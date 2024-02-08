« previous next »
Author Topic: Biscuits  (Read 17645 times)

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • Bring the noise
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #280 on: February 8, 2024, 03:07:55 pm »
Breakaway is like a quality wrapped chocolate digestive and will be sadly missed in our house. Not a top ten biscuit but always reliable and delicious when encountered.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,261
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #281 on: February 8, 2024, 03:29:49 pm »
Quote from: moondog on February  8, 2024, 03:07:55 pm
Breakaway is like a quality wrapped chocolate digestive and will be sadly missed in our house. Not a top ten biscuit but always reliable and delicious when encountered.

Youre gonna make my cry 🫠🥹
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #282 on: February 8, 2024, 03:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February  8, 2024, 02:41:54 pm
isn't the caramilk supposed to be like caramac?

Made from breast milk?
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #283 on: February 8, 2024, 03:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  8, 2024, 03:46:48 pm
Made from breast milk?

they're funny them Australians, so maybe. Caramacs are disgusting so not tried the caramilk.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #284 on: February 8, 2024, 03:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February  8, 2024, 03:48:52 pm
they're funny them Australians, so maybe. Caramacs are disgusting so not tried the caramilk.

Quite like a Caramac (not for reasons listed above). Think I read theyre discontinuing them as well arent they?
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,025
  • Believer
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #285 on: February 8, 2024, 04:03:47 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  8, 2024, 03:06:42 pm
I came here to post the same thing.  :(

They say production of Breakaway's will end in March so if you find some maybe stock up. :)

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nestl%C3%A9-Big-Biscuit-Mixed-Selection/dp/B09CQGW3WH/ref=sr_1_5?crid=BU6702WG7F2B&keywords=the+big+biscuit+box+71+chocolate+biscuit+bars&qid=1707408115&s=grocery&sprefix=the+big+biscuit+ch%2Cgrocery%2C85&sr=1-5

Now we're talking....except for blue riband. Remember opening your lunchbox and finding your mum had put that in with your ham butties instead of a club ?
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #286 on: February 8, 2024, 04:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Qston on February  8, 2024, 04:03:47 pm
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nestl%C3%A9-Big-Biscuit-Mixed-Selection/dp/B09CQGW3WH/ref=sr_1_5?crid=BU6702WG7F2B&keywords=the+big+biscuit+box+71+chocolate+biscuit+bars&qid=1707408115&s=grocery&sprefix=the+big+biscuit+ch%2Cgrocery%2C85&sr=1-5

Now we're talking....except for blue riband. Remember opening your lunchbox and finding your mum had put that in with your ham butties instead of a club ?

My wife bought me one of those one Christmas! And then called me a fat bastard when I happily ploughed my way through it.
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,025
  • Believer
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #287 on: February 8, 2024, 04:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  8, 2024, 04:15:02 pm
My wife bought me one of those one Christmas! And then called me a fat bastard when I happily ploughed my way through it.

I had a pre christmas discussion with my wife about the food shop and told her to leave the biscuit purchasing to me. I then promptly bought them as well. This was about a week before christmas and they were all gone before christmas day. I tried to blame everyone else, but I knew in my heart of probably clogged hearts, that it was primarily me. There were a lot of blue ribands for everyone else. Not that they aren`t nice if it is the only option, but their lack of heft does wind me up
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,108
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #288 on: February 8, 2024, 08:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Qston on February  8, 2024, 04:03:47 pm
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nestl%C3%A9-Big-Biscuit-Mixed-Selection/dp/B09CQGW3WH/ref=sr_1_5?crid=BU6702WG7F2B&keywords=the+big+biscuit+box+71+chocolate+biscuit+bars&qid=1707408115&s=grocery&sprefix=the+big+biscuit+ch%2Cgrocery%2C85&sr=1-5

Now we're talking....except for blue riband. Remember opening your lunchbox and finding your mum had put that in with your ham butties instead of a club ?

Sorry, are you suggesting that a Blue Riband is worse than a Breakaway? Not having that.

