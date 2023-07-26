Bruce Arena suspended by New England.I wonder what the always vague "insensitive and inappropriate remarks" were? https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66377906.
Nothing on the local news about what was said and to who,might make their leagues cup game tomorrow a bit more interesting to watch.Talking of which The inter Messi show plays Orlando at 8 p.m tonight on Unimas,so streams will be available.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
