Author Topic: New laptop advice

Re: New laptop advice
September 27, 2023, 09:35:26 am
Quote from: PaulF on September 26, 2023, 04:52:10 pm
What I mean is , if your current laptop lasts well. And you only get out the other laptop when it fails, it might well be only good for windows 11 as windows 12 comes out.

Possibly I'm being biased as I'm always being told I have too many laptops cluttering the place up. Admittedly some of those probably still have windows 95 on....

I really dislike windows 11, give me XP anyday.
As long as Microsoft dont do the apple trick and deliberately slow old stuff down I dont care about that.



Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: New laptop advice
September 27, 2023, 09:53:51 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 27, 2023, 09:35:26 am
I really dislike windows 11, give me XP anyday.
As long as Microsoft dont do the apple trick and deliberately slow old stuff down I dont care about that.

Fair enough. Not really used 11 myself. I think I prefer win 10 to xp.
I don't know if it's still the case, but does Windows 11 still need the on chip security thing, which 'older' computers don't have.  I don't see you falling foul of that but that was what I was thinking when I mentioned obsolete.
Also £140 for a laptop. Bargain!
Re: New laptop advice
September 27, 2023, 10:04:59 am
Quote from: PaulF on September 27, 2023, 09:53:51 am
I don't know if it's still the case, but does Windows 11 still need the on chip security thing, which 'older' computers don't have.

Yeah its still the case, however at the Windows 11 setup screen where it tells you the PC isnt compatible you can open up the Registry and put a string in to disable the check, refresh the setup then it will install.
Re: New laptop advice
September 27, 2023, 10:51:28 am
Quote from: Graeme on September 27, 2023, 10:04:59 am
Yeah its still the case, however at the Windows 11 setup screen where it tells you the PC isnt compatible you can open up the Registry and put a string in to disable the check, refresh the setup then it will install.

For someone who is technologically inept, I dont like the sound of this
Re: New laptop advice
September 27, 2023, 10:56:10 am
Quote from: PaulF on September 27, 2023, 09:53:51 am
Fair enough. Not really used 11 myself. I think I prefer win 10 to xp.
I don't know if it's still the case, but does Windows 11 still need the on chip security thing, which 'older' computers don't have.  I don't see you falling foul of that but that was what I was thinking when I mentioned obsolete.
Also £140 for a laptop. Bargain!

It was about £160 , I subtracted the cost of a charger.

Its quite low spec and a refurb.



Re: New laptop advice
October 7, 2023, 08:38:16 pm
looking at laptops for my nephew - he's got a budget of £400, he does play games but nothing too heavy (luckily) graphics wise, probably that roblox crap and watching youtube.

I've been looking at:

ASUS Laptop Vivobook 15 E1504GA 15.6" Full HD Laptop (Intel i3 8-Core Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Windows 11) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BZZ8C6WP/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21&th=1

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15 inch Full HD Laptop - (AMD Ryzen 5-3500U, 8GB, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home in S mode) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Lenovo-IdeaPad-Laptop-Ryzen-Windows/dp/B0BH8DMH1B/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21 - what is windows S mode??

ASUS Vivobook 15 X1500EA 15.6 Full HD Laptop (Intel i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BMW1DF5G/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21&th=1

now, I've been buying macs for so long that all the specs could be written in fucking hieroglyhs so, which one of them looks best or is there a brand I can look at or particular one someone can recommend? ta me dears.
Re: New laptop advice
October 8, 2023, 08:46:57 am
Quote from: Claire. on October  7, 2023, 08:38:16 pm
looking at laptops for my nephew - he's got a budget of £400, he does play games but nothing too heavy (luckily) graphics wise, probably that roblox crap and watching youtube.

I've been looking at:

ASUS Laptop Vivobook 15 E1504GA 15.6" Full HD Laptop (Intel i3 8-Core Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Windows 11) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BZZ8C6WP/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21&th=1

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15 inch Full HD Laptop - (AMD Ryzen 5-3500U, 8GB, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home in S mode) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Lenovo-IdeaPad-Laptop-Ryzen-Windows/dp/B0BH8DMH1B/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21 - what is windows S mode??

ASUS Vivobook 15 X1500EA 15.6 Full HD Laptop (Intel i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BMW1DF5G/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21&th=1

now, I've been buying macs for so long that all the specs could be written in fucking hieroglyhs so, which one of them looks best or is there a brand I can look at or particular one someone can recommend? ta me dears.

Windows S mode is basically a restricted version of windows where you can only install apps from their quite horrific App Store and use Edge as your browser, fortunately Microsoft make it easy to turn S mode off, just a matter of clicking a button.  It's perfectly safe to switch it off.
Re: New laptop advice
October 8, 2023, 10:10:52 am
The X1500EA would be my choice of the 3. Id discount the Lenovo because they dont have the build quality or reliability of the Asus in my experience.

