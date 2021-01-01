My laptop is in need of repair, think it's an issue with the ribbon cable as my screen has pink tint on 3 quarters of the screen, is it worth repairing my laptop ot buying a brand new one, i've seen one i like the look of in Argos which is
ASUS VivoBook 17 17.3in i3 8GB 256GB Laptop - Silver for £450
Specs are
General features:
Size H2.14, W40.6, D25.6cm.
Weight 2.3kg.
CPU, Memory and Operating System:
Intel Core i3 - 1115G4 processor.
Dual core processor.
3GHz processor speed with a burst speed of 4.1GHz.
8GB RAM DDR4.
256GB SSD storage.
Windows 11 Home.
Display features:
17.3 inch screen.
Full HD Display.
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels.
Refresh rate60Hz.
DVD optical drives:
Disc drive not included.
Graphics:
Intel UHD Graphics .
Shared graphics card.
Interfaces and connectivity:
2 USB 2.0 ports.
1 USB 3.2 port.
1 USB Type-C port.
1 HDMI port.
Headphones jack.
Bluetooth.
Wi-Fi enabled.
Multimedia features:
HD webcam.
Built-in mic.
Backlit keyboard.
SonicMaster sound system.
30 days Microsoft Office.
General information:
Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee.
Is it worth buying this one if i can't repair my current laptop, although i'd rather get my laptop repaired?
Or would i be better off buying a tablet, as most of the stuff i use my laptop for i can buy & use a tablet instead?