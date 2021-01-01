« previous next »
New laptop advice

Re: New laptop advice
Reply #1040 on: Today at 02:18:42 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
How do you feel like refurbished units go compared to new ones?  The spec difference is obviously higher with refurbs, but I've felt like there's more reassurance with a new-from-factory computer.

I had a refurb from Dell many years ago and it was fine, no issues with it at all and it looked as new.  Depending where you buy from then a lot of the refurbs still give you 12 months warranty and some are just customer returns etc.  I'd avoid the ones off ebay that only give you 3 months guarantee, but buying from more established retailers will be sound.  Always a good idea to buy things like this with a credit card as well if you have one as you'll have more protection if anything does go wrong.
Re: New laptop advice
Reply #1041 on: Today at 02:51:51 pm
My laptop is in need of repair, think it's an issue with the ribbon cable as my screen has pink tint on 3 quarters of the screen, is it worth repairing my laptop ot buying a brand new one, i've seen one i like the look of  in Argos which is

ASUS VivoBook 17 17.3in i3 8GB 256GB Laptop - Silver for £450

Specs are

General features:

Size H2.14, W40.6, D25.6cm.
Weight 2.3kg.
CPU, Memory and Operating System:

Intel Core i3 - 1115G4 processor.
Dual core processor.
3GHz processor speed with a burst speed of 4.1GHz.
8GB RAM DDR4.
256GB SSD storage.
Windows 11 Home.
Display features:

17.3 inch screen.
Full HD Display.
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels.
Refresh rate60Hz.
DVD optical drives:

Disc drive not included.
Graphics:

Intel UHD Graphics .
Shared graphics card.
Interfaces and connectivity:

2 USB 2.0 ports.
1 USB 3.2 port.
1 USB Type-C port.
1 HDMI port.
Headphones jack.
Bluetooth.
Wi-Fi enabled.
Multimedia features:

HD webcam.
Built-in mic.
Backlit keyboard.
SonicMaster sound system.
30 days Microsoft Office.

General information:

Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee.
 
Is it worth buying this one if i can't repair my current laptop, although i'd rather get my laptop repaired?

Or would i be better off buying a tablet, as most of the stuff i use my laptop for i can buy & use a tablet instead?
Re: New laptop advice
Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:20:34 pm
If that's all you use it for then just get a tablet, could wait for the next Amazon sale & get the HD10 (were £109 last month), cracking little things if you're not too bothered about the play store.