Out of the two Asus models, the X1500EA uses the Intel Iris Xe graphics, which generally perform better than the Intel UHD in the E1504GA.
Re: New laptop advice
October 8, 2023, 04:46:21 pm
Cheers Graeme, now I deffo wouldnt have spotted the screen stuff or the graphics card!

My other option is Dell, didnt realise they did machines at this kind of price and cos I get the advantage discount from work it might mean a slightly better spec, will compare now I know what kind of thing be on the lookout for!
Re: New laptop advice
November 14, 2024, 10:55:16 pm
Might be looking at getting a new laptop for work. Ive only ever had Macs, so I dont know what Im looking at here.

I basically only need to use the browser based versions of Office (Word and PowerPoint), but Ill be using those a lot, so I need a good, speedy experience. Likely to have a decent amount of browser tabs open too.

Chromebooks are a no-go, as apparently theyre notoriously temperamental on our college network. Open to other suggestions though. It would be really helpful if I could get a breakdown of what to expect at certain price points, especially with Black Friday.
Re: New laptop advice
November 14, 2024, 11:37:05 pm
Re: New laptop advice
November 15, 2024, 09:42:46 am
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 05:06:47 pm
anyone have any tips or seen any deals for any mid-end windows laptops at the moment?

just a sturdy reliable brand to run into the ground (last time I bought a laptop was over 5 years ago).

not looking for a gaming laptop, or a thin macbook type alternative - something that runs dozens of tabs, handles most apps fine, has usb ports and an HDMI to connect to monitor/TV occasionally, plays netflix etc (the screen looks pretty good, but not OLED!), 15.6 inch screen (or one size up/down if a good deal), and can run a low quality game (eg I saw my friend playing league of legends on his old crap laptop - only talking about a low quality/resource game of that kind of ilk not cyberpunk!)

seen some decent looking Acers (16gb ram, between 512gb-1tb ssHD) but I think a bit pricier than my needs

as an example, with a discount i can get this for £539.99 - but it's last year's model and by all accounts they charge a premium for it being quite environmentally friendly (which appeals, but only to a point) - https://www.currys.co.uk/products/acer-aspire-vero-av1452p-14-laptop-intel-core-i7-1-tb-ssd-blue-10248734.html

thanks in advance!
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 05:55:07 pm
I would pick Dell over Acer and thats based on personal experience. Dell build quality is better and has better warranty coverage. Acer laptops is usually come with shed loads of bloatware installed.
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 06:05:09 pm
Quote from: Graeme on December 11, 2024, 05:55:07 pm
I would pick Dell over Acer and thats based on personal experience. Dell build quality is better and has better warranty coverage. Acer laptops is usually come with shed loads of bloatware installed.
Cheers for that Graeme - never had a Dell (got a slightly outdated view of them as office laptops from the early 2000s or something!

I'm relatively ok technically, and also can handle sorting bloatware (without risking anything essential), but that's a really good thing to be aware of ta

Do you happen to know what kind of line on Dell? I've seen and heard the G15 gaming laptop is really good, although 700ish is probably a bit beyond my price range (unless it's really really worth it)
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 06:55:57 pm
G15 is probably overkill for requirements, the Inspiron 15 would be a bit more suitable maybe?

Probably just missed all of the Black Friday deals but if you arent in a hurry theres always the January sales. Ive had a lot of good experience with Asus laptops as well.
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 07:01:19 pm
Have you tried the HP website, I've had some great deals as there always seems to be offers on. I have four HP laptops, a 4K Envy, Probook (work provided) and two Chromebooks. The quality is second to none and there are loads of different specs available to match your budget.

https://www.hp.com/gb-en/shop/

Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 07:30:16 pm
I always recommend the Latitude range from Dell even though they are designed for business use rather than consumers. Better build quality especially of you can get a 5000 or 7000 series.
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 07:43:27 pm
Does anyone have a Dell Alienware? I'm currently split between that or the HP Omen but I'm put off by the huge screens on the Dell laptops and I quite like the look of the 3K displays on the HPs. The Dells have the advantage of being able to customise the spec, and actually the G15 looks quite appealing on that score.
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 08:12:38 pm
Cheers Graeme Yosser nd Elmo! ::wave

That's given me loads to work with to try to narrow things down (always near to impossible when you're as indecisive as me).

I am well overdue an upgrade and have had insanely good value out of my last laptop, so the timing is (almost) ok. Just wish my power charger cable died a few weeks earlier (or month later!) for the sales. If I don't see anything standout I should probably try and resist temptation and hold off til January.

Was thinking of trying to get the charger cable bit if it was cheap, just to get me over the line for the next month or so (ACER ADP-45HE D , if anyone has one lying around lol) but hard to work out what's counterfeit and what's not, so probably not worth the hassle!