Although in any case, nothing in that box is even in the same league as a Tunnock's caramel wafer.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #289 on: February 8, 2024, 10:30:08 pm »
Biscuits are oner of my weaknesses, from 2nd - 31st Jan I was doing Keto

Ive since eaten 5 boxes of Foxes biscuits on my own

Oh the shame.  I think Im fatter than I was on Boxing day
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #290 on: February 9, 2024, 08:59:36 am »
Quote from: Qston on February  8, 2024, 04:28:40 pm
I had a pre christmas discussion with my wife about the food shop and told her to leave the biscuit purchasing to me. I then promptly bought them as well. This was about a week before christmas and they were all gone before christmas day. I tried to blame everyone else, but I knew in my heart of probably clogged hearts, that it was primarily me. There were a lot of blue ribands for everyone else. Not that they aren`t nice if it is the only option, but their lack of heft does wind me up

timeout wafers are nice, like if a blue riband wasn't shit and tasteless.
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #291 on: February 9, 2024, 09:00:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  8, 2024, 10:30:08 pm
Biscuits are oner of my weaknesses, from 2nd - 31st Jan I was doing Keto

Ive since eaten 5 boxes of Foxes biscuits on my own

Oh the shame.  I think Im fatter than I was on Boxing day

fuckin ell Kenny, it's been 9 days ;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #292 on: February 9, 2024, 11:48:19 am »
I'm still pissed off that Fox's stopped selling Crinkle Crunch.

Apart from being delicious, they made the best base for cheesecakes and tortes.

I actually wrote to Fox's to ask why and if this was just a temporary thing. They replied to say they'd stopped making them and had no plans to restart but, like, you never know.

The pisser is that they do still make them - they're in every one of their variety boxes. And the same biscuits (smaller size) are used in their Cream Crunch biccies. But they don't sell just them in packets now.
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #293 on: February 9, 2024, 12:01:34 pm »
think James O'Brien is about to talk about the outrage on breakaways.

and he's just said they're binning off fruit and biscuit yorkies which is really quite upsetting and I'm gonna have to look for one today.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #294 on: February 9, 2024, 12:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February  9, 2024, 12:01:34 pm
think James O'Brien is about to talk about the outrage on breakaways.

and he's just said they're binning off fruit and biscuit yorkies which is really quite upsetting and I'm gonna have to look for one today.

What! Love a raisin and biscuit Yorkie. Classic bar. Do they still do the honeycomb Yorkie? They were always quite hard to come by, in a gold wrapper.

Apologies from veering from biscuits to chocolate bars but a mod started it.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,394
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #295 on: February 9, 2024, 01:06:51 pm »
Nothing beats Jaffa Cakes, NOTHING.

And they ARE biscuits before anybody starts.  :D
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #296 on: February 9, 2024, 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  9, 2024, 12:48:11 pm
What! Love a raisin and biscuit Yorkie. Classic bar. Do they still do the honeycomb Yorkie? They were always quite hard to come by, in a gold wrapper.

Apologies from veering from biscuits to chocolate bars but a mod started it.

I've just been on the scout for a raisin and biscuit yorkie and none to be found by me :(

places online still seem to have them by the box and I can't find an article, hoping he's wrong/I misheard and meant something else.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #297 on: February 9, 2024, 02:21:30 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  9, 2024, 01:06:51 pm
Nothing beats Jaffa Cakes, NOTHING.

And they ARE biscuits before anybody starts.  :D


You're wrong.

They're biscuit-sized cakes.

And I have the weight of the legal system on my side.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #298 on: February 9, 2024, 02:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2024, 11:48:19 am
I'm still pissed off that Fox's stopped selling Crinkle Crunch.

Apart from being delicious, they made the best base for cheesecakes and tortes.

I actually wrote to Fox's to ask why and if this was just a temporary thing. They replied to say they'd stopped making them and had no plans to restart but, like, you never know.

The pisser is that they do still make them - they're in every one of their variety boxes. And the same biscuits (smaller size) are used in their Cream Crunch biccies. But they don't sell just them in packets now.

Have you tried Asda?
https://groceries.asda.com/product/chocolate-biscuits/foxs-favourites-crinkle-crunch-milk-chocolate/1000383175936
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #299 on: February 9, 2024, 02:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2024, 02:21:30 pm

You're wrong.

They're biscuit-sized cakes.

And I have the weight of the legal system on my side.

Jaffa cakes are shit regardless,


Quote

They're biscuit-sized cakes.
 

Someone needs to produce a cake sized biscuit
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #300 on: February 9, 2024, 02:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February  9, 2024, 09:00:26 am
fuckin ell Kenny, it's been 9 days ;D

Any chance this means, dont worry its been 9 days, thats plenty of time to get through 5 boxes
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #301 on: February 9, 2024, 02:39:48 pm »
Depends on the size of the box!
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #302 on: February 9, 2024, 02:40:55 pm »
cake sized biscuit has reminded me of this: https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/giant-jaffa-orange-cake

made it once, absolutely delicious!
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,025
  • Believer
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #303 on: February 9, 2024, 03:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February  9, 2024, 08:59:36 am
timeout wafers are nice, like if a blue riband wasn't shit and tasteless.

