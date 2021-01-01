« previous next »
Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 395691 times)

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5480 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm
Rob1966 has not been on for a while.

Hopefully not stuck somewhere in a line of trucks lorries...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5481 on: Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm »
Post some bait in the things that hannoy thread, that'll get him back. Something about women who drive SUVs, leaky radiators, or design flaws in 70s Ford cortinas
  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5482 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm
Post some bait in the things that hannoy thread, that'll get him back. Something about women who drive SUVs, leaky radiators, or design flaws in 70s Ford cortinas

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5483 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm
Rob1966 has not been on for a while.
I noticed that last week. I miss him when he's not around. I hope he's ok.
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5484 on: Today at 12:16:21 am »
Anyone remember rednich85? Banned or left? Catching up on this thread and just came into my head that Ive not seen him about in years.
  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5485 on: Today at 04:03:10 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:16:21 am
Anyone remember rednich85? Banned or left? Catching up on this thread and just came into my head that Ive not seen him about in years.

*takes drag of cigarette * now theres a name I havent heard in years. Very prominent in my early days on the board, think he was banned. I seem to remember him being a controversial fella
  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5486 on: Today at 05:58:03 am »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm
Were you expecting a delivery ;D
I'd still be waiting now if I was  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 08:06:31 am »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm
Rob1966 has not been on for a while.

Still alive and well, just had a bit of shit to deal with as my lad almost lost the sight in one eye, so stayed off the internet. He's fine and dandy now thank fuck.

Had to log in today just to slag the CL/UEFA/Abu Dhabi sportswashing FC off ;)
  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 08:08:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:31 am
Still alive and well, just had a bit of shit to deal with as my lad almost lost the sight in one eye, so stayed off the internet. He's fine and dandy now thank fuck.

Had to log in today just to slag the CL/UEFA/Abu Dhabi sportswashing FC off ;)

Hope hes ok. Glad youre well.

Id just assumed youd decided you were now a City fan. Apparently theres been an upsurge of posts about trucks and poor motorway driving over on Blue Moon in the last couple of weeks. Coincidence?
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 08:11:18 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:08:07 am
Hope hes ok. Glad youre well.

Id just assumed youd decided you were now a City fan. Apparently theres been an upsurge of posts about trucks and poor motorway driving over on Blue Moon in the last couple of weeks. Coincidence?

Been infiltrating the site, now need to take a bath in acid to cleanse myself.

The lads fine now, he's got Uvietis, the fluid inside the eye goes all cloudy, he couldn't see a thing, but luckily its cleared right up, he seems to have shocked the docs just how good his recovery has been. They showed me a pic of inside his eye from when it started and its like those bouncy balls we used to get where they were opaque
  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 08:30:00 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:03:10 am
*takes drag of cigarette * now theres a name I havent heard in years. Very prominent in my early days on the board, think he was banned. I seem to remember him being a controversial fella
Yup, banned in Nov 2014. Wow, that was some impressively long warnings list too.......amazed he lasted that long.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 08:33:22 am »
This place hasn't been the same since Anywhichwayucan left

He was quite an enigma
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 08:35:21 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:30:00 am
Yup, banned in Nov 2014. Wow, that was some impressively long warnings list too.......amazed he lasted that long.

6 and a half years ago? Holy shit  :o

I would have guessed he was banned about 3 years ago

Its scary how fast the time goes on here
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 08:35:51 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:33:22 am
This place hasn't been the same since Anywhichwayucan left

He was quite an enigma

Hands down my favourite poster. :D He rubbed so many people up the wrong way and he did it so effortlessly. A master of his craft.

The twins must be at secondary school by now. Must really put a restriction in the amount of Parkour he can do these days.
  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 08:43:42 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:35:51 am
Hands down my favourite poster. :D He rubbed so many people up the wrong way and he did it so effortlessly. A master of his craft.

Indeed. He certainly had a few alternative views

Maradonna and Iniesta being over rated are 2 that stick out.

I also recall him having an unusual fondness for James Collins.

I could go on for hours....
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.
