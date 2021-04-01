They don't need to give them more power though. Littering can be dealt with by an £80 fixed penalty or you can be prosecuted and fined up to £2500. According to the keep Britain tidy website littering cleanup costs £1 billion a year, so it's about time heavy fines were dished out to the likes of the ones who litter parks and beaches. I'd rather see the money spent on mental health and helping victims of abuse than cleaning up after tramps



This is it really. The powers are already there. As you say; there is already an £80 fixed penalty for littering, and if it goes to court and successful prosecution the fine can be up to £2,500. The problem is that there is no one around to actually enforce those powers. The police have far bigger fish to fry, but there is no one else there issuing fines, so it becomes a free-for-all without fear of consequence.With places such as the park, maybe the council need to employ some enforcement officers and get them out there for a time, come down hard on those who leave a real mess, fine them then publicise the fact so the message starts getting through. Once you put potential consequence into people's minds it can promote a change of behaviour. Of course, the out and out scumbag will make a mess anyway, but much of the problem is with the lazy and thoughtless rather than the outright scumbag.