As for the laptops, have found a few options, but i'm not sure any of them are such good deals (compared to what's normally out there/january sales) that it's worth just pouncing quickly - but happy to be corrected by those that know better!!:

Dell Laitude refurb £539
https://www.dellrefurbished.co.uk/item/dell-latitude-7520-000004/dell-latitude-7520/1.html

HP Pavilion 16 intel £539 (after discount)
https://www.currys.co.uk/products/hp-pavilion-16af0505sa-16-laptop-intel-core-ultra-5-512-gb-ssd-sky-blue-10264286.html

HP Pavilion 15 AMD £498 (after discount)
https://www.hp.com/gb-en/shop/product1.aspx?hpproduct=8B3U1EA%23ABU
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 09:41:47 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 11, 2024, 08:12:38 pm
Cheers Graeme Yosser nd Elmo! ::wave

That's given me loads to work with to try to narrow things down (always near to impossible when you're as indecisive as me).

I am well overdue an upgrade and have had insanely good value out of my last laptop, so the timing is (almost) ok. Just wish my power charger cable died a few weeks earlier (or month later!) for the sales. If I don't see anything standout I should probably try and resist temptation and hold off til January.

Was thinking of trying to get the charger cable bit if it was cheap, just to get me over the line for the next month or so (ACER ADP-45HE D , if anyone has one lying around lol) but hard to work out what's counterfeit and what's not, so probably not worth the hassle!

I know what you mean about counterfeit, really not something to take a chance on. I normally get my replacement power supplies direct from HP. Laptop power supplies tend to be 19.5v and some power supplies are compatible with different brands, depends on the barrel connector. My HPs are blue tip, I think they are yellow or black for Acer, so probably a no go. A lot of my newer laptops can also be charged from the USB-C port, it might be worth checking if yours does from the spec. I just plugged the charger into the USB-C port, for some laptops it works, others not. You could check with a phone charger, if it works you will get a warning about it being on slow charge. At which point you'd be okay getting a USB-C laptop charger (45/65W etc.) and you'd be future proof as it should work with all later laptops. My Chromebook came with a USB-C charger and I take both away with me and also use it for fast charging my phone. Also works with the Probook USB-C port despite the laptop being shipped with a standard barrel connector charger.

https://www.hp.com/gb-en/shop/product.aspx?id=1P3K6AA&opt=ABU&sel=ACC



Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 10:31:00 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 11, 2024, 08:12:38 pm
HP Pavilion 15 AMD £498 (after discount)
https://www.hp.com/gb-en/shop/product1.aspx?hpproduct=8B3U1EA%23ABU

That link didn't work, but if it's the one I'm thinking of it has the FHD IPS panel which is a good display. The Ryzen 5 is also a decent CPU too with a benchmark of 15974.

By the way, I would never entertain buying anything from Currys.
Re: New laptop advice
December 11, 2024, 10:42:36 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 11, 2024, 10:31:00 pm
That link didn't work, but if it's the one I'm thinking of it has the FHD IPS panel which is a good display. The Ryzen 5 is also a decent CPU too with a benchmark of 15974.

By the way, I would never entertain buying anything from Currys.
thanks mate

that link works for me, but here's an amazon link of a similar spec just in case
https://www.amazon.co.uk/HP-Pavilion-15-eh3000sa-RyzenTM-Windows/dp/B0C1TDC1ZB

it's actually the Ryzen 7 7730U according to the HP link - is that also decent?
Re: New laptop advice
December 12, 2024, 01:17:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 11, 2024, 10:42:36 pm
thanks mate

that link works for me, but here's an amazon link of a similar spec just in case
https://www.amazon.co.uk/HP-Pavilion-15-eh3000sa-RyzenTM-Windows/dp/B0C1TDC1ZB

it's actually the Ryzen 7 7730U according to the HP link - is that also decent?

Yes that CPU is also good, has a higher benchmark score than the Ryzen 5 that was mentioned above.
Re: New laptop advice
December 12, 2024, 01:35:52 pm
thanks both!

edit: and Claire - that's a good tip
Re: New laptop advice
December 12, 2024, 02:40:10 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 12, 2024, 01:35:52 pm
thanks both!

check with where you work and who supplies your IT dept, like my company uses dell so we get access to the employee program and they offer okay discounts.
Re: New laptop advice
December 12, 2024, 09:50:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 11, 2024, 10:42:36 pm
thanks mate

that link works for me, but here's an amazon link of a similar spec just in case
https://www.amazon.co.uk/HP-Pavilion-15-eh3000sa-RyzenTM-Windows/dp/B0C1TDC1ZB

it's actually the Ryzen 7 7730U according to the HP link - is that also decent?

