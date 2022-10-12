« previous next »
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Gavin has been a cancer since his USL days. So fucking sad, that this is what has finally gotten rid of just one of the disasters of our history! There is a word I describe him as, starts with a capital C and ends three letters later with a capital T!

Yet, a segment of our support calls him a legend.


Merritt Paulson:

As you know, I removed myself from Thorns decision-making.

Yet, in order for the organization to move forward and unite, I feel that another step is necessary. Effective immediately, I am removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a global search for a CEO of the organization.

The Portland Thorns were created to be a beacon of what is possible in womens sports. A successful team is built on trust, equality and accountability, and today I am holding myself accountable for not doing enough. I owe Sinead and Mana, the Thorns players and the NWSL my tireless effort to actively make sure what happened in 2015 never happens again."

I apologize to our players, the organization, and the Portland community for the mistakes we made, including not being publicly transparent about Paul Rileys termination. Our organizations failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility, and my responsibility alone. It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a womens sports team could be, has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior.
Boston always unofficial

Philly Union beat ADNYC last night and meet LAFC in the final next Saturday.Both teams first final.It's a 4 p.m eastern time kick off on Fox.
Dave McCoy

Messi going to Miami for next year would be pretty cool. Would guess most of his away games end up as sellouts, at least for the first year. I know I'd probably go to an LAFC or Galaxy game to see him, tickets would probably be stupidly expensive though :(
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 31, 2022, 05:51:32 pm
Messi going to Miami for next year would be pretty cool. Would guess most of his away games end up as sellouts, at least for the first year. I know I'd probably go to an LAFC or Galaxy game to see him, tickets would probably be stupidly expensive though :(
I am sure the Revs game will be a sellout, even though he most likely won't play on turf.
The G in Gerrard

Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 31, 2022, 05:37:16 pm
Philly Union beat ADNYC last night and meet LAFC in the final next Saturday.Both teams first final.It's a 4 p.m eastern time kick off on Fox.
Hope LAFC win it.
Boston always unofficial

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 31, 2022, 09:36:46 pm
Hope LAFC win it.

I'm not to arsed but i guess i'll lean towards east coast plus Gareth Bale is at L.A.
Boston always unofficial

It's t-shirt weather in New England,gonna take a stroll over to Harvard square then on to a bar for the final.
The G in Gerrard

Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November  1, 2022, 06:33:34 pm

I'm not to arsed but i guess i'll lean towards east coast plus Gareth Bale is at L.A.
LAFC have a great kit. That's what swayed me.
Dave McCoy

Godspeed to anyone having to get through that area today. MLS final followed by USC homecoming game.
Dave McCoy

Some free soccer in the final.
Americano12345

what a terrible injury. hate to see it happen, and also shame he got a red card but it was the right call
Dave McCoy

Garett Bale scoring in finals. Whats new?
skipper757

Unbelievable match.  Incredible.  Bale's the ultimate big game player.  Still got it in crucial moments.

3-3 and going to penalties.
Red Ol

Quote from: skipper757 on November  5, 2022, 10:52:11 pm
Unbelievable match.  Incredible.  Bale's the ultimate big game player.  Still got it in crucial moments.

3-3 and going to penalties.


Stumbled on this flicking through channels. Highly entertaining!
Got to give Bale his due, he really does deliver.  Absolutely neutral on the teams but leaning towards Philly because the LA fans have been twats chucking things
frag

LAFC keeper having a stormer.
Dave McCoy

LAFC win. Crazy game.
skipper757

Unbelievable.  Backup keeper John McCarthy, from Philadelphia, former Union player, dominates the shootout, winning it for LAFC.

Chas McCormick, a Philly kid on the Astros, made a spectacular catch in the 9th inning a couple of days ago against the Phillies.

These Philly kids ruining their hometown teams.  ;D
Boston always unofficial

A couple of LAFC fans at the bar also a guy from Boston Spurs who showed up at half time cos he thought it was a 5 o'clock start.Any way good game and yeah knew Bale was gonna score when he came on.
Dim Glas

Messi signing for Inter Miami when his contract expires next year according to the Times.
gerrardisgod

Phil Neville instructing Messi how to play the game. The games gone mad.
Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 27, 2022, 05:17:38 pm
Phil Neville instructing Messi how to play the game. The games gone mad.
How on Earth has this biff carved out a coaching career?
NHRed

Beckham owns the club.
Dave McCoy

Every MLS season ticket holder has basically gotten their season ticket paid for by just selling their Inter Miami tickets.
Boston always unofficial

New season bump,first game was last week,Revs won 1-0 in Charlotte home opener is 7.30 tomorrow night against Houston gonna be cold and tail end of a storm snow/sleet.MLS have messed around with the play-offs again and all games are on Apple tv,so no local tv is gonna hurt i think.
https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/mls-matchday-2-how-to-watch-what-to-know-for-saturday-s-games.
ShatnersBassoon

how was appletv coverage?

it was pretty painful for MLB last season
RedG13

Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on March  3, 2023, 09:16:20 pm
how was appletv coverage?

it was pretty painful for MLB last season
video quality is great
Boston always unofficial

I don't have Apple,so no clue what they do for pregame coverage etc so i just went with a free stream,no commentary which was a bit of a bugger trying to guess players.Actually happy to see streams available cos i thought it might of been a blank season like LFCGO games.
ShatnersBassoon

Quote from: RedG13 on March  3, 2023, 11:59:40 pm
video quality is great

yeah for mlb it was too. just the commentary, analysis, etc all around it was awful. maybe theyll iron it out
Boston always unofficial

Charlotte v Atlanta is on fox,just kicked off, nice sunny day down there.
Boston always unofficial

Revolution have a rare afternoon game away at the city group franchise at 3.30.Something to watch at the Pub later.
On Axis

Been really pleased with St. Louis' debut season so far. Going into the season, I wasn't familiar with any of the players aside from Burki, but management has put together a really solid squad. Going to the match has been a lot of fun.  :)
Boston always unofficial

Buenas Tardes,Leo Messi fans,i know he's not around yet but never to early to climb aboard the band wagon although like the trains it doesn't run to Foxborough! Inter Miami v New England 7.30 eastern time today,Revs not won in 5 including a loss to these last month.New manager bounce for them i dunno?
