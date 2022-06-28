I think he got a bit fed up with the place to be honest.He's active on whatsapp and is fine mate.
What happened to Titi Camara, used to sort out all the pre match threads. Seen he was active a few weeks ago so dropped him a pm to which he hasnt replied to.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
I didn't reply to a PM for about a year because I didn't see it in the corner
Haha, I dont think I ever missed one by long but yeah there have been times I didnt see it for a few days
Do you not get an email when you get a PM?
nope
Oh thought it was automatic. I get one and cant recall setting anything up but guess i must have
was a while ago
Off subject, but I love your avatar. I'm guessing you are far too young to remember what a fabulous player Ray Kennedy was. Watched him play a hell of a lot of games and he had the sweetest left foot you would ever see.
45 so just missed him, but was the player i enjoyed watching most on videos like our official history which i wore out back in the mid-late eighties. Just seemed to have that little bit of extra magic and scored important goals. Always stuck with me what Bob said on the video about them having more enquiries about Ray than anyone else
Anyone heard anything from saph these days.She's not been active since 2009.
I know my wife's mate (the one off here who introduced me to the missu) was a friend of saphs back in the 05/07 era, we're out with her on Saturday, so I'll ask her if she has heard anything from her.
Who are the one hit wonders? 1 post only.1 amazin post to their name legendshaha if they're sound they get dragged in, if they were a melt I HOPE THEY MADE AN IMPRESSION
Does anyone know how 24/7 is doing?
He's off facebook as well.
I hope he's ok.
He put a post up, his last about being sick of negative people and things. Or words to that effect.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]