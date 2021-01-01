« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 397744 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,471
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:54:35 pm
What ever happened to Jeffiner?
Got arrested for always having her fog lights on.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,471
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 07:01:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:20:42 pm
Was he called Skillz or something like that?
Skillz17 - was outed by Barney Rubble when he came back as Liverlad69 basically taking the piss out of himself. I just found the thread from back in the day - fuckin hilarious.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,348
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 07:01:02 pm
Skillz17 - was outed by Barney Rubble when he came back as Liverlad69 basically taking the piss out of himself. I just found the thread from back in the day - fuckin hilarious.

Well post the link, i mean how long is he around here. Seriuosly.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 07:12:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:18:25 pm

Wooltonian was another I remember from the early days
Wooltonian and his Missus are wonderful people are great on a night out in Liverpool.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,471
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 07:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:06:25 pm
Well post the link, i mean how long is he around here. Seriuosly.
Ha nooooooo there's some seriously un-PC stuff in that thread ;) It was locked in 2009 and thus shall it remain so ;)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,348
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 07:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 07:12:43 pm
Wooltonian and his Missus are wonderful people are great on a night out in Liverpool.

I would love to do that, seriously good posts from him.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,348
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 07:14:09 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 07:12:52 pm
Ha nooooooo there's some seriously un-PC stuff in that thread ;) It was locked in 2009 and thus shall it remain so ;)

Now i really want to see it ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 07:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:11:32 pm
On the end of one myself ;D
Knowing you then it was probably deserved :P

 I do remember demoting you to Corporal once as well...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,547
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 07:12:43 pm
Wooltonian and his Missus are wonderful people are great on a night out in Liverpool.

He seemed a sound fella when he was posting on here.

That story about lashing his lad in the garden in the pissing down rain cos he wanted to be a blue was hilarious
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,348
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 07:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 07:14:50 pm
Knowing you then it was probably deserved :P

 I do remember demoting you to Corporal once as well...

Yup got my hand slapped about three times in my first two or three years. to be honest some just pushed and rightly got binned, cant think of some of the original posters about the 2004/5 years but by god some where off the wall.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,348
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 07:20:06 pm »
The incident with the police officer too, shall say not a word more of it.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 07:21:22 pm »
Is Dr Manhattan still on Twitter? Used to follow him few years ago, most negative person ever.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,962
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 07:22:27 pm »
He hasn't been the same since the catfish incident.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,170
  • Kloppite
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 07:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:22:27 pm
He hasn't been the same since the catfish incident.

WTF was that about, sounds hilarious. ;D
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 08:05:26 pm »
Jon Murphy  (Murf) and his late night drunken ramblings.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 