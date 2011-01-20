« previous next »
Topic: Biscuits

rob1966

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 02:20:01 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March  8, 2021, 01:40:20 pm
Have they changed? Maybe a bit more plastic tasting but they weren't amazing to start with :P

Do Farleys Rusks count?

Maybe its a false memory, but besides being bigger, they were deffo a lot tastier when I was a kid.

I loved it when we had kids and I could nick their rusks ;D
Fuck the Tories

BJ

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 02:21:21 pm
If you like custard creams Tesco do a rhubarb and custard cream, very authentic taste. 

Another favourite has been the McVities range of flavours in their chocolate digestives, strawberry cheesecake being particularly moreish.
BJ

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 02:26:03 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March  2, 2021, 07:53:44 pm
Loving these right now but the bastards are elusive, been going Tesco and Lidl on the regular but theyre never in stock.
If you fancy an online shop Ocado are doing those at 3 for £3, including the chocolate chip and caramel.
gerrardisgod

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 03:39:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  8, 2021, 12:37:09 pm

I p-p-p--picked up a pack of Penguins about a year ago. Used to love them as a kid.

They were rubbish. The chocolate coating now is about a nanometre think and the biscuit too bitter.

My verdict: shite


Do they still have the jokes on? Asking for a friend called Nick.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 03:54:38 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  6, 2021, 04:57:11 pm
Garibaldi.  Italian revolutionary, ends up as a type of biscuit.

The number of biscuits that are named after revolutionaries

You've got your Garibaldi of course.
You've got your Bourbon
and then there's the Peek Freans Trotsky Assortment.

Alexei Sayle.

I don't mind a Garibaldi to be fair
Sangria

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 03:59:04 pm
Logged
RedSince86

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 03:59:12 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March  8, 2021, 01:40:20 pm
Have they changed? Maybe a bit more plastic tasting but they weren't amazing to start with :P

Do Farleys Rusks count?
I was going to mention Rusks the last week but held off. ;D

They are amazing.
Sangria

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 04:06:31 pm
Quote from: BJ on March  8, 2021, 02:21:21 pm
If you like custard creams Tesco do a rhubarb and custard cream, very authentic taste. 

Another favourite has been the McVities range of flavours in their chocolate digestives, strawberry cheesecake being particularly moreish.

One of my favourite gaming memories is eating milk chocolate hob nobs whilst playing Elite. Not least because I could metabolise it off.
BJ

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 05:07:46 pm
Quote from: Sangria on March  8, 2021, 04:06:31 pm
One of my favourite gaming memories is eating milk chocolate hob nobs whilst playing Elite. Not least because I could metabolise it off.
Hob nobs are one of those biscuits you think you will like because everyone else does but Im not over fussy to be honest.
Buck Pete

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 05:10:44 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March  8, 2021, 03:54:38 pm
Alexei Sayle.

I don't mind a Garibaldi to be fair

:)

Me fav Alexei 'Young Ones' moment
John C

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 06:02:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  8, 2021, 12:37:09 pm

I p-p-p--picked up a pack of Penguins about a year ago. Used to love them as a kid.

I've never liked Penguins but I noticed orange flavour today in Tesco, anyone tried them?
reddebs

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 06:24:28 pm
Quote from: John C on March  8, 2021, 06:02:04 pm
I've never liked Penguins but I noticed orange flavour today in Tesco, anyone tried them?

We've had some this week John, they're nothing special especially if you don't like penguins anyway.
gazzam1963

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 06:52:30 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  8, 2021, 05:10:44 pm
:)

Me fav Alexei 'Young Ones' moment

More so than Neil Neil orange peel ...the peoples poet ...what a series that was for its time 😀

Edit  apologies  your alexi moment 
John C

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 07:52:05 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March  8, 2021, 06:24:28 pm
We've had some this week John, they're nothing special especially if you don't like penguins anyway.
Yep, probably a daft question :)
John C

Re: Biscuits
September 21, 2022, 10:13:53 pm
These are boss.

moondog

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 12:21:12 am
Quote from: John C on September 21, 2022, 10:13:53 pm
These are boss.




They look well tasty,
I love a wafer, but is it really a biscuit?
kavah

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 02:53:37 am
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 12:21:12 am

I love a wafer, but is it really a biscuit?

That is a good question  ;D

 Been going old school recently with Milk Chocolate digestives  :lickin
Nobby Reserve

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 01:51:00 pm
Brought some of these back from our jolly to Scotland




Amazing. Wish I'd have brought a palletload back.
kavah

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 03:38:17 pm
^ moreish, need a gallon of tea though  :lickin
liverbloke

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 04:21:02 pm
plain old digestive...


...but dunked in orange juice and then you suck the orange juice out


the orange juice looks a bit mingy afterwards though so best not drink it
Boston always unofficial

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 05:30:41 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:53:37 am
That is a good question  ;D

 Been going old school recently with Milk Chocolate digestives  :lickin
 

Just picked up a packet on the half price shelves $2.50!
Mumm-Ra

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 06:46:41 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:21:02 pm
plain old digestive...


...but dunked in orange juice and then you suck the orange juice out


the orange juice looks a bit mingy afterwards though so best not drink it

What the hell is going on here

And on the previous page I saw shouts for garibaldi and custard creams, what is this 1982??

Britain has the best biscuits in the world - next to the royal family I believe they are our biggest draw - and yet some of you continue to disgust and dismay me.

killer-heels

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 07:56:56 pm
Nutella biscuits.
Crosby Nick

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 08:24:16 pm
damomad

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 08:32:54 pm
Kimberley's and Mikado's, biscuit plus marshmallow are the sweet spot for me. Pink n Whites and Coconut Delights, send me to heaven.
leinad

Re: Biscuits
Yesterday at 08:36:16 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:21:02 pm
plain old digestive...


...but dunked in orange juice and then you suck the orange juice out


the orange juice looks a bit mingy afterwards though so best not drink it
liverbloke

Re: Biscuits
Today at 07:43:59 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:46:41 pm
What the hell is going on here

And on the previous page I saw shouts for garibaldi and custard creams, what is this 1982??

Britain has the best biscuits in the world - next to the royal family I believe they are our biggest draw - and yet some of you continue to disgust and dismay me.

crumbs! you're just taking the biscuit there  :wave
