« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sefton Park  (Read 60894 times)

Online Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #320 on: May 26, 2019, 06:02:59 PM »
Quote from: kesey on May 26, 2019, 04:33:48 AM
How they chirp.

Best part of the world this time of year.

It's so healing .


 ;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #321 on: May 27, 2019, 01:20:20 AM »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 26, 2019, 06:02:59 PM


 ;D

Nice one.

Didn't realise I was up that late. No wonder I was fucked today.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Tsar Kastik

  • Would welcome a premature one, apparently.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #322 on: May 28, 2019, 10:42:40 PM »
Logged
Plenty well, no pray; big bellyache, heap God

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,605
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #323 on: June 6, 2019, 12:20:27 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,175
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #324 on: June 7, 2019, 08:06:47 AM »
I miss Sefton park. Im back in Liverpool in July for 6 days and its very likely the first place I will go to!
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #325 on: June 7, 2019, 07:08:23 PM »
Quote from: Roady on June  7, 2019, 08:06:47 AM
I miss Sefton park. Im back in Liverpool in July for 6 days and its very likely the first place I will go to!

I drove down from Halewood yesterday past Allerton Towers (a little hidden gem) and then Caldies.

Liverpool has some wonderful parks.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #326 on: June 9, 2019, 09:21:46 PM »
Them trees going from the Palm House to the Glen just don't look right for this time of year. They get the sun to from about 8am til sunset this time of year . Sitting outside ours right now and they look fucked.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #327 on: June 30, 2019, 04:20:06 AM »
How they chirp... it's so healing .

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,206
  • kopite
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #328 on: July 6, 2019, 07:54:47 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June  7, 2019, 07:08:23 PM
I drove down from Halewood yesterday past Allerton Towers (a little hidden gem) and then Caldies.

Liverpool has some wonderful parks.

It certainly does, the most outside London I believe, including 'The Mystery' (Wavertree Playground) given the affectionate nick name as it was given to the city in 1895 by an anonymous well wisher. Later it was discovered that person being being Philip H Holt... but the nickname stuck! Lovely park, Newsham Park has improved over the years as well, some great play areas for the children, and a nice little cafe now too!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #329 on: July 8, 2019, 03:34:14 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on July  6, 2019, 07:54:47 PM
It certainly does, the most outside London I believe, including 'The Mystery' (Wavertree Playground) given the affectionate nick name as it was given to the city in 1895 by an anonymous well wisher. Later it was discovered that person being being Philip H Holt... but the nickname stuck! Lovely park, Newsham Park has improved over the years as well, some great play areas for the children, and a nice little cafe now too!

When I was a small child we'd get the 85 bus from Mill Street, get off at Aigburth Vale and walk through Otterspool Park to the Prom. I'd run ahead to get under the bridge in the hope that a train would run overhead. I'd amuse myself by shouting just to hear the echo.

Another hidden gem or was when I was four.
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,605
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #330 on: July 8, 2019, 10:05:45 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  8, 2019, 03:34:14 PM
I'd amuse myself by shouting just to hear the echo.

Another hidden gem or was when I was four.

My kids still do this every week. Great bridge for echo that.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #331 on: July 9, 2019, 12:24:51 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  8, 2019, 03:34:14 PM
When I was a small child we'd get the 85 bus from Mill Street, get off at Aigburth Vale and walk through Otterspool Park to the Prom. I'd run ahead to get under the bridge in the hope that a train would run overhead. I'd amuse myself by shouting just to hear the echo.

Another hidden gem or was when I was four.


Don't what it is with Otterspool Park, but it gives me weird vibes. Maybe to do with the fact that when I was a kid it was full of weird blokes in the bushes, mattresses and abandoned toilet blocks. Not like that now though, but still feels strange down there.

The Prom is amazing though. Always nice for a cycle down to the Pierhead, and a BBQ when the weathers nice.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #332 on: July 9, 2019, 01:18:46 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July  9, 2019, 12:24:51 PM

Don't what it is with Otterspool Park, but it gives me weird vibes. Maybe to do with the fact that when I was a kid it was full of weird blokes in the bushes, mattresses and abandoned toilet blocks. Not like that now though, but still feels strange down there.

The Prom is amazing though. Always nice for a cycle down to the Pierhead, and a BBQ when the weathers nice.

Are you getting confused with the Dogger's Lane (and renowned fly tip) that ran parellel to the Park?

And the Gent's toilets at the Prom were a well known cottaging resort!

