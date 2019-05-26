There was a time when I could probably tell you exactly what fish were in the lake and the ratio mate. Including the Golden Orfe. Me and my mates fished day and night.



There was always pike and a lad spent his days spinning for them, one catch and the ensuing fight was worth his wait.

My best fish was a 5.5lb Common Carp beauty.



In terms of your worry about stock levels I'm way out of touch. We never use to see Herons and if Cormorants are present now that's another new threat. But fish survive, there will be thousands of them even though I'm not even sure of the condition of the lake - what's the weed situation like?



Only this week me and my mates have reminisced about the park in our whatsapp group.



I'm not sure about the weed on the lake at the moment. The dog is getting older now so when we walk him we haven't been getting as far as the big lake recently. Cormorants have been on the big lake for at least a few years now. I also see them flying over the park from our window. One day I was over there I saw a group of them feeding by the island and others drying their wings stood on the posts that support the chain across the lake. The Little Grebe population has really flourished too.I was surprised to see the Pike in there. I didn't know they'd been stocked. On some still, warm and sunny days you will see lots of really big Carp basking around the banks.Funny enough, I've never fished the parks. I come from the north end, so we always fished the Leeds-Liverpool canal. In recent years I've fished it, but up in Maghull, Lydiate and by the Saracen's Head pub in West Lancs. The Cormorants have also been targeting the canal and commercial fisheries up that way for a good while now.Back to the park, and there are some nice Koi Carp in the smaller lake with the fountains by the bandstand.Wildlife. Don't you just love it.