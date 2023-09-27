Might be looking at getting a new laptop for work. Ive only ever had Macs, so I dont know what Im looking at here.
I basically only need to use the browser based versions of Office (Word and PowerPoint), but Ill be using those a lot, so I need a good, speedy experience. Likely to have a decent amount of browser tabs open too.
Chromebooks are a no-go, as apparently theyre notoriously temperamental on our college network. Open to other suggestions though. It would be really helpful if I could get a breakdown of what to expect at certain price points, especially with Black Friday.