Wasn't like that when I was a Kid in the 1950s. I blame all this sexual liberation malarkey and people smoking reefers and wearing kaftans.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,691
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #333 on: July 12, 2019, 11:24:31 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on July 12, 2019, 10:25:36 PM

To cap it all, there is at least one big Pike in the big lake, and I know from my fishing days how greedy they can be too.
There was a time when I could probably tell you exactly what fish were in the lake and the ratio mate. Including the Golden Orfe. Me and my mates fished day and night.

There was always pike and a lad spent his days spinning for them, one catch and the ensuing fight was worth his wait.
My best fish was a 5.5lb Common Carp beauty.

In terms of your worry about stock levels I'm way out of touch. We never use to see Herons and if Cormorants are present now that's another new threat. But fish survive, there will be thousands of them even though I'm not even sure of the condition of the lake - what's the weed situation like?

Only this week me and my mates have reminisced about the park in our whatsapp group.
Logged

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #334 on: July 12, 2019, 11:50:26 PM »
Quote from: John C on July 12, 2019, 11:24:31 PM
There was a time when I could probably tell you exactly what fish were in the lake and the ratio mate. Including the Golden Orfe. Me and my mates fished day and night.

There was always pike and a lad spent his days spinning for them, one catch and the ensuing fight was worth his wait.
My best fish was a 5.5lb Common Carp beauty.

In terms of your worry about stock levels I'm way out of touch. We never use to see Herons and if Cormorants are present now that's another new threat. But fish survive, there will be thousands of them even though I'm not even sure of the condition of the lake - what's the weed situation like?

Only this week me and my mates have reminisced about the park in our whatsapp group.

I'm not sure about the weed on the lake at the moment. The dog is getting older now so when we walk him we haven't been getting as far as the big lake recently. Cormorants have been on the big lake for at least a few years now. I also see them flying over the park from our window. One day I was over there I saw a group of them feeding by the island and others drying their wings stood on the posts that support the chain across the lake. The Little Grebe population has really flourished too.

I was surprised to see the Pike in there. I didn't know they'd been stocked. On some still, warm and sunny days you will see lots of really big Carp basking around the banks.
Funny enough, I've never fished the parks. I come from the north end, so we always fished the Leeds-Liverpool canal. In recent years I've fished it, but up in Maghull, Lydiate and by the Saracen's Head pub in West Lancs. The Cormorants have also been targeting the canal and commercial fisheries up that way for a good while now.

Back to the park, and there are some nice Koi Carp in the smaller lake with the fountains by the bandstand.

Wildlife. Don't you just love it.  8)

 
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,691
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #335 on: July 13, 2019, 12:40:23 AM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on July 12, 2019, 11:50:26 PM

there are some nice Koi Carp in the smaller lake with the fountains by the bandstand.
 
That's something else I didn't know mate, they must have been introduced in the last 10-20 years because there was nothing outside of the big lake back in the day.

It's remarkable what casual visitors to that wonderful park are unaware of.
Logged

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #336 on: July 13, 2019, 12:59:14 AM »
Quote from: John C on July 13, 2019, 12:40:23 AM
That's something else I didn't know mate, they must have been introduced in the last 10-20 years because there was nothing outside of the big lake back in the day.

It's remarkable what casual visitors to that wonderful park are unaware of.

Yes, they were. All the fish were taken out and the lakes drained back in 2008. I remember it. They dug all the silt out of the smaller lakes at the northern end of the park with a digger, then refilled them with water. They were supposed to dredge out the main lake too, but although it was drained, I think they ran out of money, so just refilled it again. I remember the shite that was in there. A few cracked safes too.  :o

I just found this piece online about the restocking of the lake with fish.  https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/fisherman-angling-return-sefton-park-3452762

Those Koi are really nice. One day I saw them swimming with a big, fat Common Carp. You see some visitors surprised to see them and also the Ring-necked parakeets.  :)

Since the refurb I remember there was a big blanket weed problem in the main lake for at least one or two summers. There was some concern about it but they said it should settle down in time and I think it has now.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/blanket-weed-blights-liverpools-newly-3450343
« Last Edit: July 13, 2019, 01:03:56 AM by Sons of pioneerS »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,691
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #337 on: July 13, 2019, 09:19:26 AM »
Weed has plagued the lake on and off for decades. It got to a stage where it was impossible to fish even if you dredged a casting line.

