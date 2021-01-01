« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sefton Park  (Read 78759 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,123
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:11:25 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm
I sympathise with your stance, I hate inconsiderate littering bastards too, but I hardly think the answer to this country's problems is giving bizzies more power. Not that I know what the answer is, but I know it's not that.

They don't need to give them more power though. Littering can be dealt with by an £80 fixed penalty or you can be prosecuted and fined up to £2500. According to the keep Britain tidy website littering cleanup costs £1 billion a year, so it's about time heavy fines were dished out to the likes of the ones who litter parks and beaches. I'd rather see the money spent on mental health and helping victims of abuse than cleaning up after tramps
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,027
  • BAGs
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:45:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:11:25 am
They don't need to give them more power though. Littering can be dealt with by an £80 fixed penalty or you can be prosecuted and fined up to £2500. According to the keep Britain tidy website littering cleanup costs £1 billion a year, so it's about time heavy fines were dished out to the likes of the ones who litter parks and beaches. I'd rather see the money spent on mental health and helping victims of abuse than cleaning up after tramps
This is it really. The powers are already there. As you say; there is already an £80 fixed penalty for littering, and if it goes to court and successful prosecution the fine can be up to £2,500. The problem is that there is no one around to actually enforce those powers. The police have far bigger fish to fry, but there is no one else there issuing fines, so it becomes a free-for-all without fear of consequence.

With places such as the park, maybe the council need to employ some enforcement officers and get them out there for a time, come down hard on those who leave a real mess, fine them then publicise the fact so the message starts getting through. Once you put potential consequence into people's minds it can promote a change of behaviour. Of course, the out and out scumbag will make a mess anyway, but much of the problem is with the lazy and thoughtless rather than the outright scumbag.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:34 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,898
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:36:11 pm »
Just seen a group of teenage girls picking up every bit of their litter and putting it in a bin bag. As they were walking away one of them seen that they'd left a crisp packet and went back for it. Good parents I reckon . No bizzies , no wardens just good parenting.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,123
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #443 on: Today at 04:00:08 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:36:11 pm
Just seen a group of teenage girls picking up every bit of their litter and putting it in a bin bag. As they were walking away one of them seen that they'd left a crisp packet and went back for it. Good parents I reckon . No bizzies , no wardens just good parenting.

Spot on mate. My kids have been brought up to know you don't drop litter.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,898
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:22:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:00:08 pm
Spot on mate. My kids have been brought up to know you don't drop litter.

If I ever did drop even a chewit wrapper on the floor my parents would let me know alright.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,600
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #445 on: Today at 08:41:37 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:18:07 pm

How about people dressed like clowns and walking up to the litter people and start acting silly and blowing a whistle or a using one of those old horns we had on bikes when we were kids. I reckon that'll far more effective.

Good God mate, no.  Clowns?  I just want them to act more responsibly, not traumatise the poor fuckers. ;D

It is important to remember that it's pointless having bins if they're not being emptied often enough and regularly enough.  I've seen plenty of instances where trash has piled up by bins, and then it gets dispersed the the elements, birds, rats, foxes etc. Some people do try to be responsible - but if you find the bins are full, you should take your rubbish home.  It's not rocket science.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 