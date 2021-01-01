My laptop is in need of repair, think it's an issue with the ribbon cable as my screen has pink tint on 3 quarters of the screen, is it worth repairing my laptop ot buying a brand new one, i've seen one i like the look of in Argos which is



ASUS VivoBook 17 17.3in i3 8GB 256GB Laptop - Silver for £450



Specs are



General features:



Size H2.14, W40.6, D25.6cm.

Weight 2.3kg.

CPU, Memory and Operating System:



Intel Core i3 - 1115G4 processor.

Dual core processor.

3GHz processor speed with a burst speed of 4.1GHz.

8GB RAM DDR4.

256GB SSD storage.

Windows 11 Home.

Display features:



17.3 inch screen.

Full HD Display.

Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Refresh rate60Hz.

DVD optical drives:



Disc drive not included.

Graphics:



Intel UHD Graphics .

Shared graphics card.

Interfaces and connectivity:



2 USB 2.0 ports.

1 USB 3.2 port.

1 USB Type-C port.

1 HDMI port.

Headphones jack.

Bluetooth.

Wi-Fi enabled.

Multimedia features:



HD webcam.

Built-in mic.

Backlit keyboard.

SonicMaster sound system.

30 days Microsoft Office.



General information:



Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee.



Is it worth buying this one if i can't repair my current laptop, although i'd rather get my laptop repaired?



Or would i be better off buying a tablet, as most of the stuff i use my laptop for i can buy & use a tablet instead?