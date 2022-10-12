Gavin has been a cancer since his USL days. So fucking sad, that this is what has finally gotten rid of just one of the disasters of our history! There is a word I describe him as, starts with a capital C and ends three letters later with a capital T!
Yet, a segment of our support calls him a legend.
Merritt Paulson:
As you know, I removed myself from Thorns decision-making.
Yet, in order for the organization to move forward and unite, I feel that another step is necessary. Effective immediately, I am removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a global search for a CEO of the organization.
The Portland Thorns were created to be a beacon of what is possible in womens sports. A successful team is built on trust, equality and accountability, and today I am holding myself accountable for not doing enough. I owe Sinead and Mana, the Thorns players and the NWSL my tireless effort to actively make sure what happened in 2015 never happens again."
I apologize to our players, the organization, and the Portland community for the mistakes we made, including not being publicly transparent about Paul Rileys termination. Our organizations failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility, and my responsibility alone. It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a womens sports team could be, has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior.