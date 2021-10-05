« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: MLS Thread  (Read 55580 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #560 on: October 5, 2021, 06:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on October  5, 2021, 06:48:04 pm
The L.A. derby ended with major handbags out on the concourse Sunday.    :-X


Always a bit riotous in the stands for that one...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,356
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #561 on: October 5, 2021, 09:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on October  5, 2021, 06:48:04 pm
The L.A. derby ended with major handbags out on the concourse Sunday.    :-X

PretendsToBeShocked.gif
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #562 on: October 6, 2021, 12:21:16 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on October  5, 2021, 06:48:04 pm
The L.A. derby ended with major handbags out on the concourse Sunday.    :-X
That sucks.
Btw the name of that derby is call El Trafico
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #563 on: December 7, 2021, 11:09:55 pm »

New changes coming. Rochester is co-owned by Jamie Vardy.


Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #564 on: December 11, 2021, 06:47:37 pm »



1.5 hours to kickoff!!! Absolutely pissing down here in the Rose City.   
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #565 on: December 11, 2021, 07:17:37 pm »

Just found out that local coppers declared a riot last night. At the time our merchandise truck was en route to the stadium. Windshield shot out and tires flattened by those scum.

Oh well, today is going to be a gorgeous!
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #566 on: December 11, 2021, 10:53:40 pm »
This has been really good

Sean Johnson with a big save
« Last Edit: December 11, 2021, 10:59:18 pm by mallin9 »
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #567 on: February 25, 2022, 11:26:54 pm »
New season bump.Revolution first game away in Portland Saturday night.
https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/here-we-go-your-definitive-mls-week-1-guide.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #568 on: April 9, 2022, 08:09:41 pm »
No win Miami at home to one win New England just about to kick off.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #569 on: April 9, 2022, 09:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  9, 2022, 08:09:41 pm
No win Miami at home to one win New England just about to kick off.

Difference is, in a couple months, Bruce will have worked some things out and the Revs will be all right or thereabouts.

Whereas Phil...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #570 on: April 10, 2022, 08:59:54 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April  9, 2022, 09:11:29 pm
Difference is, in a couple months, Bruce will have worked some things out and the Revs will be all right or thereabouts.

Whereas Phil...
 

For sure,but losing to neville's lot with a last minute goal was piss poor.All the work they did last season to get a seat at the Boston proper sports teams table they'll be back having dinner with the kiddo's  if they're not careful.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #571 on: April 24, 2022, 12:33:23 am »
Revs about to go at bottom of the table DC United.Also up against The Celtics on tv in the play offs!!
Early goal 1-0 Revs,Brad Smith is playing for D.C.
well that went down hill fast, 3-1 to DC at half time.
« Last Edit: April 24, 2022, 01:27:52 am by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #572 on: May 8, 2022, 12:09:34 am »
Revs at home to Columbus 7.30 start windy and chilly out.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #573 on: Today at 06:09:21 pm »
New tv deal.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/16/mls-broadcasting-deal-apple-tv-soccer.Revs have finally go a decent over the air product and they do this.Don't think this is good.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #574 on: Today at 06:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:09:21 pm
New tv deal.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/16/mls-broadcasting-deal-apple-tv-soccer.Revs have finally go a decent over the air product and they do this.Don't think this is good.

Is it anywhere clarified whether the matches will be exclusive to Apple?

In other words, are you required to have accessto Apple tv to watch? Or does Apple plan to sell games/packages to other services?

The league being straight streaming service would be a very bad thing...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,188
  • 11,053ft up
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #575 on: Today at 06:59:30 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:29:53 pm
Is it anywhere clarified whether the matches will be exclusive to Apple?

In other words, are you required to have accessto Apple tv to watch? Or does Apple plan to sell games/packages to other services?

The league being straight streaming service would be a very bad thing...

From the Athletic article that doesn't seem to be the case.

https://theathletic.com/3365616/2022/06/14/mls-media-rights-deal-facts/

It's a pretty long article going through all the different facets of the deal but the short of it is Apple is paying to build out a completely separate streaming platform that will be available through Apple TV but not require an Apple TV+ subscription.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:33:06 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:29:53 pm
Is it anywhere clarified whether the matches will be exclusive to Apple?

In other words, are you required to have accessto Apple tv to watch? Or does Apple plan to sell games/packages to other services?

The league being straight streaming service would be a very bad thing...
 
The impression i got it was you have to get apple tv then you have to get mls package for everything.I didn't see anything about Apple selling game packages to other networks.I don't even think the spanish channels will show games.Might have to check again.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,188
  • 11,053ft up
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:33:06 pm
 
The impression i got it was you have to get apple tv then you have to get mls package for everything.I didn't see anything about Apple selling game packages to other networks.I don't even think the spanish channels will show games.Might have to check again.

Importantly, fans will not need an Apple TV device in order to watch the MLS streaming service. It will be able to be accessed from essentially any device  phone, smart TV, computer  that can connect to the internet.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:45:30 pm »
Not MLS but the stadiums for the North American world cup are gonna be released today,rumors New England misses out.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:44:18 pm
Importantly, fans will not need an Apple TV device in order to watch the MLS streaming service. It will be able to be accessed from essentially any device  phone, smart TV, computer  that can connect to the internet.
 

But you still have to pay for apple tv then extra for the mls package,no?
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,188
  • 11,053ft up
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:49:39 pm
 

But you still have to pay for apple tv then extra for the mls package,no?

It says the MLS platform will be a stand alone subscription service. You don't need to buy an Apple TV box or have an Apple TV+ subscription as part of an MLS(+?) subscription. Also says they will have a set number of free games per year and ESPN/Fox will also still probably carry 20+ games a year.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:56:02 pm
It says the MLS platform will be a stand alone subscription service. You don't need to buy an Apple TV box or have an Apple TV+ subscription as part of an MLS(+?) subscription. Also says they will have a set number of free games per year and ESPN/Fox will also still probably carry 20+ games a year.

Could you please provide the source for "it?"

What you've posted above seems a reasonable compromise from outright exclusionary streaming. I hope your source is accurate, would be a good thing for the league.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,188
  • 11,053ft up
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:15:39 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:08:50 pm
Could you please provide the source for "it?"

What you've posted above seems a reasonable compromise from outright exclusionary streaming. I hope your source is accurate, would be a good thing for the league.

The Athletic article that I linked in response to your post earlier. Here it is again.

https://theathletic.com/3365616/2022/06/14/mls-media-rights-deal-facts/
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:15:39 pm
The Athletic article that I linked in response to your post earlier. Here it is again.

https://theathletic.com/3365616/2022/06/14/mls-media-rights-deal-facts/

Thanks...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MLS Thread
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:38:38 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:08:50 pm
Could you please provide the source for "it?"

What you've posted above seems a reasonable compromise from outright exclusionary streaming. I hope your source is accurate, would be a good thing for the league.
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/06/apple-and-mls-to-present-all-mls-matches-for-10-years-beginning-in-2023/
There is the Apple release statement
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 