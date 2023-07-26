« previous next »
RedG13

July 26, 2023, 02:18:46 am
Messi is in first start for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United 2 goals and 1 assist.
disgraced cake

July 26, 2023, 11:45:07 am
Must be the craziest thing ever if you're playing for Miami, who have been pretty poor since joining the league, bang average players even at that level, and then you're playing with fucking Messi  ;D
Boston always unofficial

August 1, 2023, 08:39:01 pm
Bruce Arena suspended by New England.I wonder what the always vague "insensitive and inappropriate remarks" were? https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66377906.
afc tukrish

August 1, 2023, 08:48:40 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  1, 2023, 08:39:01 pm
Bruce Arena suspended by New England.I wonder what the always vague "insensitive and inappropriate remarks" were? https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66377906.

It's Bruce. He hasn't changed.

If the club suspected that it's values have changed, then not signing him on or not renewing his contract was a dumb decision.

It's Bruce.
Boston always unofficial

August 3, 2023, 12:31:06 am
Nothing on the local news about what was said and to who,might make their leagues cup game tomorrow a bit more interesting to watch.Talking of which The inter Messi show plays Orlando at 8 p.m tonight on Unimas,so streams will be available.
afc tukrish

August 3, 2023, 01:00:57 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  3, 2023, 12:31:06 am
Nothing on the local news about what was said and to who,might make their leagues cup game tomorrow a bit more interesting to watch.Talking of which The inter Messi show plays Orlando at 8 p.m tonight on Unimas,so streams will be available.

You know at some point, he'll do a press conference and state exactly what was said, with a either shit-eating grin plastered across his mug, or the great stone face...
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

August 3, 2023, 09:38:38 am
Messi banging another few goals in, doing Marvel celebrations   and Tom Brady buying into Birmingham City

What a fuckin weird few months
RedG13

Today at 04:52:19 am
Messi FK goal to tie it at 4-4. Inter Miami through on penalty kicks.
Messi had 2 goals in the game. helped set up again and Assisted on an own goal from Dallas.
