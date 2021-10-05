Is it anywhere clarified whether the matches will be exclusive to Apple?



In other words, are you required to have accessto Apple tv to watch? Or does Apple plan to sell games/packages to other services?



The league being straight streaming service would be a very bad thing...



From the Athletic article that doesn't seem to be the case.It's a pretty long article going through all the different facets of the deal but the short of it is Apple is paying to build out a completely separate streaming platform that will be available through Apple TV but not require an Apple TV+ subscription.