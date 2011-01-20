Have they changed? Maybe a bit more plastic tasting but they weren't amazing to start with Do Farleys Rusks count?
Loving these right now but the bastards are elusive, been going Tesco and Lidl on the regular but theyre never in stock.
I p-p-p--picked up a pack of Penguins about a year ago. Used to love them as a kid.They were rubbish. The chocolate coating now is about a nanometre think and the biscuit too bitter. My verdict: shite
Garibaldi. Italian revolutionary, ends up as a type of biscuit.The number of biscuits that are named after revolutionariesYou've got your Garibaldi of course.You've got your Bourbonand then there's the Peek Freans Trotsky Assortment.
Alexei Sayle.I don't mind a Garibaldi to be fair
If you like custard creams Tesco do a rhubarb and custard cream, very authentic taste. Another favourite has been the McVities range of flavours in their chocolate digestives, strawberry cheesecake being particularly moreish.
One of my favourite gaming memories is eating milk chocolate hob nobs whilst playing Elite. Not least because I could metabolise it off.
I've never liked Penguins but I noticed orange flavour today in Tesco, anyone tried them?
We've had some this week John, they're nothing special especially if you don't like penguins anyway.
These are boss.
I love a wafer, but is it really a biscuit?
That is a good question Been going old school recently with Milk Chocolate digestives
plain old digestive......but dunked in orange juice and then you suck the orange juice outthe orange juice looks a bit mingy afterwards though so best not drink it
Nutella biscuits.
What the hell is going on hereAnd on the previous page I saw shouts for garibaldi and custard creams, what is this 1982??Britain has the best biscuits in the world - next to the royal family I believe they are our biggest draw - and yet some of you continue to disgust and dismay me.
