
Oh thought it was automatic. I get one and cant recall setting anything up but guess i must have was a while ago
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6208 on: June 29, 2022, 04:26:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 04:12:42 pm
Oh thought it was automatic. I get one and cant recall setting anything up but guess i must have was a while ago
I would go months without being PM'd so it doesnt bother me

Like you I dunno what I did when I set up for this place 20 years ago
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6209 on: June 29, 2022, 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 03:55:13 pm
Do you not get an email when you get a PM?

Gmail often likes to put those in Spam - happened to me on here that someone PMd me and I never noticed and didn't see the email until I check spam a few weeks later.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6210 on: June 29, 2022, 08:54:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 04:12:42 pm
Oh thought it was automatic. I get one and cant recall setting anything up but guess i must have was a while ago
Off subject, but I love your avatar. I'm guessing you are far too young to remember what a fabulous player Ray Kennedy was. Watched him play a hell of a lot of games and he had the sweetest left foot you would ever see. 
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6211 on: June 29, 2022, 09:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 29, 2022, 08:54:19 pm
Off subject, but I love your avatar. I'm guessing you are far too young to remember what a fabulous player Ray Kennedy was. Watched him play a hell of a lot of games and he had the sweetest left foot you would ever see. 
45 so just missed him, but was the player i enjoyed watching most on videos like our official history which i wore out back in the mid-late eighties. Just seemed to have that little bit of extra magic and scored important goals. Always stuck with me what Bob said on the video about them having more enquiries about Ray than anyone else
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6212 on: June 29, 2022, 09:36:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 09:05:49 pm
45 so just missed him, but was the player i enjoyed watching most on videos like our official history which i wore out back in the mid-late eighties. Just seemed to have that little bit of extra magic and scored important goals. Always stuck with me what Bob said on the video about them having more enquiries about Ray than anyone else
When we bought him from Arsenal, he was a striker. Word has it that Sir Bob contacted Ray's football team teacher, who revealed that he played him on the left-hand side of midfield. The rest was history.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6213 on: July 27, 2022, 03:45:03 pm »
Anyone heard anything from saph  these days.

She's not been active since 2009.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6214 on: July 27, 2022, 03:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on July 27, 2022, 03:45:03 pm
Anyone heard anything from saph  these days.

She's not been active since 2009.

I know my wife's mate (the one off here who introduced me to the missu) was a friend of saphs back in the 05/07 era, we're out with her on Saturday, so I'll ask her if she has heard anything from her.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6215 on: July 27, 2022, 03:58:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 27, 2022, 03:54:51 pm
I know my wife's mate (the one off here who introduced me to the missu) was a friend of saphs back in the 05/07 era, we're out with her on Saturday, so I'll ask her if she has heard anything from her.
Great, thanks Rob
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6216 on: July 27, 2022, 09:17:49 pm »
Who are the one hit wonders? 1 post only.

1  amazin post to their name legends

haha if they're sound they get dragged in, if they were a melt I HOPE THEY MADE AN IMPRESSION

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6217 on: Today at 03:31:19 pm »
Does anyone know how 24/7 is doing?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6218 on: Today at 04:48:37 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 27, 2022, 09:17:49 pm
Who are the one hit wonders? 1 post only.

1  amazin post to their name legends

haha if they're sound they get dragged in, if they were a melt I HOPE THEY MADE AN IMPRESSION



https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309102.0
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6219 on: Today at 07:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:31:19 pm
Does anyone know how 24/7 is doing?
He's off facebook as well.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6220 on: Today at 07:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:18:09 pm
He's off facebook as well.
I hope he's ok.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6221 on: Today at 08:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:41:36 pm
I hope he's ok.

Same... he's taken breaks from RAWK in the past, hopefully this is that again...
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6222 on: Today at 09:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:41:36 pm
I hope he's ok.
He put a post up, his last about being sick of negative people and things. Or words to that effect.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6223 on: Today at 11:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:08:58 pm
He put a post up, his last about being sick of negative people and things. Or words to that effect.
Jim more or less said he was in a good place and was going to take a break.

From what I could gather from his social media posts his life was going well and to top it all he is now a budding actor...
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6224 on: Today at 11:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:08:58 pm
He put a post up, his last about being sick of negative people and things. Or words to that effect.
Thanks for replying.

Hopefully he's just taking time out and looking after himself.


Edit: Just spotted your reply too, Pheeny. That sounds quite positive. Thanks.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6225 on: Today at 11:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:08:58 pm
He put a post up, his last about being sick of negative people and things. Or words to that effect.

An internet break is a healthy thing to do
