reddebs

Re: Which inactive poster...
November 22, 2020, 07:39:52 PM
So sorry to hear such sad news Howard.  Condolences to you and all the family

RIP Stevo
Craig 🤔

Re: Which inactive poster...
November 22, 2020, 07:50:01 PM
Ah sorry for your loss. YNWA Stevo.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Which inactive poster...
November 22, 2020, 08:17:43 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 22, 2020, 09:48:24 AM
I'm not sure if this is the right place to post but my step-son Steveo7 (Stephen Moore) sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Thursday.

Needless to say his family are devastated. He's had a hard time over the last few years but he had great memories of Istanbul and other European aways (even though he hated flying) and was a keen follower of cycling having followed the Tour de France in the early 1990s as part of a University photography course.

I'll be taking a break from posting for a while as so much on here reminds me of him - after years of lurking he tipped me off when registrations were available.
Oh no, this is dreadful news, Howard.

My sincere condolences to you, Stephen's family and all those who knew him and loved him.

I hope we see you back here soon. You are one of my favourite posters. Take your time though, and look after yourself. People are here for you if you ever need them.

RIP Stephen.
Brian Blessed

Re: Which inactive poster...
November 23, 2020, 02:36:02 PM
So sad to read that, RIP.
Ziltoid

Re: Which inactive poster...
November 23, 2020, 04:22:15 PM
So sorry to hear about this news, Howard.  RIP Stevo and condolences to you, his family and all that knew him.

Hope you're back posting soon
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Which inactive poster...
November 25, 2020, 01:59:59 PM
Thanks for all your kind thoughts. Stephen would have been highly amused at me getting his user name wrong after so long.

Whilst the last couple of years have been hard for him Klopp's drive and enthusiasm and the brilliant team he's created was a shining beacon for him.

Ginieus

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 05:20:12 PM
Sorry to hear about your loss.

Rushian - i remember him back in the noughties, used to wind a fair few people up! Does he still post on here?
Pheeny

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 07:01:10 PM
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 05:20:12 PM
Sorry to hear about your loss.

Rushian - i remember him back in the noughties, used to wind a fair few people up! Does he still post on here?
He is still a Mod I think but doesn't post often,Active on Twitter though.
Tepid T₂O

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 07:09:51 PM
It took me years to release that his username was just Ian Rush backwards.


Thought it was Arabic or something ;D
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 07:58:57 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:09:51 PM
It took me years to release that his username was just Ian Rush backwards.


Thought it was Arabic or something ;D

Always just thought he was from a town called Rush...
