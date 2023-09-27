thanks mate



it's actually the Ryzen 7 7730U according to the HP link - is that also decent?



Ryzen 7? Even better with a benchmark of 18572 and nice to see it comes with 16Gb of RAM which instinctively I'd like to see as a minimum for gaming - so that's £580 from HP. Although keep your eye on the discount codes, the do work and are not a come on:-The reason why I mentioned the display is I bought this laptop, well the 14" version for the missus about 18 months ago. At the time it was a Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 250GB SSD FHD and only cost £250. She's been absolutely delighted with it and it is a very fast machine but for me I found the FHD Non-IPS panel a bit washed out. However I'm used to a win 10 laptop with a 4K panel which has made me a fussy bugger! Strangely given the lower budget both of my HP Chromebooks have IPS panels and they are significantly superior to the standard FHD panels, sharp, clear and bright to such an extent that I might even consider just going FHD IPS rather than QHD/3K for my next laptop. So make sure it's at least an IPS panel, I'm not sure it states that in that Amazon link you posted but this one on the HP site definitely is, model numbers are important:-HP are dead good with returns too, I had two laptops delivered and returned free before eventually settling on the Envy with a 10% discount code. All my HP laptops have great keyboards and good battery life too, the Chromebooks are ridiculous but they are only running with Pentium Silvers. I've heard the Omen's are not so good but people are probably running high end games for which you should be really running with the mains connected.The one thing I'm not too keen on with the HP 15" laptops is having a full keyboard including the number pad which means the touchpad is offset rather than in the middle. I've never quite got used to that with my Envy. I never use the number pad anyway, so its a bit pointless to me.