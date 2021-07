Might watch that later with the Mrs.Think SFA are my most seen live band. The perks of growing up in Wales! Wasn't at this particular Glastonbury though did see them a few times there, and Gruff on his own. A few favourite memories, seeing them on the Ice Hockey Hair tour at Llangollen International Pavilion with the giant Radiator inflatable bear (or is it a raccoon?) outside and with Grandaddy as superb support, the octophonic sound set in the Royal Court with the epic Arnie outro to Man Don't Give A Fuck*, the time I offered a security guard a spliff and nearly got thrown out of Manchester Apollo on the Guerilla tour, and a brilliant headlining set at Green Man 2015 where my then two-year old somehow slept through some of the deepest festival bass I've ever heardCheers Jack.*they were well ahead of the current hipster Steely Dan revival curve