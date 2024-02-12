« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Biscuits  (Read 20651 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,681
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #320 on: February 12, 2024, 09:08:41 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 11, 2024, 05:01:25 pm
Jaffa cakes on sale at my local supermarket, 3 bucks a packet snapped up a few killed one friday night took one to the pub yesterday,2 left for the superbowl later...i hope.
So in Boston, its perfectly normal behaviour to take a packet of Jaffa cakes to the pub with you? ;) :D
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,537
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #321 on: February 12, 2024, 11:21:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 12, 2024, 09:08:41 am
So in Boston, its perfectly normal behaviour to take a packet of Jaffa cakes to the pub with you? ;) :D
Cheers for that.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,261
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #322 on: February 12, 2024, 01:51:13 pm »


and a glass of milk.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,310
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #323 on: February 12, 2024, 02:59:32 pm »
Someone at work just gave me an M&S chocolate orange round. Divine.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #324 on: February 13, 2024, 11:50:23 am »
all biscuits are good
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,537
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #325 on: February 13, 2024, 12:06:18 pm »
Remember when Wagon Wheels were so big you couldn't fit one in your gob?    :wanker
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #326 on: February 13, 2024, 12:14:29 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on February 13, 2024, 11:50:23 am
all biscuits are good

Basically true but Rich tea and Jaffa cakes push the theory
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,537
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #327 on: February 13, 2024, 12:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 13, 2024, 12:14:29 pm
Basically true but Rich tea and Jaffa cakes push the theory
You've just named my 2 favs.   :(
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,931
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #328 on: February 13, 2024, 01:10:42 pm »
rich tea are crap, horrible texture.

one that's just popped into my head from being a kid and I haven't had one since are Dundee biscuits, they were massive thick biscuits half covered in chocolate. I'm doubting if that's what they were called properly, maybe it's what my mum called them.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,034
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #329 on: February 13, 2024, 01:20:45 pm »
What's the name of those rip off shortbreads that are way too buttery but oh so good? You usually find them in Aldi's, Farmfoods etc.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,233
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #330 on: February 13, 2024, 02:00:14 pm »
I'm currently on traditional Malted Milk Biccies (my Grandson calls them "Cow Biscuits")

but...

Discovered they do a chocolate-coated version of the Cow biscuit :lickin

Safe to stay these cocoa-infused beauties are safely hidden away at the back of the biccie tin and our Freddie only knows about the boring choccy-less ones.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,233
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #331 on: February 13, 2024, 02:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February 12, 2024, 01:51:13 pm


and a glass of milk.

The much posher version of a chocolate Malted Milk (see my post above)

But yeah, fair play,  the Leibniz ones are to die for  :lickin
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,995
  • Truthiness
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #332 on: February 13, 2024, 02:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 12, 2024, 02:59:32 pm
Someone at work just gave me an M&S chocolate orange round. Divine.
They are amazing. The chocolate:biscuit ratio far exceeds any other biscuit in the market. Stick them in the fridge for 15 mins before your cuppa and it's beyond perfect.

Tesco Finest does a version which is also excellent where the biscuit part is similar to the ones you get from Foxes.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,132
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #333 on: February 13, 2024, 04:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 12, 2024, 02:59:32 pm
Someone at work just gave me an M&S chocolate orange round. Divine.

There are orange ones!?
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #334 on: February 13, 2024, 05:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 12, 2024, 09:08:41 am
So in Boston, its perfectly normal behaviour to take a packet of Jaffa cakes to the pub with you? ;) :D
 
Normal? In my weirdo world of ex pats and afternoon drinking yep! Not tried it in the hipster/yuppie bars down town mind!
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,681
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #335 on: February 13, 2024, 05:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 13, 2024, 05:37:31 pm
 
Normal? In my weirdo world of ex pats and afternoon drinking yep! Not tried it in the hipster/yuppie bars down town mind!
;D fair enough. Im picturing Cheers, with Jaffa cakes :)

The landlady at our very much not hipster local would sling us out the door if we brought our own biccies, lol ;D (although she does let you bring in chips & curry sauce from down the road if shes in a good mood)
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #336 on: February 13, 2024, 06:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 13, 2024, 05:59:34 pm
;D fair enough. Im picturing Cheers, with Jaffa cakes :)