Ryzen 7? Even better with a benchmark of 18572 and nice to see it comes with 16Gb of RAM which instinctively I'd like to see as a minimum for gaming - so that's £580 from HP. Although keep your eye on the discount codes, the do work and are not a come on:-

https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/cv/coupons-promo

The reason why I mentioned the display is I bought this laptop, well the 14" version for the missus about 18 months ago. At the time it was a Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 250GB SSD FHD and only cost £250. She's been absolutely delighted with it and it is a very fast machine but for me I found the FHD Non-IPS panel a bit washed out. However I'm used to a win 10 laptop with a 4K panel which has made me a fussy bugger! Strangely given the lower budget both of my HP Chromebooks have IPS panels and they are significantly superior to the standard FHD panels, sharp, clear and bright to such an extent that I might even consider just going FHD IPS rather than QHD/3K for my next laptop. So make sure it's at least an IPS panel, I'm not sure it states that in that Amazon link you posted but this one on the HP site definitely is, model numbers are important:-

https://www.hp.com/gb-en/shop/product.aspx?id=8B3U1EA&opt=ABU&sel=NTB#technical-details

HP are dead good with returns too, I had two laptops delivered and returned free before eventually settling on the Envy with a 10% discount code. All my HP laptops have great keyboards and good battery life too, the Chromebooks are ridiculous but they are only running with Pentium Silvers. I've heard the Omen's are not so good but people are probably running high end games for which you should be really running with the mains connected.

The one thing I'm not too keen on with the HP 15" laptops is having a full keyboard including the number pad which means the touchpad is offset rather than in the middle. I've never quite got used to that with my Envy. I never use the number pad anyway, so its a bit pointless to me. 
Re: New laptop advice
December 13, 2024, 11:23:55 am
I've recently bought a dell Inspiron refurb for £200. Was down from about £230 thanks to black Friday ( is that racist 😀).
I7. 16gb of ram.  I'm wary of Ryzen as I don't know how to compare. I did have an i5 Acer that was fine for office work . Haven't tried the dell for games.  It is very much a business machine, but I want to try and eek out a bit of Fortnite (apparently it can do it).
Don't know if newer gen i5 outperform this or not.
Screen is smaller than yous want so guess you need to spend more.
Refurb that you can return if you don't like it seems to be the way to go if you are mostly looking for something that a business has finished with .
Re: New laptop advice
December 13, 2024, 03:26:36 pm
Yeah my two Chromebooks came from Ebay from 'Approved' Refurb suppliers. The 14" Pentium Silver 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / IPS display was £130 delivered (RRP £299) and it was brand new. The 14" x360 Pentium Silver 4GB RAM / 64GB SSD / IPS touchscreen display was £110 delivered (RRP £499) and that was virtually new.

The thing is you can pick up Chromebooks quite cheap because a lot of Windows users don't like them and find them a pain to use. For example there is no 'right' click mouse button or Del key. However if you press Alt and click it acts as a right mouse button. You can also use the Backspace button as a Del key by pressing the Alt key. Once you get used to it, its fine for web browsing, email, you Tube, watching movies etc. Plus you can install most Android apps from the Google Play store and Linux apps, I have Libre Office installed. Cheap and cheerful - ideal for travelling. (He says typing this message out whilst sat on a balcony in Tenerife).
 ;D
Re: New laptop advice
December 13, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Not sure if this has been posted before but I use the site below to check CPU benchmarks. If you click on the scales symbol on the top right then you can add multiple CPUs models and do a direct comparison. It won't be perfect but should give you a reasonable idea whether it's worth pushing the boat out a little further in terms of budget and go for a higher performing CPU. It may be that the extra % performance is not worth the extra £ price being demanded.

https://www.cpubenchmark.net/

I've started using it to compare GPUs now that I'm looking at the Laptop gaming market.
Re: New laptop advice
December 15, 2024, 07:12:18 pm
Im in the process of replacing my aging HP laptop which I use to store music on iTunes, a collection of family photographs. No gaming, movie storage, nothing very data heavy.

Im looking at a HP Stream 14s-dq0012na Laptop priced at £199 on the HP website.

Its advertised as having Windows 11 in S mode and with a year of MS 365.

Any thoughts about the laptop?

It seems that the S mode needs disabling to download non MS apps. Is that a problem?

Once the 365 expires will I have access to simple word processing, which is all I would be using it for.

Any thoughts, greatly appreciated.
Re: New laptop advice
Today at 07:21:00 pm
I think the biggest problem with the stream model is the Celeron processor especially if you want to play videos / you tube etc. Even my Chromebooks have Pentiums and they are running with a much more efficient os than windows. Also the 4Gb of RAM would be a concern, I'd be thinking 8Gb minimum as even browsers seem to consume an unnecessary amount of memory for some reason.

The S mode override is an easy fix that Microsoft are on board with. Microsoft do however want you to have an account now to setup windows there is a workaround though. I'll post it when I get back home.
