Consider this one of those public service bumps - indulgent of me in the moment (and it might sink!), but here's hoping someone is grateful for it...!



I remembered this evening that the BBC have loads of Glastonbury stuff up on the iPlayer at the moment, and the Super Furry Animals' set (which I've watched tonight) is a real treat. Gruff Rhys' latest solo record is one of my favourite albums of the year so far, and so I'd earmarked this to watch at some point. Hopefully this post will provide at least one RAWKite with 73 minutes entertainment at some point soon!