The landlady at our very much not hipster local would sling us out the door if we brought our own biccies, lol ;D (although she does let you bring in chips & curry sauce from down the road if shes in a good mood)

I love vinegar, but there is nothing worse than vinegar in a pub
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,681
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #337 on: February 13, 2024, 06:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 13, 2024, 06:02:02 pm
I love vinegar, but there is nothing worse than vinegar in a pub
Just adds to it there. Its the stinkiest pub in the world. Have to burn my clothes every time I go in.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,995
  • Truthiness
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #338 on: February 13, 2024, 07:30:48 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #339 on: February 13, 2024, 08:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February 13, 2024, 07:30:48 pm


They're too good. I have to avoid them. I can easily polish off a whole box.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #340 on: February 16, 2024, 06:12:51 am »
^ yes too good. I did a month off sugar before Christmas and was having another go in Feb but cracked with the 2 pack M&S choccy biscuit  :lickin
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,233
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #341 on: February 16, 2024, 11:09:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 12, 2024, 02:59:32 pm
Someone at work just gave me an M&S chocolate orange round. Divine.

My missus has gone to the M&S at Warrington Gemini.  Just sent her a pic of these and instructed her to get me a pack

The RAWK positive consensus was just too powerful to ignore

Will tuck into them while watching Emmerdale/Trigger Point tonight :lickin
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,310
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #342 on: February 16, 2024, 11:17:17 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 16, 2024, 11:09:26 am
My missus has gone to the M&S at Warrington Gemini.  Just sent her a pic of these and instructed her to get me a pack

The RAWK positive consensus was just too powerful to ignore

Will tuck into them while watching Emmerdale/Trigger Point tonight :lickin

As someone expertly put it, the chocolate to biscuit ratio is very impressive. Made the packet last from Tuesday pm, until Thursday am. Excellent will power.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,362
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #343 on: February 16, 2024, 11:29:56 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 11, 2024, 05:01:25 pm
Jaffa cakes on sale at my local supermarket, 3 bucks a packet snapped up a few killed one friday night took one to the pub yesterday,2 left for the superbowl later...i hope.
You took a packet of Jaffa cakes to the pub  ;D  hilarious mate.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,233
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #344 on: February 16, 2024, 03:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 16, 2024, 11:17:17 am
As someone expertly put it, the chocolate to biscuit ratio is very impressive. Made the packet last from Tuesday pm, until Thursday am. Excellent will power.

Wow you are not wrong Nick

OK, she returned with the goods and I just had a little taster session.  Yes, incredible amount of chocolate to biscuit ratio.  Leaves a lovely subtle orange zest on the palate too.

Not sure if the name has changed, but my pack is branded as "M&S Outragously chocolatey, MIlk Chocolate Orange biscuits".  Do I have a upgrade on the Extremely Chocolatey variety?

or is it a merely a case of...

They've rebadged it you fool!!
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #345 on: February 16, 2024, 04:31:24 pm »
Quote from: John C on February 16, 2024, 11:29:56 am
You took a packet of Jaffa cakes to the pub  ;D  hilarious mate.


If the team is over here for a summer tour and anyone's coming over i wanna see a a variety from this thread sitting on the bar!  :lickin ...oh yeah my Everton supporting buddy bought a packet of Tim Tams down the other week, they were good.
« Last Edit: February 16, 2024, 04:33:02 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,931
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #346 on: February 16, 2024, 08:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 16, 2024, 04:31:24 pm


If the team is over here for a summer tour and anyone's coming over i wanna see a a variety from this thread sitting on the bar!  :lickin ...oh yeah my Everton supporting buddy bought a packet of Tim Tams down the other week, they were good.


get in the TAW thread and ask them to bring you some next week ;D
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,132
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 07:59:14 pm »
M&S chocolate bourbons can go into the polish off half a pack in one sitting pile. And only 50p too.

The biscuit is so light and crumbly!
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm »
Picked these up in Reduced to clear, absolutely tremendous

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,618
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm »
Has anyone mentioned these babies yet?

Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #350 on: Today at 12:50:02 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm
Has anyone mentioned these babies yet?



If you've had that, then you need this.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,034
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #351 on: Today at 01:18:40 am »
Those are lovely.   :lickin
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 