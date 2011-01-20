« previous next »
Biscuits

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 02:20:01 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March  8, 2021, 01:40:20 pm
Have they changed? Maybe a bit more plastic tasting but they weren't amazing to start with :P

Do Farleys Rusks count?

Maybe its a false memory, but besides being bigger, they were deffo a lot tastier when I was a kid.

I loved it when we had kids and I could nick their rusks ;D
Fuck the Tories

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 02:21:21 pm
If you like custard creams Tesco do a rhubarb and custard cream, very authentic taste. 

Another favourite has been the McVities range of flavours in their chocolate digestives, strawberry cheesecake being particularly moreish.
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 02:26:03 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March  2, 2021, 07:53:44 pm
Loving these right now but the bastards are elusive, been going Tesco and Lidl on the regular but theyre never in stock.
If you fancy an online shop Ocado are doing those at 3 for £3, including the chocolate chip and caramel.
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 03:39:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  8, 2021, 12:37:09 pm

I p-p-p--picked up a pack of Penguins about a year ago. Used to love them as a kid.

They were rubbish. The chocolate coating now is about a nanometre think and the biscuit too bitter.

My verdict: shite


Do they still have the jokes on? Asking for a friend called Nick.
AHA!

Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 03:54:38 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  6, 2021, 04:57:11 pm
Garibaldi.  Italian revolutionary, ends up as a type of biscuit.

The number of biscuits that are named after revolutionaries

You've got your Garibaldi of course.
You've got your Bourbon
and then there's the Peek Freans Trotsky Assortment.

Alexei Sayle.

I don't mind a Garibaldi to be fair
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 03:59:04 pm
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 03:59:12 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March  8, 2021, 01:40:20 pm
Have they changed? Maybe a bit more plastic tasting but they weren't amazing to start with :P

Do Farleys Rusks count?
I was going to mention Rusks the last week but held off. ;D

They are amazing.
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 04:06:31 pm
Quote from: BJ on March  8, 2021, 02:21:21 pm
If you like custard creams Tesco do a rhubarb and custard cream, very authentic taste. 

Another favourite has been the McVities range of flavours in their chocolate digestives, strawberry cheesecake being particularly moreish.

One of my favourite gaming memories is eating milk chocolate hob nobs whilst playing Elite. Not least because I could metabolise it off.
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 05:07:46 pm
Quote from: Sangria on March  8, 2021, 04:06:31 pm
One of my favourite gaming memories is eating milk chocolate hob nobs whilst playing Elite. Not least because I could metabolise it off.
Hob nobs are one of those biscuits you think you will like because everyone else does but Im not over fussy to be honest.
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 05:10:44 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March  8, 2021, 03:54:38 pm
Alexei Sayle.

I don't mind a Garibaldi to be fair

:)

Me fav Alexei 'Young Ones' moment
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 06:02:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  8, 2021, 12:37:09 pm

I p-p-p--picked up a pack of Penguins about a year ago. Used to love them as a kid.

I've never liked Penguins but I noticed orange flavour today in Tesco, anyone tried them?
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 06:24:28 pm
Quote from: John C on March  8, 2021, 06:02:04 pm
I've never liked Penguins but I noticed orange flavour today in Tesco, anyone tried them?

We've had some this week John, they're nothing special especially if you don't like penguins anyway.
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 06:52:30 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  8, 2021, 05:10:44 pm
:)

Me fav Alexei 'Young Ones' moment

More so than Neil Neil orange peel ...the peoples poet ...what a series that was for its time 😀

Edit  apologies  your alexi moment 
Re: Biscuits
March 8, 2021, 07:52:05 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March  8, 2021, 06:24:28 pm
We've had some this week John, they're nothing special especially if you don't like penguins anyway.
Yep, probably a daft question :)
Re: Biscuits
Today at 10:13:53 pm
These are boss.

