Said it in the past but I still miss Enemy, she hasnít been active since 2013 and last I ever heard off her, she was going through a bit of a rough time.



Hoping sheís happy and healthy these days and is living life to the fullest.



Also miss Karl, I keep getting spam e-mails from someone whose cloned his e-mail address and itís a twat to see. Rest in Peace to the big fella.