Here's something of interest you might not know. When they drain the lake, they do it via a valve close to the old landing stage and the water comes out in Otterspool Park. If you go through Otterspool Park gates and do an immediate U turn to the left off the path you'll see a little tunnel where it comes out :)
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #338 on: July 13, 2019, 11:17:55 AM »
Quote from: John C on July 13, 2019, 09:19:26 AM
Weed has plagued the lake on and off for decades. It got to a stage where it was impossible to fish even if you dredged a casting line.

Here's something of interest you might not know. When they drain the lake, they do it via a valve close to the old landing stage and the water comes out in Otterspool Park. If you go through Otterspool Park gates and do an immediate U turn to the left off the path you'll see a little tunnel where it comes out :)

That water pipe must be pretty deep when you consider all the road widening works that have taken place around Aigburth Vale since Victorian times.

And that tunnel sounds just like something out of IT.
Logged

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #339 on: July 16, 2019, 01:18:12 AM »
The peace was shattered at the north end of the park about half an hour ago. A major police chase going on. I've never seen so many assorted police vehicles tearing around. Helicopter above too. They all tore down Ullet Road towards the Dingle.

Oh, here we go again. Sirens everywhere just now too. Someone's been naughty. 😒
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Tsar Kastik

  • Would welcome a premature one, apparently.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #340 on: July 16, 2019, 10:09:15 AM »
Best Park in the north west comp,

http://www.fieldsintrust.org/best-park/north-west  all in there, in alphabetical order.
Logged
Plenty well, no pray; big bellyache, heap God

Offline Tsar Kastik

  • Would welcome a premature one, apparently.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #341 on: August 5, 2019, 10:26:37 AM »
Logged
Plenty well, no pray; big bellyache, heap God

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,907
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #342 on: August 5, 2019, 10:43:59 AM »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on August  5, 2019, 10:26:37 AM

That's great Tsar though sadly it's probably only old sods of our generation who would do that sort of thing anymore.

Back in the early 60's when I was around 8 my Dad made me a model yacht out of some pieces of an old mahogany table, it was a labour of love for him and took him about a year to carve the hull out and it seemed enormous at the time, and we used to sometimes go on a Sunday to the boat pond at Newsham to sail it. The place would usually be packed with fella's and their kids sailing their creations across the pond.

Some of them were quite magnificent models of things like Tea Clippers and Navy destroyers and wouldn't look out of place in the maritime museum. I assume the builders were or had been possibly shipbuilders apprentices at some stage.

Sadly though, things seem to have changed since those days for younger kids and I saw there had been a stabbing just the other day at Newsham by the old boat pond.
Logged
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.  - Sagan
Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored. - Aldous Huxley
Law of Logical Argument   Anything is possible if you don't know what you are talking about.
Believer in the Light Demons of Chunder-Upon-Tits - Corkboy
Very sad man with too much time on your hands - ghost1359

Offline Tsar Kastik

  • Would welcome a premature one, apparently.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #343 on: August 5, 2019, 06:55:44 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on August  5, 2019, 10:43:59 AM



I often used to watch them, at just about this same spot too, but never got nearer to the art than floating lolly ice sticks down the gutter after a downpour. Don't think they were mahogany though.
Logged
Plenty well, no pray; big bellyache, heap God

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #344 on: August 5, 2019, 07:43:21 PM »
When I was about 5 I moithered my dad into making me a warship.

He was an electrical engineer and no shipwright but the wooden destroyer had a pointed hull, something of a superstructure and gun turrets with dowelling guns. The big plus was that the gun turrets swivelled and it was painted battleship grey.

It didn't make Sefton Park but was launched in a puddle on the nearest bomb site.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #345 on: September 12, 2019, 02:32:23 AM »
Boss Moon tonight .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Livbes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #346 on: September 15, 2019, 07:24:17 PM »
Talking of fish in the lake, witnessed a lad catch a very decent carp just yesterday. At least 15lb at a guess.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,691
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #347 on: September 15, 2019, 11:56:53 PM »
Quote from: Livbes on September 15, 2019, 07:24:17 PM
Talking of fish in the lake, witnessed a lad catch a very decent carp just yesterday. At least 15lb at a guess.
That's very interesting Liv, I've never known such a large fish in Sefton Park. If anyone hears any news on social media or sees photo's please let us know.
Logged

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #348 on: September 16, 2019, 12:44:04 AM »
There are some very big carp in Sefton Park lake. On some summer days you can see big groups of them either basking at the surface in the sun or feeding near the banks. I saw a big common carp swimming with the Koi carp in the smaller lake around the bandstand too.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #349 on: Today at 04:41:46 AM »
And how they are hooting tonight. 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 