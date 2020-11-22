I'm not sure if this is the right place to post but my step-son Steveo7 (Stephen Moore) sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Thursday.



Needless to say his family are devastated. He's had a hard time over the last few years but he had great memories of Istanbul and other European aways (even though he hated flying) and was a keen follower of cycling having followed the Tour de France in the early 1990s as part of a University photography course.



I'll be taking a break from posting for a while as so much on here reminds me of him - after years of lurking he tipped me off when registrations were available.



Oh no, this is dreadful news, Howard.My sincere condolences to you, Stephen's family and all those who knew him and loved him.I hope we see you back here soon. You are one of my favourite posters. Take your time though, and look after yourself. People are here for you if you ever need them.RIP Stephen.