I agree on timeout wafers. That extra layer of chocolate makes the difference.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,045
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #304 on: February 9, 2024, 03:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February  9, 2024, 02:17:19 pm
I've just been on the scout for a raisin and biscuit yorkie and none to be found by me :(

Have a co op locally? Always get them in there - love them!

Really sad news that.
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #305 on: February 9, 2024, 03:56:33 pm »
no, our co-op is now a Morrisons daily and it's quite disappointingly stocked.
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,108
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 am »
Quote from: Claire. on February  9, 2024, 02:40:55 pm
cake sized biscuit has reminded me of this: https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/giant-jaffa-orange-cake

made it once, absolutely delicious!


And now you have reminded me of this site:

https://www.pimpthatsnack.com/
(It's people making giant versions of various snacks)


Amazed the site is still up, though it doesn't look like it has been updated since 2015.

Inspired by that site I once made a 1 kilo Bounty for my partner.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 12:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  9, 2024, 02:26:47 pm
Have you tried Asda?
https://groceries.asda.com/product/chocolate-biscuits/foxs-favourites-crinkle-crunch-milk-chocolate/1000383175936


Not seen those! Will have to try.

Doesn't help with the base for cheesecakes/tortes, though (the texture of crinkle crunch, with the abundance of caramelised sugar crystals is just... perfect  ;D)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,874
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 02:55:15 pm »
I had 8 ginger biscuits this mornnig. So good.  ;D
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,831
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  9, 2024, 01:06:51 pm
Nothing beats Jaffa Cakes, NOTHING.
And they ARE biscuits before anybody starts.  :D
I wish I liked Jaffa cakes. I just can't get in to them. (derailer alert) - like beans, I wish to fuck I liked them.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,394
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
I wish I liked Jaffa cakes. I just can't get in to them. (derailer alert) - like beans, I wish to fuck I liked them.
Believe it or not I much prefer the ASDA or ALDI own label Jaffa Cakes rather than the proper McVities ones as the base is a lot harder / firmer where the McVities ones are a lot softer.

Beans are lush, I love beans, all beans and eat a lot of them.
Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,467
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #311 on: Today at 12:27:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:55:15 pm
I had 8 ginger biscuits this mornnig. So good.  ;D
Dunked in tea, theres not much finer.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,874
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #312 on: Today at 01:23:00 am »
 ;D

Yes mate, 2 dunks per biscuit.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,954
  • Kloppite
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #313 on: Today at 03:38:39 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm
Believe it or not I much prefer the ASDA or ALDI own label Jaffa Cakes rather than the proper McVities ones as the base is a lot harder / firmer where the McVities ones are a lot softer.

Beans are lush, I love beans, all beans and eat a lot of them.

I love beans too, i often add my own herbs & spices into the beans, makes them more tasty. :lickin


BTW jaffa cakes are officially classed as cakes after a court ruling.

From Wiki

In the United Kingdom, value added tax is payable on chocolate-covered biscuits, but not on chocolate-covered cakes. McVities defended its classification of Jaffa Cakes as cakes at a VAT tribunal in 1991, against the ruling that Jaffa cakes were biscuits due to their size and shape, and the fact that they were often eaten in place of biscuits. McVities insisted that the product was a cake, and produced a giant Jaffa Cake in court to illustrate its point.

The court discounted the expert evidence, as it went beyond the capacity of an ordinary purchaser.

The product was assessed on the following criteria:

The product's name was regarded as a minor consideration.
The ingredients were regarded as similar to those of a cake, producing a thin cake-like mixture rather than the thick dough of a biscuit.
The product's texture was regarded as being that of a sponge cake.
The product hardens when stale, in the manner of a cake.
A substantial part of a Jaffa Cake, in terms of bulk and texture, is sponge.
In size, a Jaffa Cake is more like a biscuit than a cake.
The product was generally displayed for sale alongside other biscuits, rather than with cakes.
The product is presented as a snack and eaten with the fingers, like a biscuit, rather than with a fork as a cake might be. The tribunal also considered that children would eat them in a few mouthfuls, in the manner of a sweet.
The court was adjudicated by Mr Donald Potter QC, who found in favour of McVitie's and ruled that whilst Jaffa Cakes had characteristics of both cakes and biscuits, the product should be considered a cake and not a biscuit, meaning that VAT is not paid on Jaffa Cakes in the United Kingdom.

The Irish Revenue Commissioners also regard Jaffa Cakes as cakes, since their moisture content is greater than 12%. As a result, they are charged the reduced rate of VAT (13.5% as of 2016).

In 2021, artificially intelligent binary classifiers "usually used in the field of astronomy" were trained on 92 traditional recipes of cakes and biscuits and determined Jaffa Cakes to be cakes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaffa_Cakes
