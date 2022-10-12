

Gavin has been a cancer since his USL days. So fucking sad, that this is what has finally gotten rid of just one of the disasters of our history! There is a word I describe him as, starts with a capital C and ends three letters later with a capital T!



Yet, a segment of our support calls him a legend.





Merritt Paulson:



As you know, I removed myself from Thorns decision-making.



Yet, in order for the organization to move forward and unite, I feel that another step is necessary. Effective immediately, I am removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a global search for a CEO of the organization.



The Portland Thorns were created to be a beacon of what is possible in womens sports. A successful team is built on trust, equality and accountability, and today I am holding myself accountable for not doing enough. I owe Sinead and Mana, the Thorns players and the NWSL my tireless effort to actively make sure what happened in 2015 never happens again."



I apologize to our players, the organization, and the Portland community for the mistakes we made, including not being publicly transparent about Paul Rileys termination. Our organizations failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility, and my responsibility alone. It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a womens sports team could be, has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior.

