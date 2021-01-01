« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 405281 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,010
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 12:50:04 pm »
Never once read any of Sabu Pundit's posts in an Indian Accent.

Normally in a Robin Williams as the Genie in Aladdin accent  :D
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,255
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:31:26 pm
The whole concept of Sabu Pundit.

It's mocking the Indian Accent.  I find that distasteful.  Others may disagree.

Weird, I always figured the accent was a yoda type thing...
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 12:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:31:26 pm
The whole concept of Sabu Pundit.

It's mocking the Indian Accent.  I find that distasteful.  Others may disagree.

I never got that vibe from it, although I can be a little oblivious about these things.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 01:03:46 pm »
Wow!

I related it to clever use of vocabulary and writing skills, a bit like when Les Dawson played piano out of key.

A very difficult skill to master rather than mocking somebody.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,662
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 01:05:58 pm »
Angie, it could be perceived as any one of a whole host of demographics - the appeal of Sabu wasn't identifying which culture is having the piss ripped out of it - if anything, he's ripping the piss out of us with his pigeon English. I found it hilarious - from a linguist's viewpoint as much as a football supporter's viewpoint.

Genuinely don't believe that there's anything malicious, xenophobic or racist about it.

To me, that's a bit like saying Life of Brian is an anti-semitic or even anti-Christian film - it's not - but then again, it's understandable that the line between satire and insult is very, very thin at times.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,092
  • IFWT
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 01:07:13 pm »
Alan X - who often translated Sabu's posts actually explained Sabu being named after a famous Indian actor and told a poster to read Sabu's posts "in an Indian accent". 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,092
  • IFWT
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:05:58 pm
Angie, it could be perceived as any one of a whole host of demographics - the appeal of Sabu wasn't identifying which culture is having the piss ripped out of it - if anything, he's ripping the piss out of us with his pigeon English. I found it hilarious - from a linguist's viewpoint as much as a football supporter's viewpoint.

Genuinely don't believe that there's anything malicious, xenophobic or racist about it.

To me, that's a bit like saying Life of Brian is an anti-semitic or even anti-Christian film - it's not - but then again, it's understandable that the line between satire and insult is very, very thin at times.

For a start Sabu is an Indian name.  I don't agree with you, sorry.  Oh and Alan telling people to read the posts in a Indian accent. 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,746
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 01:10:33 pm »
Historical RAWK post's bringing the establishment down.  ;D
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,501
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 01:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:10:33 pm
Historical RAWK post's bringing the establishment down.  ;D

Worse than the Cricket in here.
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:07:13 pm
Alan X - who often translated Sabu's posts actually explained Sabu being named after a famous Indian actor and told a poster to read Sabu's posts "in an Indian accent". 

Alan isn't in charge of how we read so I'm not sure how that affects the rest of us. I've never done that.

We don't know if Sabu is actually Indian, would that make a difference?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 