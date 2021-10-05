The L.A. derby ended with major handbags out on the concourse Sunday.
No win Miami at home to one win New England just about to kick off.
Difference is, in a couple months, Bruce will have worked some things out and the Revs will be all right or thereabouts.Whereas Phil...
New tv deal.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/16/mls-broadcasting-deal-apple-tv-soccer.Revs have finally go a decent over the air product and they do this.Don't think this is good.
Is it anywhere clarified whether the matches will be exclusive to Apple?In other words, are you required to have accessto Apple tv to watch? Or does Apple plan to sell games/packages to other services?The league being straight streaming service would be a very bad thing...
The impression i got it was you have to get apple tv then you have to get mls package for everything.I didn't see anything about Apple selling game packages to other networks.I don't even think the spanish channels will show games.Might have to check again.
Importantly, fans will not need an Apple TV device in order to watch the MLS streaming service. It will be able to be accessed from essentially any device phone, smart TV, computer that can connect to the internet.
But you still have to pay for apple tv then extra for the mls package,no?
It says the MLS platform will be a stand alone subscription service. You don't need to buy an Apple TV box or have an Apple TV+ subscription as part of an MLS(+?) subscription. Also says they will have a set number of free games per year and ESPN/Fox will also still probably carry 20+ games a year.
Could you please provide the source for "it?"What you've posted above seems a reasonable compromise from outright exclusionary streaming. I hope your source is accurate, would be a good thing for the league.
The Athletic article that I linked in response to your post earlier. Here it is again.https://theathletic.com/3365616/2022/06/14/mls-media-rights-deal-facts/
